Highlights The "Big Six" clubs in the Premier League are often seen as dominant, but there is plenty of quality and talent beyond these teams.

Newcastle, Brighton, and West Ham have shown great performances and achievements, challenging the top teams and showcasing their own talent and potential.

The ultimate XI of players from the "other 14" teams is selected based on current form and includes standout players like Emiliano Martinez, Kieran Trippier, and Ivan Toney.

The Premier League is renowned as one of the most competitive leagues on the planet, yet it is still so often defined by the ‘big six’ clubs. Rest assured, however, that as good as these teams are, there is still an abundance of quality beyond these European Super League giants.

When we talk of the ‘big six’ in the conventional sense, we’re, of course, referring to Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. Yes, the Blues may be struggling at present, while Tottenham haven’t won a trophy since 2008, but the ‘big six’ terminology is still synonymous with these teams – at least for the time being.

However, with the likes of Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League, Brighton playing like prime Barcelona at times last season and West Ham winning a European trophy, there is plenty of talent beyond the ‘Big Bix’, also known as the ‘other 14.’

With that in mind, below is an ultimate XI of players from the Premier League’s ‘other 14’ that we reckon would give any of the sides in the ‘big six’ a run for their money – even Man City.

There are a plethora of options to choose from in some positions, so it’s important to stress that this is ultimately a subjective exercise and our opinion may well change as the season develops. But at the time of writing, based on current form and ability, this is the side we reckon could challenge the big boys.

Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa

Honourable mentions must go to Nick Pope, who was outstanding for Newcastle last year but has been injured for the bulk of the 2023/24 campaign, as well as Jordan Pickford – one of the few reliably bright sparks in an often struggling Everton team. Yet, there’s simply no looking past Emi Martinez.

The keeper played a key role in Argentina winning the World Cup in December 2022, particularly in the penalty shoot-out. Alongside that, the Argentine number one made an incredible last-ditch save in the World Cup final to deny France from stealing the win at the death. On the club front, Martinez moved to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020 to revitalise his career - and he did exactly that, with consistent performances making him one of the best in the league. In the 2023/2024 season, was once again a crucial player, having made over 80 saves and playing a key role as the Villans qualified for the Champions League.

Right-Back

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

His form may have fluctuated at times this season, with some high-profile errors towards the end of 2023, but for the most part, Kieran Trippier has been a fantastically reliable fullback for Newcastle United. This is proven by his 7.07 average WhoScored match rating score last season in the Premier League.

With 11 assists to his name last term, the former Tottenham star is still showing that he can compete at the highest level despite turning 33 at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign. He was named Newcastle’s Player of the Year in 2023, and having also won La Liga with Atletico Madrid, there can be no doubting the Englishman's quality.

Centre-Back

Ezri Konsa - Aston Villa

Signed in the summer of 2019 ahead of Villa’s first season back in the Premier League, Ezri Konsa has established himself as a mainstay in the club’s defence following a £12m move from Brentford. Now at the end of his fifth season with the club, the 26-year-old has made 163 league appearances in his club, only missing a handful of games through injury or suspension.

Konsa excels with the ball at his feet – and his 92.2% pass success rate is a testament to his comfortability in possession. Boasting ample versatility, too, with his ability to play on the right-hand side of the Villans' defence, the defender became indispensable for Unai Emery last season.

Centre-Back

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace

Despite having an injury-hit campaign towards the back end of the 2023/24 season, Marc Guehi has emerged as one of the best defenders the Premier League has to offer. That is mainly due to his performances for England at Euro 2024. The Crystal Palace star was arguably one of the Three Lions' best players in the tournament and was part of the starting eleven that narrowly lost to Spain in the final.

His 29 appearances in all competitions for Palace last season, as well as his display for England, has seen Guehi become one of the most talked-about players in the summer window. With many big clubs after him, the 24-year-old is, without a doubt, one of the best defenders in the league.

