The 2024 NBA Draft is currently underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and while everyone is talking about who goes where and who trades what, the real conversation is not about the team fits. It’s about outfits.

The league has come a long way since the 2005 dress code went into effect. After an initial protest against the new rules, the league has transformed into not just a statement of skill and style on the court, but off the court as well. (See: Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant, et al.)

And as the prospects rolled in, they showed off their blossoming ability to Clyde Frazier, accessorizing, itemizing and sensationalizing for the public’s first look. Here are five of the best.

5 Alexandre Sarr

F/C - Perth Wildcats

At first look, it seemed Alexandre Sarr (from Bordeaux, France) was wearing a double-breasted beige suit. But on a double-take it was cream, all one color, with “some shiny buttons” up and down. He complimented the look with a black and white tie, low strung.

It has a color-grading reminiscent to the outfits from the early 2000s, when prospects would throw on the most over-sized suits possible. But the lighter coloration, better fit and purple carnations stay within the decade to give Sarr a modern look with throwback effects.

4 Ja’Kobe Walter

G - Baylor

The Baylor backcourt sensation went bold for tonight’s draft, showcasing a purple suit ready to reign like Prince with great floral details and some serious jewelry. Ja’Kobe Walter understood the assignment: there’s no need to subtly hint at a team when you’re a potential lottery pick, just wow the public with style for miles.

3 Donovan Clingan

C - UConn

Sticking with the tux, UConn Huskie Donovan Clingan decided if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And if it’s a gala in New York, then the tuxedo must work. The three-piece shows some sparkle in the linings, but it’s the suit's insides featuring pictures that glow most. Bonus points for the slim fit and a spanking bowtie. Bonus points for allowing us to use the word spanking.

2 Jared McCain

G - Duke

Jared McCain from Duke went for a sporty, all-black, Miami Vice look with a silky shirt and tight slacks. He complimented his appearance with not just one brooch but two. It’s not understated, as the low V, flashy jewelry and slim fit tank all scream athlete, but for fans of sensible fashion, it’s a look that works for both the red carpet and a night on the town.

1 Ron Holland

F – G League Ignite

The forward from the G-League Ignite might have questions about him as a reliable scorer, but his fit came out like a shooting star. The overcoat looks like a portal into the Milky Way, just a full field of diamonds surrounding a chain shaped into the form of a mighty atom. He might not be at the top of the top prospects, but he has certainly shot to the top of the ranks when it comes to the style board.