Arsenal's striker search could be set to come to an end at last, according to Sky Sports - as the Gunners' new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has already initiated contact with Viktor Gyokeres' representatives in hopes of a move being completed for the Sweden international.

Gyokeres has been in superb form for Sporting Lisbon since his move from Coventry City just under two years ago, scoring 85 goals in just 92 games for the Portuguese champions - and alongside 26 assists, that's seen clubs in Europe look to chase his signature, including Arsenal.

Sky Sports: Gyokeres is Berta's 'Plan A' for Arsenal

The talisman has been one of Europe's best strikers for a number of years

The report from Sky Sports writer Sacha Tavolieri states that Gyokeres is new director Berta's 'Plan A', with the Italian having identified 'several' priorities for the summer transfer window via the approval of owners, the Kroenke family. Gyokeres is one of those priorities, and contacts are already underway with the Swede's entourage after two extremely strong campaigns in Portugal with Sporting have seen him dubbed as 'world-class'.

Viktor Gyokeres' Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 3rd Goals 30 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 3rd Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 8.07 1st

Tavolieri's sources have confirmed that Gyokeres had given his word to former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, in a bid to join him at Manchester United - but the Red Devils' situation with no European football on the horizon could throw a spanner into the works ahead of that potential move.

And with Berta being a fan of the former Brighton striker, he has received 'necessary guarantees' over the Gunners' transfer budget that will allow him to bring Gyokeres in and beat other Premier League teams to his signing. Further meetings are anticipated in the coming weeks to outline Gyokeres' personal terms, and to obtain a concrete figure for what Sporting will demand for their consistent talisman.

At present, Sporting are demanding around €70million (£60million) to sell Gyokeres - and although the fee mooted doesn't 'scare' Berta, he could still negotiate that to be cheaper, as there is yet to be a written offer submitted to the Primeira Liga winners - with the Gunners also being interested in Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 15 goals in 26 caps for Sweden.

Gyokeres has been in immense form this season, including scoring a hat-trick against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League - and Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he can replicate that form upon a potential move to the English top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-04-25.