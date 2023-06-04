A clip of Bernardo Silva rejecting Bruno Fernandes' attempts to talk with him during the FA Cup final has gone viral.

Silva and Fernandes are Portuguese teammates and are believed to have a close relationship, having met when they were teenagers.

When United lost at the Etihad earlier in the season, Fernandes still made the effort to shake every Man City player's hand afterwards.

Silva then returned the gesture when United beat City earlier this year.

“I have a great relationship with Bernardo [Silva]," Fernandes said at the time. "When we won at home, he came to shake my hand. He said to me, ‘When you lost at home, you shook my hand, everybody's hand, so I have to do it, even when I lose’."

But it seems the high stakes of Sunday's final at Wembley may have caused a divide between the two players, with footage appearing to show tensions flaring.

Bernardo Silva mugs off Bruno Fernandes

As the two players walked off for half-time, Fernandes attempted to put his arm around Silva and speak with him.

However, the Man City star was clearly angered by something and gestured for his international teammate to keep his hands off him, before pushing Fernandes away.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with one tweet captioned: "No wonder Portugal have never been close to winning a World Cup. These lot hate each other."

Fernandes and Silva will meet up for international duty in just a couple of weeks' time.

Portugal face Euro 2024 qualifying games against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 17, and Iceland on June 20.

Check out the clip of Fernandes and Silva below:

VIDEO: Bernardo Silva mugs off Bruno Fernandes

Man City win FA Cup

In the end, it's Silva who will arrive at Portugal's training camp with bragging rights as City emerged 2-1 victors.

While Fernandes himself got on the scoresheet, two goals from Ilkay Gundogan were enough to clinch a second trophy of the season for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Citizens are now just one game away from achieving a historic treble and victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League final would surely cement their status as one of the best domestic teams of all time.