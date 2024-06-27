Highlights Euro 2024 has now entered its knockout rounds after all group stages have come to a close, and there has already been plenty of entertainment and chaos as the competition now enters the quarter-final stage.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have all struggled to get into their groove so far.

Dutch talisman Cody Gakpo and Jamal Musiala of Germany have shone for their respective nations.

Euro 2024 is now entering its business end. The group stages are finished, every team's fate has been sealed, and after a drama-filled Round of 16, the quarter-finals are now on the horizon. All the way from Group A to Group B, with the exception of England's Group C, this summer's prized competition has been packed to the brim with a collection of world-beating goals, unrivalled excitement and a layer of unpredictability around every corner.

From Georgia securing passage to the round of 16 in their first-ever major tournament to France not winning their group, the German-based competition has thrown up surprises aplenty. And, of course, that makes naming a Team of the Tournament all the more difficult.

The usual culprits: Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and the like are all yet to find their groove, though that's not to say there haven't been a number of stars from every corner of the competition who have proven they are worthy of being included. But after whittling it down to the bare 11 players, here is the best XI at Euro 2024 so far.

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Portugal

Diogo Costa has played out a steady EURO 2024 campaign. Well, that was until Portugal's Round of 16 tie against Slovenia. The Porto glove-bearer came into his own when the clash reached the lottery of a penalty shootout, saving all three of Slovenia's attempts from 12 yards to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo's earlier miss was spared in a 3-0 trouncing.

The 24-year-old is still learning the tricks of the trade, but it doesn't appear there's much room for improvement now after that stunning display. His cat-like reflexes, along with this telepathic ways, made it appear as though he knew where each player was going long before the first whistle. If anyone has done their homework ahead of their Germany trip, it was definitely Costa.

Diogo Costa – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 391 Clearances per game 0.3 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded 3 Overall rating 6.73

Left-Back: Marc Cucurella

Spain

At club level, Marc Cucurella has struggled since joining Chelsea, having arrived to a barrage of fanfare. But for Spain, under the stewardship of Luis da le Fuente, the Cucurella of Brighton & Hove Albion is shining through with a change in his role being one of the main contributors to his aforementioned improvement.

Heading into the tournament, the Spanish defender - who Gary Neville believes is his nation's weak link - suggested: “I think this is my best form since coming to Chelsea.” - and it looks as if he has carried that into his international duty for Spain. Whether he can carry this red-hot form into 2024/25 with the west Londoners remains to be seen, but those of a Stamford Bridge persuasion will be looking at his performances, wide-eyed, with a grin from ear to ear.

Marc Cucurella – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 246 Pass success rate (%) 90.9 Aerials won per game 2.7 Tackles per game 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.3 Overall rating 7.47

Centre-Back: Marc Guehi

England

Heading into Euro 2024, Marc Guehi had the blaring background noise that surrounded Harry Maguire's injury. Many claimed England would struggle to survive without the former Manchester United captain, and with the Crystal Palace's height being his main drawback, the Three Lions would suffer the consequences later into the tournament.

Nevertheless, the reality of the situation couldn't be more different. The 23-year-old has been exceptional under Southgate, and it is likely that is imperious performances alongside John Stones will earn him an exit route out of south London this summer. All this time, it wasn't Guehi that England fans had to be concerned about.

Marc Guehi – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 390 Clean sheets 2 Pass success rate (%) 92.9 Tackles per game 0.5 Clearances per game 1.5 Average passes per game 84 Overall rating 6.77

Centre-Back: Pepe

Portugal

Ageing like the finest of wines, the former Real Madrid man has showcased his experience thus far for Portugal. Pepe may be older than one-third of the competing nations at Euro 2024 but he is proving that age is just a number with performances that any centre-half would be proud to put in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aged 41 years, three months and 29 days old, Pepe became the oldest footballer to play at the European Championships.

With Roberto Martinez’s side focused on the attacking exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, the partnership that Pepe has struck with Ruben Dias, a man 14 years his junior, cannot go unnoticed. The Brazil-born veteran has been up to his old tricks: sweeping up any danger, getting his head to anything and putting in a crunching tackle every now and again.

Pepe – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 290 Pass success rate (%) 92.5 Aerials won per game 3.3 Tackles per game 2 Interceptions per game 1.7 Clearances per game 4.5 Average passes per game 75 Overall rating 7.32

Right-Back: Dani Carvajal

Spain

Captain. Leader. Legend. That overused cliche simply epitomises Real Madrid and Spain’s reliable figure at right-back, Dani Carvajal. Interestingly, despite boasting experience aplenty, the Spaniard skippers neither club nor country - but that hasn’t stopped him from being as influential as ever this summer.

Flying up the flank like it's going out fashion, the veteran right-back has also ensured that his defensive duties have been fulfilled. Widely regarded as one of the best Spanish players right now, Carjaval is equally important inside the dressing room as he is out on the turf. Oh, and he’s also a goal threat, as showcased by his strike on the stroke of half-time against Croatia.

