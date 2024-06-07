Highlights Premier League clubs have released their lists of players who are set to leave when their contracts expire.

There have been several notable departures, including Manchester United's Raphael Varane.

Some players already have moves to new teams in place, such as Chelsea's Thiago Silva, who will join Fluminense.

With the 2023/24 Premier League season ending weeks ago, attention at clubs is already turning to the future. Whether it be making signings to bolster squads ahead of the new term, or selling players who are not a part of the long-term future of a team, change is already occurring at a rapid rate in the English top flight.

And while some players could be set to depart during the transfer window, others already know that their fate lies elsewhere. Clubs have released their lists of players who have been made available for free transfers following the expiry of their contracts, deciding against offering certain individuals new deals to keep them around for a little while longer.

Although some of those let go are youngsters who aren't seen to have the potential to make the cut in later years, this year's released lists are notable for the amount of top talent that has now entered the free agency market. Proving exactly that, some players have already been snapped up by other teams for nothing. And if you pick the best players who are now out of contract, you can build quite the team.

Goalkeeper: Loris Karius

Former club: Newcastle

Despite enduring a difficult spell during his career ever since making several errors during Liverpool's infamous Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in 2018, Loris Karius remains a decent shot-stopper. Joining Newcastle United as a back-up goalkeeper in 2022, he made just two appearances for the Magpies, which included the Carabao Cup final in 2023.

Now 30-years-old, the German could still be a decent option to call upon if a first-choice goalkeeper is needed, or even a potential first-choice for teams abroad. A move back to his native Germany could be a potential option, whether that be in the Bundesliga or the second tier.

Centre-Back: Joel Matip

Former club: Liverpool

Anfield said goodbye not only to Jurgen Klopp in their final game of the 2023/24 campaign, but also a Liverpool cult hero. Joel Matip served the Merseyside club diligently after joining from Schalke in 2016 on a free transfer, making him one of the best signings ever who cost absolutely nothing.

Going on to make 201 appearances for the Reds during his eight-year stay, Matip was a part of Liverpool's most successful stint during the Premier League era. The Cameroon international was crucial to their league and Champions League triumphs in 2019 and 2020 respectively, but simply fell down the pecking order after he ruptured his ACL in December 2023. He is reportedly subject to interest for both Bournemouth and Southampton, though, so the 32-year-old might yet be set to stay in England.

Centre-Back: Thiago Silva

Former club: Chelsea

When Chelsea signed Thiago Silva, there was no way that fans expected him to play a significant part in the club's fortunes beyond the initial one-year deal. At the time, he was 35, so there was mainly hope that recruiting such an experienced and excellent defender would benefit a relatively young team.

But one year turned into two, which turned into three, which then turned into four. Silva's time at Stamford Bridge has now come to an end, but he leaves the club as a modern-day legend after guiding Chelsea to a second Champions League trophy. Even though he is firmly in the twilight years of his career now, the Brazilian icon wasn't a member of the free agent market for long, and he has now signed a contract with his boyhood club, Fluminense. Everyone will be hoping his final years of being a professional footballer will be as brilliant as the rest of his career.

Centre-Back: Raphael Varane

Former club: Manchester United

There was so much expectation when Manchester United shelled out £34m to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. A four-time Champions League winner and regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, every Red Devil fan thought he could be the man to take them back to the top of the Premier League.

And while the Frenchman was excellent for most of his three years at Old Trafford, his final one was marred by injuries, and United made the difficult decision not to renew his contract at the end of the most recent term. Still just 31-years-old, though, Varane has lots left to give to the beautiful game. Reports suggest a move back to France could be a possibility, but a move to the Saudi Pro League also can't be ruled out entirely.

Right-Midfield: Willian

Former club: Fulham

Although his efforts at Chelsea were often overshadowed by Eden Hazard, Willian's contributions in west London were still considerable. But after his switch to Arsenal, a move which went so badly wrong that it resulted in his contract being ended early, many thought that his days as a player were numbered.

