Many footballers are unable to keep competing past their mid-30s, but there are also many exceptions to that rule.

Pepe and Luka Modric feature in an combined XI made up of players that are older than 35 years old.

Football is a physical sport that often offers its players a solid 15-year career due to the demands placed upon the athletes at the top level. However, some extraordinary superstars have been able to extend their time in the beautiful game and continue performing at world-class levels.

The obvious examples of this are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are still two of the finest players in the world despite being in their late 30s. There are many other examples of players that have taken great care of their bodies in order to prolong their time at the top.

That said, we've decided to take a look at some of the best footballers around that are at least 35 years old and create an XI out of those wonderful players. View the full team below.

The Best Over 35 XI in World Football Position Player Club Age Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 38 Centre-Back Sergio Ramos Sevilla 38 Centre-Back Thiago Silva Chelsea 39 Centre-Back Pepe Porto 41 Right Midfield Angel Di Maria Benfica 36 Central Midfield Luka Modric Real Madrid 38 Central Midfeild Ivan Rakitic Al-Shabab 36 Left Midfield Ivan Perisic Tottenham 35 Attacking Midfield Lionel Messi Inter Miami 36 Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 39 Striker Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 35

Manuel Neuer

Age: 38

There aren't many more talented goalkeepers around - if any - than the wonderful Manuel Neuer. The German reinvented the meaning of 'sweeper-keeper' in his prime as he led both Bayern Munich and Germany to glory. The 2014 World Cup winner is still one of the best number ones in the world despite his advancing age.

Still quick off his line, the shot-stopper will likely play into his 40s at the highest level. At 38 years old, the Germany international has kept well over 200 clean sheets from more than 500 games for the Bavarian club. When he finally decided to hang up his iconic gloves, Neuer will go down as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the sport.

Sergio Ramos

Age: 38

The majority of top-class defenders to still be playing football at an elite level are centre-backs. There is a lack of quality options for this XI when it comes to full-backs, and as a result, the selected team includes three centre-backs and five midfielders. Sergio Ramos is the first member of the backline as the Spaniard is back in La Liga with his first club, Sevilla.

The Real Madrid legend has been involved in many iconic moments, none more so than his last gasp equaliser in the 2014 Champions League final against local rivals, Atletico. Los Blancos would go on to win the game in extra time on their way to five successive European trophies. The 38-year-old is still a wonderful defender with his intelligence and determination being the biggest strengths to his game.

Thiago Silva

Age: 39

In 2023, Thiago Silva became one of the oldest goalscorers in Premier League history as the Brazilian stalwart rose highest in a crowded penalty area to nod home against Manchester City. Only three players have ever found the net in the English top flight at an older age.

The centre-back has had a successful career, winning many Ligue 1 titles as well as Serie A during his time with AC Milan. His intelligence and positioning still hold him in great stead even to this day when taking to the field. Silva's days at Stamford Bridge look to be coming to an end slowly, but the 39-year-old is still one of the best around.

Pepe

Age: 41

At the age of 41, Pepe played Champions League knockout football as Porto were beaten in the round of 16 by Arsenal. Take nothing away from the veteran defender's performances, however, as the Portugal international showed he is still more than physically capable of keeping up with the very best players in Europe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pepe is the oldest goalscorer in Champions League history at 40 years old after netting against Shakhtar Donetsk in December 2023.

He made his debut for the Liga Portugal outfit two decades ago before going on to achieve major success with Real Madrid. The central defender won three La Liga titles as well as three Champions League trophies. This XI reunites Pepe with his former partner in crime at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ramos.

Angel Di Maria

Age: 36

Angel Di Maria has found success almost everywhere he has gone throughout his career. The Argentine has won league titles in Portugal, Spain and France, with the only real stain on his record being an underwhelming season at Manchester United.

The winger has aged wonderfully and even played a huge role in his country lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022. Di Maria returned to the line-up for the final against France and netted Argentina's second goal of the game as his nation would go on to win the biggest honour in international football. He is now back enjoying his football with Benfica, where his senior career really took off many years ago.

Luka Modric

Age: 38

He may be nearing an end at the elite level as his Real Madrid contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, but the tireless midfielder is still supremely talented. Luka Modric has been sensational ever since his arrival at Los Blancos from Tottenham over a decade ago.

Alongside Toni Kroos, the Croatian was instrumental in his club's unprecedented run of Champions League success. He's got the joint-most triumphs in the premier European competition, having lifted the trophy five times. Modric is among the best midfielders to have graced a football pitch and is certainly among the greatest Champions League players of all time.

Ivan Rakitic

Age: 36

Sitting next to Modric in this team is a man that worked in tandem with the Real Madrid hero in several international tournaments. Ivan Rakitic is perhaps one of the most underrated La Liga players in recent history, with his technical ability being up there with the best players in the world.

The 36-year-old is now playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Shabab after departing Sevilla in January 2024, joining a number of household names to move to the Middle Eastern division. Rakitic won the Champions League in 205 with Barcelona, even scoring in the final against Juventus and was a big part of Sevilla's two Europa League successes during his time with the Spanish club.

Ivan Perisic

Age: 35

Croatia's incredible run to the 2018 World Cup final really put a spotlight on the brilliance of Ivan Perisic. The former Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan winger was sensational for his nation in not only that tournament, but the European championships on either side of it.

The 2023/24 season has been plagued by a long-term injury problem and he has become a forgotten man in the Premier League. The Tottenham player has started playing more of a reserved role in recent times, and thus, slots in at a left midfield/left wing-back role. He is one of the most two-footed players in recent memory also, which is an underrated attribute to his game.

Lionel Messi

Age: 36

The greatest player of all time simply had to be included in the team. Lionel Messi finally completed football with a historic World Cup win in 2022, completing his trophy collection which includes many La Liga titles, Ligue 1 trophies and domestic cups. The Barcelona legend broke all sorts of records during his career, including his 91-goal haul in 2012.

After departing Europe in 2023, the little magician instantly elevated the fortunes of Inter Miami as he was a vital part of the club's first ever trophy win. Messi controls games with his intelligent movement and out of this world vision. The 36-year-old plays the game with an elegance that the majority of players can only dream of.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Age: 39

Cristiano Ronaldo is almost 40, but his numbers in the Saudi Pro League are those of a clinical finisher in his prime. The Portuguese superstar has scored 26 league goals in 23 games during the 2023/24 season at the time of writing. It's no shock, either, as Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in the history of football.

He has now played over 1000 goals at club level and scored just shy of 800 goals in that time. The 39-year-old transitioned from being a skillful singer to a prolific centre-forward many years ago and has never looked back, as he has found the net wherever he's gone. Ronaldo was a huge part of Real Madrid's four Champions League wins during his time in Spain.

Robert Lewandowski

Age: 35

The Polish forward is still one of the finest centre-forwards in world football, even now that he's reached his mid-30s. The ex-Bayern Munich striker is one of the top goalscorers in Bundesliga history, with only Gerd Muller scoring more in the German division.

Lewandowski carried that form over into his stint at Barcelona, where he fired the Spanish giants to La Liga glory in his debut campaign at Camp Nou. His form in front of goal has slowed down slightly in the 2023/24 campaign, but give him a chance inside the penalty area, and it's very likely he will finish it off.