Dani Carvajal – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 261 Goals 1 Pass success rate (%) 92.5 Tackles per game 1 Interceptions per game 0.7 Overall rating 7.10

Central Midfielder: Toni Kroos

Germany

Putting on a passing clinic at any given opportunity is Toni Kroos. Having concluded his Real Madrid career with, yet another, Champions League triumph, the classy operator is looking to end his international stint by securing gold on home soil - and his passing - its tempo and precision - has been a standout aspect of Germany’s success thus far.

Having played all but 10 minutes for Die Mannschaft heading into Euro 2024’s knockout rounds, Julian Nagelsmann and his entourage are keen to utilise his senior experience to the best of their abilities. Deploying someone of Kroos’ ilk behind a young and fruitful unit is clever - and it could certainly pay off against the more stubborn nations, already having played a starring role against Denmark.

Toni Kroos – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 350 Pass success rate (%) 95.4 Key passes per game 3.3 Average passes per game 107.8 Crosses per game 2 Long balls per game 5.3 Overall rating 7.47

Central Midfielder: N‘Golo Kante

France

In life, some things are just some defiant certainties. N’Golo Kante covering every blade of grass during a football match fits into that category. Eyebrows were certainly raised over the Frenchman’s inclusion by Didier Deschamps - but in typical Kante fashion, he silenced the critics within one half of football with a blinding Player of the Match display.

No longer testing himself against Europe’s elite, the 33-year-old has proven throughout the summer tournament that performing at the highest level is not a problem for someone of such heroic cardiovascular capacity. A vintage display against the eventual table-topping Austria propelled the former Chelsea man back into the spotlight, with him now one of the first names on the team sheet as he chased the ball down against Belgium like a bloodhound.

N'Golo Kante – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 330 Pass success rate (%) 89.6 Tackles per game 2.3 Interceptions per game 0.8 Key passes per game 2.3 Overall rating 7.22

Central Midfielder: Fabian Ruiz

Spain

In prior conversations, any mention of Spain being among the tournament favourites was merely laughed at. Though, if La Roja are to shock the continent, Fabian Ruiz will be one of the main reasons why and de la Fuente has been his biggest supporter of late. The Spain boss said:

“If his name wasn’t Fabian, you would be taking about him non-stop. He has everything and has known how to de everything well at all times.”

Able to keep it cool in possession, all while drifting through banks of opposition to make a difference further afield, the Paris Saint-Germain man’s piercing balls to those ahead of him are joyous to watch.

Fabian Ruiz – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 261 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass success rate (%) 92.9 Average passes per game 75 Dribbles per game 3 Overall rating 8.49

Left Wing: Nico Williams

Spain

Ahead of Euro 2024, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente gushed that Williams has "a gift from God". Any fans unfamiliar with the winger's approach would soon discover that this divine ability lies in the blur of his feet. Williams is so fast that the most common critique he got while breaking into Athletic's first team was to "slow down".

This has been evident in Spain's steep ascent into becoming the number one favoruite for the European Championship this summer, and while La Roja as a whole have made for stellar entertainment so far, in some cases it is the Bilbao man who is the main character in this blockbuster summer.

Nico Williams – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 236 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.3 Pass success rate (%) 93.3 Dribbles per game 3 Key passes per game 3 Overall rating 7.85

Striker: Cody Gakpo

The Netherlands

For whatever reason, and no matter how much scrutiny he is given at club level with Liverpool, Cody Gakpo and The Netherlands form a match made in heaven. In the 2022 World Cup, the elusive forward scored three goals in five matches, and this upward trend has made a welcome return at EURO 2024, too.

Taking up the left-wing role under Ronaldo Koeman, Gakpo has been electric this summer, and with the arrival of Arne Slot after Jurgen Klopp's bombshell departure, his compatriot may wish to take note ahead of the new Premier League season, with the 25-year-old being far more frightening on the wing than he is when deployed centrally.

Cody Gakpo – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 345 Goals 3 Assists 1 Man of the Match awards 2 Key passes per game 2.8 Overall rating 8.10

Right Wing: Jamal Musiala

Germany

Musiala, 21, has already mustered a compelling case for him to be named the competition’s player of the tournament - and we’re only three games in. From weaving in and out defenders like a wizard to being a deadly threat in front of goal, the young German - widely considered to be one of the best players plying their trade in the competition - has been on another level.

Lamine Yamal has also thrown his hat into the ring to be named as the operator in the right-wing berth, but Stuttgart-born Musiala’s tally of three goals - one against Scotland, one against Hungary, and one against Denmark in the latest round of fixtures - makes him the standout option. A silky dribbler of the highest order, the forward has been the home nation’s bright spark.

Jamal Musiala – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 303 Goals 3 Shots per game 1.8 Key passes per game 1 Dribbles per game 2.8 Overall rating 7.70