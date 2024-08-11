Highlights Bernardo Silva's foul on Alejandro Garnacho was a flash point during Manchester City's win over Manchester United in the Community Shield.

The Portuguese fouled United's goal-scorer long after the ball had gone as City chased the game.

Bernardo and Garnacho both scored in the game, with the City man's 89th-minute header taking the game to a shoot-out.

Bernardo Silva has addressed his brutal challenge on Alejandro Garnacho in Manchester City's meeting with Manchester United in the Community Shield. Bernardo's extremely late challenge on the Argentine garnered plenty of attention as he wiped the youngster out, appearing to make no effort to play the ball.

Bernardo only came onto the pitch in the 80th minute but his cameo was eventful to say the least. After his challenge on Garnacho, Bernardo went on to score City's equaliser in the 89th minute, before then missing his spot-kick from 12 yards in the shoot-out, only to emerge on the winning side after misses from United duo Jadon Sancho and Jonny Evans.

Bernardo Angry With Game-Delaying Tactics

'I'm happy with my yellow card'

Speaking after the match, Bernardo explained why he left one on Garnacho so long after the 20-year-old had offloaded the ball, saying that he was frustrated with what he perceived as the Argentine wasting time in the closing stages. “I was thinking that it was a foul for us and that he doesn't need to touch the ball,” Silva said, as reported by Manchester World. “So if he touches the ball, I'm allowed to do something like that.

“I know that I will get a yellow card, but the rules are the rules. I'm happy with my yellow card. At that time of the game we're losing, we need to start with the game and the tactics of delaying the game - I don't like it, and that was it.”

Meanwhile, Bernardo revealed his frustration at missing another penalty for City having also fluffed his lines in the Blues' Champions League shoot-out defeat by Real Madrid last season.

Bernardo's Penalty Woes

Star has missed his last two spot-kicks

“Pep already told me that I'm not taking the next one, so you guys don't need to worry about that,” he revealed after the game. “I feel a bit frustrated in terms of the penalty was not what I practiced at all in training. And it's the second one in a row that I missed for Man City. So yeah, a bit frustrated.”

On City winning the Community Shield against United having lost the FA Cup final to the same opponents last season, Bernardo added: “After losing a cup final against probably your biggest rivals, you always want even more to win the game after against them and this was the case. We really wanted to give this title to our fans.

“It was not an easy game. I think we started really well in the first 35 minutes. Then for some parts of the game they were better than us. But at the end, penalties, not penalties, we won the title and we were really happy.”