According to Keith Hackett, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was lucky to escape punishment for his "kick out" on Leandro Trossard during Arsenal's 5-1 victory. The former PGMOL chief and ex-FIFA official has said that he found it "difficult to understand" why the referees took no action against the Portuguese international.

The incident took place in the 67th minute of Sunday's important clash with the Gunners having just scored their third goal. But, much to the bemusement of viewers at home, there was a lack of acknowledgement from commentary about the altercation, while there was no VAR check at the Emirates Stadium. See the incident below:

Trossard had the ball near the corner flag when Silva fouled him, before seemingly kicking the Belgian while he was on the ground in retaliation. The match was full of tension, including a clash between Gabriel and Erling Haaland, which had the whole footballing world voicing their opinion about it, but it's now a different skirmish that is gaining some traction.

Former PGMOL Chief Gives Verdict On Silva Foul

The Manchester City star was extremely lucky to avoid punishment

Hackett was critical of both the officials and Silva in the analysis he provided for Football Insider. He said:

“Bernardo Silva was really lucky not to receive a yellow card for his kick out against an opponent. It is difficult to understand why the referee took no action. I can only assume he didn’t see it. It was certainly at minimum a yellow card for reckless [play].”

There was certainly an element of leftover animosity from the 2-2 draw between the two sides back in September, but what will concern Man City even more was their position in the Premier League table following full-time. The Gunners dominated Pep Guardiola’s side at the Emirates Stadium, keeping their title hopes alive, sitting six points behind Liverpool.

For Man City, the defeat leaves them in fourth place, a massive 15 points behind Arne Slot’s side, with the runaway league leaders still yet to play their game in hand against Everton next Wednesday.