Left-Back

Pervis Estupinan - Brighton

Antonee Robinson has been very consistent for Fulham over the last year, but Pervis Estupinan has been delivering the goods at Brighton for some time now. De Zerbi has turned the Seagulls into one of the best possession-based sides in Europe and the signing of Estupinan last season was an inspired bit of business.

Brought in to replace Cucurella, the Ecuadorian has proven to be an upgrade, fast becoming a fan favourite. Of course, it's not all about the attack when you are a defender, but Estupinan has four goals and 12 assists for the Seagulls, while Cucurella only ever managed one and two.

Centre Midfield

Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle United

Bruno Guimaraes' importance to Eddie Howe's side cannot be questioned. The midfielder was vital in Newcastle's Champions League push during the 2022/23 season, and Newcastle's form backed up his importance to the side without him. During the 2022/23 campaign, Newcastle won just once without Bruno in the side and did not lose a game in the Premier League when the Brazilian started.

Last season, he was once again one of the club's better players. In what was a mixed campaign for the Magpies, Guimaraes had to adapt to different positions in Newcastle's midfield, whether that was playing further forward or in a deeper role. That said, he still managed 15 goal contributions to his name in the league alone.

Centre Midfield

Lucas Paqueta - West Ham United

In early 2024, Lucas Paqueta missed six Premier League games with a calf injury. West Ham failed to win any of them, drawing three and losing the others. They'd won their three league matches leading up to his injury, and then also picked up three points on his return, highlighting just how important the Brazilian is for David Moyes.

He became West Ham’s record signing last year and has more than lived up to the price tag. While Moyes initially used Paqueta as more of a number 10, his best form has no doubt come when playing as a number eight, as he found his best form there and helped them win the Europa Conference League during his debut campaign. The fact Manchester City have been heavily linked with the midfielder for some time now speaks volumes about his ability.

Left-Wing

Anthony Gordon - Newcastle United

Kauro Mitoma is a fair shout for this role, but Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United had a better season in truth. With the fleet-footed wide player netting 11 goals and providing 10 assists in a truly impressive season, he's certainly been more productive than the Brighton winger (who managed three goals and five assists in 26 outings).

He didn't hit the ground running at St James' Park after a winter move from Everton in January 2023 but he's been one of the club's best-performing players in his first full season, with Jamie Carragher noting "he's just certainly taken it up a level". With Champions League experience under his belt too, the 23-year-old is going from strength to strength.

Right-Wing

Jarrod Bowen - West Ham

After scoring the winner in the Europa Conference League final, Jarrod Bowen will go down as a Hammers legend regardless of what else he did in claret and blue. Fortunately for West Ham fans, he also happens to have been a fantastic footballer for some time now.

He scored the first hat-trick of his career in a win against Brentford last season. Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted to being a big fan of Bowen, calling him his "favourite player" beyond his own Liverpool stars. Praise as high as that is enough to prove the winger's credentials. Having ended the season with 16 league goals to his name, it comes as no surprise to see the West Ham star slot in at right wing in our team.

Striker

Ivan Toney - Brentford

Ivan Toney's ban from football overshadowed what was a sensational 2022/23 season for the striker, but that should not take away from his achievements. Only two players managed to bag more goals than the Brentford man in 2022-23.

Toney was the beating heart of the Bees' attacking line, scoring and bringing teammates into play in equal measure. The England international returned to football in January 2024 and scored four times for the Bees, but endured a barren spell towards the end of the campaign. That said, on his day, he's still regarded as one of the best forwards in the league. His ability from the spot makes him one of the most feared players in the country.

Striker

Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Watkins has established himself as the best striker in the Premier League outside the top six. In fact, he's had a better season than most of those who play for those elite sides.

He finished last season with 19 Premier League goals to his name - joint fourth on the goalscoring chants, while he's also finished first when it comes to assists (13). His scintillating goalscoring output was enough to turn Aston Villa from mid-table fodder into Champions League challengers. Off the back of his memorable moment at Euro 2024 against Holland, Watkins will be looking to push on ahead of the new campaign.