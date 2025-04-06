Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta has reportedly held talks over a deal for Athletic Bilbao ace Nico Williams, with the player thought to be "very open" to a move to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

The Gunners are expected to spend big this summer to cement their status as title contenders ahead of next season, but boss Mikel Arteta will have a number of gaps to fill first, including on the wings.

Williams is one of the most sought-after talents in football, and it would be an impressive coup if Arsenal are able to secure the Spaniard's signature, though a deal will likely not come cheap.

Arsenal Chasing Expensive Summer Deal for Williams

They are expected to have 'serious firepower this summer'