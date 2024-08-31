Key Takeaways Premier League teams have spent big money and made some huge signings in the summer of 2024.

Certain new recruits like Matthijs de Ligt stand out for the transformative effect they could have on a team.

Other signings like Federico Chiesa impress because of how cheaply they cost despite their quality.

Summer transfer window 2024 - it's been nice knowing you. With the market officially closed for Europe's biggest clubs, teams will now have to persevere until January with their current squads and hope that their new additions will do the trick.

For some, they will hope that their new signings will help them avoid relegation. Others will look to break into the top half, top six or maybe even claim the Premier League title. While it is too early to say whether every signing will be a success or failure, it is easier to name what arrivals appear to be the best, at least on the surface. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have created a starting XI of the best new recruits from England's top tier as they all look to hit the ground running.

Premier League Signings 24/25 Best XI Position Player Club Transfer Fee GK Aaron Ramsdale Southampton £25m DEF Noussair Mazraoui Manchester United £17m DEF Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United £42.7m DEF Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham United Loan DEF Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal £42m MID Amadou Onana Aston Villa £50m MID Emile Smith-Rowe Fulham £35m MID Archie Gray Tottenham Hotspur £40m FWD Yankuba Minteh Brighton & Hove Albion £30m FWD Federico Chiesa Liverpool £10m FWD Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur £65m

Goalkeeper and Defence

Aaron Ramsdale, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Jean-Clair Todibo, Riccardo Calafiori

There was a lack of big name moves in the goalkeeper's union this summer. Last year, we saw David de Gea replaced by Andre Onana after more than a decade at Manchester United. Meanwhile, David Raya was making the move to Arsenal. While there hasn't been that level of movement this time around, the Gunners did manage to send Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton for a fee rising to £25m. The England international needs first-team football to be reinstated in the England squad and a move to the Saints will provide that.

Former Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt were both bought in at Old Trafford to help revolutionise Erik ten Hag's defence and allow them to play a higher back line. Jean-Clair Todibo was another name linked with the Red Devils, but a UEFA ruling blocked the 20-time champions from making their move. Instead, the Frenchman joined West Ham United on loan in a move that will bolster the Hammers defensive options.

Finally, after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign, Riccardo Calafiori was able to get his name on the back of an Arsenal shirt following much speculation. Though he is yet to start, it seems only a matter of time before he is given a chance to lay down his mark.

Midfield

Amadou Onana, Emile Smith-Rowe, Archie Gray

There were expected to be many suitors for Everton's Amadou Onana. The Belgian international had done more than enough to prove he was above the level of competing in a relegation battle. His arrival at Villa Park, while still a step up, came out of nowhere and represented a real coup for the Champions League entrants.

Emile Smith-Rowe, on the other hand, may be deemed to have made a step down in moving to Fulham from his boyhood Arsenal. However, a switch to Crave Cottage could be exactly what the Englishman needs. First team football is vital for the midfielder, who has already made a positive impression and scored for his new club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emile Smith-Rowe managed 31 goal contributions in 115 games for Arsenal.

Then there is Archie Gray's move to Tottenham. A deal that the hierarchy at Spurs will be delighted with. In Gray, the North London club have got hold of a young English talent who, if all goes to plan, could be the future of his country's midfield. While the teenager may not be an immediate first-team regular, he is certainly one to keep an eye out for, especially while Lee Carsley is in charge of the Three Lions.

Forwards

Yankuba Minteh, Federico Chiesa, Dominic Solanke

Yankuba Minteh was a relatively unknown commodity for most before the summer, but found himself among a group of transfers being confirmed by clubs who needed to sell in order to comply with PSR regulations. However, the teenager has already shot to the top of the charts on the south coast, eclipsing many talented youngsters to become the most talked about prospect at Brighton.

Federico Chiesa became the only addition to Arne Slot's Liverpool squad for this season, but for less than £15m, the deal has the potential to be one of the best bargains in Premier League history so long as the Italian discovers his form from his successful Euro 2020 campaign.

There were not many options for central strikers, leaving it a toss-up between Dominic Solanke and Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah. Thanks to his 19-goal season last time out, it's Solanke who gets the nod, who will be hoping it won't be a long wait for his first Tottenham goal.