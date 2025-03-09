It has undoubtedly been a tough season for Manchester City. Having played 28 Premier League games, there is still a chance they don't qualify for the Champions League next season.

Such a situation would have been near unthinkable for the defending champions but a defeat away at Nottingham Forest leaves the Cityzens fourth in the league and only four points ahead of Bournemouth in ninth, having played one more game.

Pep Guardiola suffered his ninth league defeat of the campaign – the joint-most he's ever suffered as a manager – with Callum Hudson-Odoi bagging the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute. It was a tough day at the office for many City stars, with Phil Foden notably struggling.

What's more, video footage that has emerged online appears to show senior player Bernardo Silva refusing to pass to Januaury signing Omar Marmoush.

Bernardo Silva Snubs Omar Marmoush on the Pitch

Seems to not want to pass to his new City teammate

In a clip that has surfaced online after the defeat, and generated close to 400k views, there are three examples where Silva has the ball at his feet but chooses an alternative passing option despite Marmoush making himself available.

While it is not impossible that it is just a coincidence, the famous phrase goes: "Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern." What's more, in light of the theory emerging, another image was shared online of when Man City were thumped 5-1 vs Arsenal. Once more, Marmoush has made a run in behind but, yet again, Silva opted to ignore him.

Fans Slam Silva's Behaviour

"I was fuming"

Fans online seemed to buy into the conspiracy, having also noticed the pattern of play between the duo in recent times. One supporter noted: "Brooooo. I was fuming when we was on the counter and Bernardo decided to play the safe pass to kdb man."

Somebody wrote: "I was literally screaming at him at some point. Even me, sitting at home, I could see that Marmoush was trying to say pass the ball."

Another added: "That second clip is crazy." A fourth noted: "He does this regularly, he mustn't like marmoush. Always passes sideways and back."

Before one final fan damningly claimed: "They all must hate him."