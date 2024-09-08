Besiktas reportedly rejected a bid from Premier League side Aston Villa for forward Semih Kilicsoy this summer.

Unai Emery’s side had a busy transfer window as they geared up for a return to the Champions League this season. Their most high profile arrival was defensive midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton, while they also signed a number of wingers including Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior.

In terms of outgoings, Villa bid farewell to Cameron Archer, Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby. However, if recent reports in Turkey are anything to go by, Emery had hoped to further bolster his forward line before the deadline.

Besiktas Rebuffed Approach for Kilicsoy

Villa reportedly made a bid for the player

Former general manager of Besiktas, Sinan Engin, who is now a commentator for outlet Beyaz Futbol, revealed this week that Villa made an approach to sign Kilicsoy during the transfer window. As quoted by outlet Aslinda, the Villans reportedly offered €15million for the 19-year-old.

The quote goes on to confirm the Turkish club rejected the offer and they did not sanction a move for the player. Kilicsoy only signed a new contract with Besiktas earlier this year, and his current deal is set to expire in 2028.

Kilicsoy is a product of their academy, and he’s represented them at numerous youth levels before he made the step-up to the first team last year. He has now made over 40 senior appearances, with 12 goals and six assists across all competitions.

Semih Kilicsoy 2023/24 stats for Besiktas in all competitions Stat: Appearances 35 Goals 12 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,086

The youngster is a Turkey international, described as a 'serious killer' in front of goal, and he made his debut for the senior side back in June, when he was still just 18 years of age. He now has three caps to his name, but is yet to get on the score sheet.

Reason Villa Failed to Sign Jonathan David

They had been linked with the Lille forward

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Elsewhere, another attacker Villa were linked with this summer but reportedly failed to sign is Lille’s Jonathan David. The 24-year-old is in the final 12 months of his deal with the Ligue 1 side, but he did not depart the club during the transfer window, despite time ticking down on his contract.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, journalist Fabrizio Romano explained why the player remained in France beyond the transfer deadline. He claims David was one of the most enquired about players, and many teams considered making a move.

Villa, he says, were one of them. It had been suggested the Midlands club would go all out to land the Canada international, but a deal never came to fruition as they failed to reach an agreement with the player, and with Lille.

David began his career in Canada, but made the move to Europe as a youngster in 2018 as he joined Belgian side Gent. In 2020, he was signed by Lille, and he has now scored an impressive 87 goals in 190 appearances for the club across all competitions.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.