But the Brazilian proved his doubters wrong back in west London with Fulham, and during his two years at the club, he made 67 appearances, scoring 10 goals in that time. He still remains in discussions with the Cottagers about potentially renewing his deal, although as of right now, no breakthrough has been made so he is still heading for the free agency market.

Centre-Midfield: Thiago Alcantara

Former club: Liverpool

While Thiago Alcantara might not have been at Anfield as long as Matip, the Spaniard still became a fan-favourite because of his efforts over four years. Signed from Bayern Munich to bolster Klopp's midfield options, the 33-year-old became the heartbeat of the team, playing a key role in Liverpool's cup double in 2022.

Injuries have unfortunately caught up with Thiago now, as evidenced by the fact that he played just five minutes of football in all competitions. If he can get past those fitness concerns, though, then there could be several opportunities for him. Girona were one club reportedly keeping an eye on him now that he is a free agent, but any transfer will be contingent on thorough medical tests.

Centre-Midfield: Adam Lallana

Former club: Brighton

A proper Premier League veteran, and a man who can be considered an underrated cog of the many machines he has been a part of. Most recently at Brighton for four years, Adam Lallana made 95 appearances in the English top flight for the Seagulls, taking his total record to 291 outings.

Now that he is 36, though, retirement seems like it could only be a matter of time for the former Liverpool man. Lallana has been in talks with Southampton about a potential return, following the Saints' promotion back to the Premier League, but he is unlikely to be given a starting role in Russell Martin's team.

Left-Midfield: Ryan Sessegnon

Former club: Tottenham

There was a time when Ryan Sessegnon was considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in all of English football. Signing for Tottenham after being crowned the Championship Player of the Year in the 2017/18 season, things have just not worked out the way they were supposed to for the former Fulham star.

Injuries have blighted his career ever since moving to north London, to the point where he made just a single appearance in the 2023/24 season under Ange Postecoglou. That, ultimately, is why Spurs decided to part ways. Sessegnon is still only 24-years-old, though, so there is still plenty of time for him to recover and fulfill his potential, and with three Premier League teams interested in him, a change of scenery might be exactly what he needs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Sessegnon has missed 138 games through injury during his career.

Right-Forward: Dele Alli

Former club: Everton

When he burst onto the scene, it seemed as if Dele Alli was destined for great things. Whether it be shining for Tottenham or balling out for England, the sky really did appear to be the limit for him.

Unfortunately, Dele has endured a fair share of struggles since then, opening up to Gary Neville about his past while also battling through several injuries. He is now set to leave Everton, but the Toffees have said that he will continue to undergo rehabilitation for his groin injury at the club - a true touch of class. The former Tottenham man still possesses bags of ability, and at 28-years-old, there is definitely still potential for him to get back to his best in the coming months.

Left-Forward: Ivan Perisic

Former club: Tottenham

It seems as if age is finally catching up with Ivan Perisic. Often considered to be a tireless presence for club and country who would produce marauding runs up the left flank, the 35-year-old has lost a yard of pace now, which is to be expected.

Having picked up an ACL injury in September 2023, the Croatian great was then loaned to Hajduk Split, his boyhood club, following his recovery, and is set to now join them permanently now that his Spurs contract has come to an end. Fans will be able to see him in action for his national team at Euro 2024, though, in what could be his final international tournament.

Striker: Anthony Martial

Former club: Manchester United

The debut goal, the celebration, the infamous Ballon d'Or clause - there was so much to be excited about when Anthony Martial made the move to Manchester United from Monaco. But the Frenchman, despite his talent, has only ever shown glimpses of the potential many believed that he had.

The 28-year-old became more of a squad player in recent seasons, and the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund seemed to seal his fate at the Theatre of Dreams. Martial now departs Manchester having made 317 appearances and scored 90 goals for the club. The rumour mill suggests that a potential move to Galatasaray might not be out of the question, but the once highly-touted prodigy needs his next move to go as well as possible if he is to revive his faltering career.

