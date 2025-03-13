Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is an admirer of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha and is considering the Brazilian as an alternative to Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed on the latest episode of GIVEMESPORT’s Market Madness podcast.

The Spaniard has officially signed an agreement to become the Gunners’ sporting director and is preparing for a busy first summer at the Emirates, with a host of first-team reinforcements on the agenda.

Arsenal are reportedly targeting a backup for David Raya, cover for Bukayo Saka and two new attackers, with a centre-forward being their top priority.

They are also pursuing a central midfielder to replace out-of-contract duo Thomas Partey and Jorginho, with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes emerging as a surprise option.

Berta ‘Really Likes’ Matheus Cunha

As an alternative to Nico Williams

Jacobs, speaking on the Market Madness podcast, revealed that Arsenal are considering both Williams, praised as 'frightening', and Cunha in their search for a left-sided winger:

“You got Joan Garcia, Arsenal will want a number two goalkeeper that can compete with David Raya and maybe even become the long-term number one over time. “So the Espanyol goalkeeper’s there as well, plus cover for Bukayo Saka, plus a left-sided winger with Nico Williams and Matheus Cunha, the two that are currently being looked at. “And Berta, I'm told, really likes Cunha in particular.”

Cunha, praised as ‘sensational’, was linked with a move to the Emirates in January before signing a new four-year contract with Wolves, keeping him at the club until June 2029.

The Brazil international has been a key player for Vitor Pereira’s side this season, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 29 appearances.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, his new Molineux contract includes a £62.5million release clause, which will remain unchanged regardless of the division Wolves are playing in next season.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 13 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 165 Minutes played 2,147

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-03-25.