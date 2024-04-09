Highlights Andriy Lunin's blunder put Real Madrid at a disadvantage in the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

Real Madrid enjoy quick turnaround, giving Carlo Ancelotti's men the advantage just 12 minutes after going behind.

Both teams have their eyes set on lifting the trophy in June, with Guardiola's side looking to retain their title.

Manchester City got off to an electric start in their quarter-final Champions League tie against Real Madrid thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Bernardo Silva which, in turn, left Carlo Ancelotti and his men with a mountainous task in front of them.

Within 2 minutes of the whistle being blown, the visitors found themselves in front thanks to a Bernardo Silva free-kick, which was cheekily curved around the Madrid wall. The Portuguese, around 25 yards from goal, spotted an opportunity to catch Lunin off guard and he did just that. At a moment’s notice, Silva curled his effort around the wall with the ball directed towards the bottom corner.

Lunin got down to the ball – and even a hand to it – but was unable to keep the ball out the back of the host’s net. The early lead taken by Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions could be crucial in such a mammoth encounter between two of the competition’s favourites.

Real Madrid Enjoy Quick Turnaround

Despite going down early in rather dramatic fashion, Ancelotti's well-oiled machine never wilted. In a period of psosession, it was Madrid's unlikely goalscorer Eduardo Camavinga - whose shot deflected off Ruben Dias - who gave them the belief that a turnaround was viable. With their first shot of the game, the side from the Spanish capital were back in the tie.

Vinicius Jr's beautifully weighted pass was placed in the vicinity of his compatriot, Rodrygo, who was running into the vacated space. With both Manuel Akanji and Dias keeping up with him - and within 12 minutes, the turnaround had been completed. The ball, once again, deflected off a City player as they found themselves down just before the 15-minute mark.

Manchester City and Real Madrid Champions League Aspirations

The two European behemoths will both be hoping to lift Europe’s top tier competition come early June – and both have reason to believe they should be the ones adding another to their collection. Guardiola’s side will want to retain their glory after winning it for the first time in their history last campaign, while Real Madrid – 14-time champions – will be wanting to retain their status as the best team in Europe.

More to follow...