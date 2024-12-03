Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will be expecting to bring in his own targets over the next two transfer windows with the Red Devils having struggled in the Premier League on the left-hand side. And that could see the club move for Theo Hernandez in the coming weeks, with the AC Milan defender having been personally targeted by CEO, Omar Barrada.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's lack of action over the past 18 months has seen United struggle on the left, with right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui both filling in that role for the time being. But United chief Barrada believes that enough is enough, according to reports - which has seen him target Hernandez as they prepare for a huge coup.

Report: United 'Turn Attention' to Theo Hernandez

The Frenchman has been one of the best full-backs in the world in recent years

The report from Sacha Tavolieri on Sky Sports France states that Hernandez has never hidden his love for Milan, and he is considered a key player by the San Siro giants having excelled in Serie A for a number of years.

However, he is only under contract for another 18 months, and the Frenchman is considering his future in Lombardy. That has seen United's 'attention become attracted', with their need for a left-back making an acquisition in that position becoming a priority.

Theo Hernandez's Serie A statistics - AC Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =5th Assists 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 4th Crosses Per Game 0.7 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 1st Match rating 6.97 4th

The Red Devils are in competition with Real Madrid for the signing of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, but the club are not certain that they will be able to land the pacy Canadian, whilst Madrid are in the market for his signature. As a result, sporting director Berrada has since turned his attention to Hernandez.

Nothing has yet confirmed that the interest is mutual due to Hernandez's love for the Rossoneri - and he is happy in Milan, knowing that he is in a strong position. But whilst he continues to play for Paulo Fonseca's men, his agent continues to listen to offers from abroad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Theo Hernandez has 36 caps for France, scoring two goals.

Bayern could enter the race for his signature if they lose Davies to Real, and it could well be that if United lose out in the race to sign the Canadian to the La Liga champions, it could be double trouble if Bayern opt to replace him with Hernandez, leaving Berrada to sign someone else to bolster his ranks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-12-24.