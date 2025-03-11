Arsenal may have had a boost in their quest to sign an attacker for Mikel Arteta, with reports stating that a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha is likely to be in the offing - and that is due to potential new sporting director Andrea Berta, who boasts a previous liking for the star having worked with him in Spain.

Berta has 'agreed' to become the new sporting director at Arsenal, despite interest from other clubs - with the Premier League being too good an opportunity to turn down after succeeding Edu, who confirmed his departure earlier this season. And having previously worked with Cunha, a move for the in-form attacker could be the first move on his agenda.

Report: Arsenal Appointment Could See Matheus Cunha Join the Club

The Gunners are in desperate need of attacking recruits

The report by TBR Football claims that during talks for Berta to become Arsenal's new sporting director, he's also confirmed his admiration of Cunha - and with the Gunners having a long-standing interest in the Brazilian's talents, it's a deal that could happen in the coming weeks. Cunha only signed for Wolves in January 2023 from Atletico Madrid - where Berta was employed at the time - and so he knows the player well, which could work in the Gunners' favour.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =2nd Goals 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.36 1st

Berta remains a huge fan of the former RB Leipzig star, according to the report, with the attacker being a player that he has always believed in since he signed for the La Liga title challengers - and with Cunha being on Arsenal's radar for an extended period of time, he will remain under consideration for the Gunners - especially having been branded as being able to 'walk into any Premier League XI' by Wolves fanpage founder @daveazzopardi.

Berta is close to joining Arsenal, and with a similar mindset in terms of a move for the Wolves star, the need for an attacker is likely to be paramount to success at the Emirates Stadium - with the report stating that Arteta's squad could even be bolstered with the arrival of two new forwards to quell their forward line woes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 11 caps for Brazil but is yet to score a goal for his country.

Cunha is thought to have a £63million release clause in his contract, which would represent a big outlay for Arsenal - but with proven Premier League quality, the Gunners could spend a lot more money on a worse star than the Wolves icon.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-03-25.

