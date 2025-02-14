Summary Ballon d'Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric are still going strong.

Ashley Young still plays in the Premier League more than a decade on from winning it.

Lukas Podolski has made a fortune in a side business but continues to score goals.

Football is, for the most part, a young person's game. The vast sums of money invested in potential, the early signs of decline certain players show, and the physical toll placed on athletes' bodies - compared to how footballers once were - have all made the sport a more challenging environment to thrive in as players get older.

However, for a select few, their willpower, technical ability, and footballing IQ have allowed them to extend their careers well beyond what many would consider their prime. Some even manage to play into their forties before hanging up their boots. But what if these seasoned players were all on one team, without the youthful exuberance around them?

With that in mind, here is the best XI of players who have turned or will turn 40 in 2025.

Goalkeeper

Guillermo Ochoa

There are very few certainties in life: death, taxes, and Guillermo Ochoa pulling off world-class saves during a World Cup. The Mexican's performances for his national team at major tournaments were so awe-inspiring, it almost makes you wonder how he never featured for one of Europe's top clubs.

Born in Guadalajara, the 39-year-old currently plies his trade for AVF FS in Portugal's first division. This comes after spells in France, Spain, and his homeland, where Ochoa was a consistent performer. A truly clutch player on the big occasions for his national team, he also boasts an astonishing 152 caps to his name.

Right-Back

Rafinha

A truly underrated option throughout his career, Rafinha is best known for his time in Germany, where he spent eight years at Bayern Munich. For the majority of this period, the Brazilian acted as a backup to the likes of club captain and Bayern icon Philipp Lahm, but he was still a dependable option when called upon.

The 39-year-old has also had stints at the likes of Schalke and Genoa but is now settled back in his native Brazil. Having featured for Gremio and Sao Paulo within the last five years, he is currently at second-division Coritiba FC, where he is often used as a rotational piece.

Centre-Back

Raul Albiol

What a resume Raul Albiol has. And luckily for him, the veteran defender has never relied on pace to be successful, which is perhaps why he is still going strong at his age. Albiol's trophy cabinet includes a World Cup, two European Championships, and two Europa League triumphs - the most recent of which came against Manchester United in 2021.

That final Europa League success was achieved in the colours of the Yellow Submarines, Villarreal, where the centre-back still plays his football. At the time of writing, he has made 15 La Liga appearances and remains a prominent presence for the side currently sitting fifth in the league.

Centre-Back

Tomas Hubocan

In comparison to some on this list, Tomas Hubocan may be an unfamiliar name. However, the Slovakian has had a respectable career, winning plenty of silverware along the way. All in all, the defender has collected 11 trophies, with the highlight being the 2008 UEFA Cup win with Zenit St Petersburg and the subsequent UEFA Super Cup, where his side triumphed over Manchester United.

Russia is where Hubocan spent his best years, but he has also had spells in France, Turkey, and Cyprus. Now, however, he is back in Slovakia after making a return to his first-ever club, MSK Zilina.

Left-Back

Ashley Young

A Premier League winner and veteran fills up the left-back spot. Over the last 20 years, fans have witnessed Ashley Young's transformation from budding winger to experienced full-back, a shift that truly rejuvenated his career.

Young joined Manchester United from Aston Villa as a winger with a delicious inswinging delivery and plenty of potential.

While in that role he never quite succeeded, his versatility eventually led him to become club captain, before finding domestic success in Italy with Inter Milan. Now an elder statesman at Everton, he nearly got the incredible opportunity to play against his son in the FA Cup, but teenager Tyler wasn't brought on by Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson - the son of Ashley's former manager, Sir Alex.

Defensive Midfield

Fernandinho

A fundamental part of Pep Guardiola's first Premier League titles at Manchester City, Fernandinho set the bar incredibly high for Rodri to match, thanks to his incredible spell at the Etihad. To the Ballon d'Or winner's credit, he has managed to surpass his predecessor's accomplishments, but the fact it took him becoming the best player in the world to do so says everything you need to know about the Brazilian holding midfielder.

Fernandinho was one of the best number sixes the Premier League has ever seen, and when he wasn't in the team, his absence was sorely felt. He has just been released by Athletico Paranaense, but as of yet, there has been no word on an impending retirement.

Centre Midfield

Luka Modric

One of two Ballon d'Or winners on this list, even in the latter stages of his career, Luka Modric continues to ooze class. The Croatian may not be at the levels he was in 2018 when he claimed the famous golden ball, but he is still performing at a higher level than anyone else in this XI, having just won the Champions League last season.

Technically, Modric is still one of the best around, and his impact is such that a journalist even went as far as to beg him not to retire after Croatia were eliminated at Euro 2024. His Madrid career could be over by the end of the season, and if it does end, there will be plenty of potential suitors.

Centre Midfield

Christian Noboa

Another lesser-known name on the list is Christian Noboa. A four-time champion of Russia and a player with 83 caps for Ecuador, the 39-year-old was a solid midfielder in his prime, turning out for the likes of Rubin Kazan, Dinamo Moscow, and Zenit St Petersburg.

Now in the latter stages of his career, Noboa can be found in his homeland playing for CS Emelec. He is, however, battling a knee injury sustained in April 2024, and there is no timeframe as to when he may return to the field.

Striker

Andre-Pierre Gignac

Didier Deschamps has always preferred to have a target-man striker leading the line for France throughout his reign. The type who may not always be the biggest goal threat, but whom his teammates can play off and benefit from. That role was often filled by Olivier Giroud, but Andre-Pierre Gignac also took on that position.

The striker has spent the better part of the last decade in Mexico playing for Tigres, but it was his time in France that made him an option for the national team. With 36 caps and seven goals to his name, the veteran forward even managed six appearances during Les Bleus' run to the Euro 2016 final, where he played 42 minutes in the extra-time defeat to a Portugal side led by the next man on this team.

Striker

Cristiano Ronaldo

Simply put, this article likely doesn't exist without Cristiano Ronaldo. One of, if not the greatest player the game has ever seen, he has surpassed his 40th birthday and is still scoring goals like it's nobody's business.

The achievements, the records, the individual and collective awards – it's all been written countless times and will no doubt be written thousands more before it's all said and done. The question now is, how much longer can this goalscoring machine keep producing the goods, whether it's in Saudi Arabia, for Portugal, or wherever else his career may take him?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals since turning 30 than Thierry Henry managed in his entire career.

Striker

Lukas Podolski

Leading the line alongside Gignac and Ronaldo is someone who can play down the middle or has experience on the flanks, where he can use his acceleration and pace. Much was made of Lukas Podolski when he broke through into the Germany setup. He was 19 when he made his senior debut for the national team, and by 21, he was appearing at a World Cup.

While he did go on to win that very same tournament eight years later, his trophy cabinet is arguably a little sparse, considering he played for the likes of Bayern Munich and Arsenal in his prime. Now, aside from owning some kebab shops, he is still playing in Poland for Gornik Zabrze.