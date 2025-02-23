After over three years out of action, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to management in January when he was hired as Besiktas head coach. It marked his first job as a manager since he left Manchester United in November 2021. After a rough period at Old Trafford, the Norwegian's reputation as a coach took a significant hit and he wasn't viewed in high regard.

Now, just over a month after taking the reigns at Turkish club Besiktas, the manager has made quite an impression with his new club's fanbase and they haven't been shy about sharing their verdicts on him online. Having taken charge on January 18, Solskjaer is yet to taste defeat in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas and their fortunes have been transformed.

On Friday evening, the side beat fourth-placed Eyupspor 3-1 to leapfrog them in the table and climb into a Europa Conference League qualification place. The result is the biggest of Solskjaer's reign so far and Besiktas fans have jumped onto social media to share their feelings.

Besiktas Fans Are Loving Solskjaer

He's been an instant hit

After goals from Rafa Silva, Milot Rashica and Semih Kilicsoy saw Besiktas come from behind to beat Eyupspor and take their spot in fourth place, the Turkish club's fans couldn't hide their joy online and they took to X (Twitter) to sing the praises of their brand-new manager.

One supporter showered plenty of praise on Solskjaer, saying: "We looked like an unsolvable case, were in an absolute mess, until he arrived and turned (for now) everything around. We look like a proper team after a long time. The players have found their joy and self-confidence back because of him. Up to now he is a blessing to us." Another fan shared that sentiment and posted: "Thanks to him, we - Beşiktaş fans - could start looking at the league table again after a very long time."

While the start to life under Solskjaer has been extremely promising for Besiktas, one fan is even more excited to see where things will go in the future, saying: "He is a great person. As a Beşiktaş fan, I am excitedly waiting for what he does. There is a big change in the team."

A fourth supporter described him as a 'magician' and said: "He is a magician and we trust him," while a final supporter simply described him as a blessing, posting: "He’s a blessing."

Following the match, footage of the style of football that Solskjaer has his new side playing surfaced on social media. In the lead up to Silva's goal against Eyupspor, Besiktas showcase some incredible attacking football, fluid in their movement and their passing. It's the sort of football that would have any fan excited to watch and it's easy to see why the Turkish club's fans are so impressed with the new manager.