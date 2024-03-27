Highlights Some of the best players in the world will miss Euro 2024 due to various reasons like injury, suspension, or not qualifying.

Premier League stars such as Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak will be absent during the international tournament.

Paul Pogba's four-year ban from football means the Juventus star is also ruled out.

Euro 2024 is fast approaching and some of the best players in world football will be involved. However, there are some supremely talented footballers set to miss out on the biggest international tournament of the summer.

Whether it be through injury, suspension, or a national team simply not qualifying for the competition, there are a wide range of reasons behind the pending absences of the top names in question. The quality of football will be extremely high in Germany, but it's hard not to think about what could have been with some of these players being part of it.

We've decided to make an XI of the best players that won't be at Euro 2024. On paper, the team looks like it could be in contention to win the tournament, such is the quality of the stars missing out. View the full side below.

The Best XI of Players Missing Euro 2024 Position Player Club Nation Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium Right-Back Ben White Arsenal England Centre-Back Victor Lindelof Manchester United Sweden Centre-Back Sven Botman Newcastle United Netherlands Left-Back David Alaba Real Madrid Austria Defensive Midfield Paul Pogba Juventus France Central Midfield Sandro Tonali Newcastle United Italy Central Midfield Gavi Barcelona Spain Attacking Midfield Martin Odegaard Arsenal Norway Striker Alexander Isak Newcastle United Sweden Striker Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Belgium

Belgium did qualify for Euro 2024, but unfortunately, they will be without their number one goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid shot-stopper confirmed in late 2023 that he would miss the competition due to an ACL injury sustained at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

Domenico Tedesco will have to choose between Koen Casteels and Matz Sels to replace Courtois. The Red Devils reached the quarter-final stage of the previous European championships before losing to eventual winners, Italy. The absence of Courtois will make life harder for the side hoping to go further this time around.

Right-Back: Ben White

England

Ben White isn't 100% guaranteed to miss Euro 2024, but it would take a massive change of heart from the Arsenal defender if he is to be seen lining up for the Three Lions in the summer. His national manager, Gareth Southgate, confirmed that White has requested not to be selected for international duty at the moment.

The Gunners' right-back flew home early from England's World Cup 2022 camp due to an apparent falling out with Steve Holland. This was the last time the 26-year-old was part of the national set-up, and it doesn't look like he will be back any time soon.

Centre-Back: Victor Lindelof

Sweden

Sweden failed to reach Euro 2024 after finishing third in their qualifying group, behind Belgium and Austria. This means Manchester United's Victor Lindelof will have plenty of time to put his feet up during the summer break. The centre-back is a key part of his national side and has shown incredible versatility at club level by playing as a full-back on many occasions.

The Swedish side is full of very technically good players, but things just didn't quite gel for the team throughout the qualifying stage and Lindelof wasn't able to tighten up a defence that conceded 12 goals in eight games.

Centre-Back: Sven Botman

Netherlands

The 2023/24 season has been one to forget for Sven Botman. The central defender was one of the best-performing players in the Premier League during the previous campaign but has been plagued with injury issues during the current term.

Newcastle's vital defender will definitely miss the upcoming international tournament after being ruled out for up to nine months with an ACL injury. It's unlikely that he would have been a starter for the Dutch team that includes talented centre-backs such as Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, and Nathan Ake, but Botman would have been a good back-up option regardless.

Left-Back: David Alaba

Austria

Already the third player in this XI that will miss Euro 2024 due to an ACL injury, David Alaba's dreams of captaining his country at the tournament are over. Real Madrid's versatile defender played a huge role in the aforementioned qualification ahead of Sweden but won't be present to lead his team when the finals start.

The experienced Los Blancos ace will be a massive miss for his team as they face a tough group, including the Netherlands and France. Alaba's influence at club and international level is vast and extremely important to both teams' success. He is the star man in that Austria side, managed by Ralf Rangnick.

Defensive Midfield: Paul Pogba

France

Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years due to doping. This means the Frenchman may never be seen on a football pitch again, never mind during the summer. At 31 years old, Pogba will be closing in on retirement age for elite footballers by the time he is able to return to action.

Juventus and France will have to carry on without the technically gifted midfielder, who has historically performed extremely well for his country. The former Manchester United ace has struggled to live up to expectations in recent years as injury issues have started to become more common. Pogba's absence will be lessened by Aurelian Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga's emergencies at Real Madrid.

Centre Midfield: Sandro Tonali

Italy

Another star who will be forced to watch his national teammates from the sidelines is Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali. The reigning champions Italy did secure qualification for Euro 2024 but the ex-Milan superstar won't be on the plane to Germany.

Sandro Tonali's 10-month suspension is the third-longest in Premier League history. Only Joey Barton (13 months) and Abel Xavier (12 months) have served longer bans.

Like Pogba, suspension from football is the reason behind Tonali's guaranteed omission from Luciano Spaletti's squad. His move to the Premier League in 2023 was followed by the revelation that he was under investigation for gambling-related offences. The 23-year-old was later slapped with a 10-month ban from the sport, sealing his absence at the international tournament.

Centre Midfield: Gavi

Spain

Spain will be without one of their star players for the impending competition. Gavi is a regular starter for both Spain and Barcelona but is yet another player to have been struck down with an ACL injury. He was one of the best players at the 2022 World Cup and Spanish supporters will be gutted he won't be joining Pedri and Rodri in the middle of the park.

The silky midfielder can carry the ball forward gracefully as well as string passes together. Despite only being 19 years old, Gavi is verging on being a world-class talent and, as a result, Luis de la Fuente will have a huge task on his hands figuring out how to set the team up without him.

Attacking Midfield: Martin Odegaard

Norway

Martin Odegaard is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League. Sadly, his wonderful technique and composure will not be on display during Euro 2024. Mikel Arteta won't be too concerned by this as his key playmaker will have a full summer to rest for the next domestic campaign.

However, Odegaard will be disappointed his Norway side didn't manage to qualify from their group, which saw Scotland, Spain and Georgia all go on to reach the tournament. The ex-Real Madrid wonderkid only managed two goal contributions for his nation during the qualifying phase which is bitterly disappointing by his standards.

Striker: Alexander Isak

Sweden

Alexander Isak is part of a talented Sweden attacking set up. Viktor Gyokeres, Dejan Kulusevski and Anthony Elanga all line up alongside the Newcastle hitman, but none of the talented forwards will be playing during the summer months.

The striker is versatile as he can play through the middle or from the left flank, and it's a shame his impressive talent won't be seen at Euro 2024. Isak is one of the most two-footed players in the English top-flight and is a joy to watch when at his best. Sweden have now failed to reach the past two major tournaments after also missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Striker: Erling Haaland

Norway

While Erling Haaland may be the best striker in the world based on his performances for Manchester City over the past 18 months, the Norwegian doesn't always bring that brilliant goalscoring form into international football.

That said, the 23-year-old did find the net six times in Norway's qualifying group, although this wasn't enough to guide his team into the top three places. It's quite surprising that Haaland and Odegaard's talent wasn't enough to help the country reach the finals of the competition. Euro 2024 will be without the most clinical player in world football, and this will be a huge miss.

