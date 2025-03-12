Arsenal are considering a move for Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane on a free transfer this summer, according to German outlet Bild.

The Gunners are reportedly tempted by the former Manchester City forward’s upcoming availability and are open to reuniting him with manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta knows Sane well from their time together at the Etihad Stadium and is believed to be looking for reinforcements on the wing.

Sane has less than four months remaining on his contract with Bayern and has yet to receive an offer to extend his lucrative £330,000-per-week deal.

Arsenal Keen on Leroy Sane’s Arrival

He ‘fits the profile’ for Arteta

According to Bild, Arsenal have identified Sane as a potential option for the wing, with the 29-year-old fitting the profile of a player they are looking for.

The Germany international would bring significant Premier League experience to the Emirates, having made 90 top-flight appearances during his time at Man City.

While Sane is said to have a good relationship with Bayern sporting director Max Eberl, the Bundesliga giants are only likely to offer him a contract on a lower salary, estimated at €20m (£16.8m) per year.

Although he would be open to accepting a deal worth considerably less than his current terms, Bayern have yet to present an official proposal, with less than four months left on his contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sane has made 34 appearances for Bayern this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.

Arsenal are preparing for a busy offseason under Arteta, with a new centre-forward also on their radar to boost their push for a Premier League title.

The Gunners are on course to finish second for a third year in a row, trailing leaders Liverpool by 15 points with 10 games to go.

Leroy Sane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 21 Goals 6 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,110

