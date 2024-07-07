Highlights The world game has a host of sensational players aged 21 years old.

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are played superbly for Germany at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga helped Real Madrid to the Champions League in 2023-24.

There was a time, not so long ago, when any football player that was under the age of 25 was still viewed as a hot prospect. Now, players reach the age of 21 and fans the world over expect them to be hitting their peak years, challenging for major honours, and demonstrating that they are well and truly the complete package.

From Jude Bellingham winning the Champions League with Real Madrid to Florian Wirtz inspiring Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten season, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the 10 best 21-year-olds in world football right now, ranking each on their current ability, career achievements to date, and future potential.

10 Best 21 Year Olds in World Football Right Now Rank Player Club Nation Club Appearances International Caps Trophies 1. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England 218 33 4 2. Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Germany 152 22 2 3. Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Germany 173 33 9 4. Pedri FC Barcelona Spain 180 23 3 5. Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France 246 19 9 6. Xavi Simons Paris Saint-Germain Netherlands 102 17 5 7. Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao Spain 152 17 1 8. Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig Slovenia 165 33 5 9. Harvey Elliott Liverpool England 166 0 5 10. Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United Denmark 130 18 2

1 Jude Bellingham

It could be argued, that not only is Jude Bellingham the best player in the world, that is currently 21-years-old, he may just the best player in the world of any age, such has been his near unstoppable rise in recent years.

Playing for his boyhood side Birmingham City in the Championship, just four seasons ago, Bellingham is now the jewel in Real Madrid's crown, and fired Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double in just his first season in the Spanish Capital - with 36 goal contributions (23 goals, 13 assists) in 42 appearances.

It is hard to predict where exactly Bellingham's relentless development will take him, with some even going as far as to label him the best player England has ever produced. Either way, there can be no doubting Bellingham's stunning skillset, and ability to deliver for his team in the very biggest of moments.

Jude Bellingham's 2023-24 LaLiga Statistics Appearances 28 Goals 19 Assists 6 Pass Completion Per 90 Minutes 88.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 7.22

2 Florian Wirtz

After a 2022/2023 that was heavily curtailed by injuries, Florian Wirtz returned in spectacular fashion for the eventual Bundesliga champions last season, also helping Xabi Alonso's men to a DFB-Pokal victory, as well as a place in the Europa League final - losing out to Atalanta on that occasion.

A player long touted as a future superstar of the modern game, Wirtz took his creativity and goal scoring to new heights over the past 12 months, registering an impressive 18 goals from midfield, whilst also laying on a further 20 for his teammates.

Florian Wirtz's 2023-24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 11 Assists 11 Assists Per 90 Minutes 0.44 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 8.67

3 Jamal Musiala

Staying with the theme of talented, goal-scoring German midfielders, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is another player that looks destined for the very top of the game - as evidenced by his 20 goal contributions (12 goals, eight assists) across his 38 appearances last season.

Now an undoubted starter - and star - for both his club side as well as the German national team, Musiala's vision, ability on the ball, and tendency to deliver in the biggest games and most crucial moments, has left many believing that he is the man around which Bayern should build, as they look to plot their return to the top of both German and European football.

Jamal Musiala's 2023-24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 24 Goals 10 Assists 5 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 Minutes 4.07 Pass Completion Per 90 Minutes 82.7%

4 Pedri

Barcelona have held high hopes for dynamic midfielder Pedri, ever since poaching him from Las Palmas and the Segunda Division in the 2019/2020 season.

A quick, hard-working and skillful midfielder, famed for his elegance on the ball and ability to drive his team forwards, many would argue that Pedri is already one of the best players at Barcelona - and indeed in La Liga - despite having many more years of development ahead of him.

Pedri's 2023-24 LaLiga Statistics Appearances 24 Goals 4 Assists 2 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 8.03 Passes Attempted Per 90 Minutes 68.11

5 Eduardo Camavinga

With an astonishing 246 club appearances to his name already, it is clear that Eduardo Camavinga was earmarked as a wonderkid from a very early age. Breaking into the Rennes team at just 16, and holding down a place as a first team regular the following season, the combative midfielder soon attracted interest from Europe's elite.

A move to Real Madrid followed, and has paid dividends for the versatile Frenchman, with Camavinga already having won two Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, two Supercopa de Espana's, a Copa Del Rey, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup, all by the age of just 21.

Eduardo Camavinga's 2023-24 LaLiga Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 0 Assists 2 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 3.49 Blocks Per 90 Minutes 1.97

6 Xavi Simons

Somewhat of an experienced head, despite his lowly age, Netherlands star Xavi Simons has already wowed fans across three European nations, having strutted his stuff for Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven, and RB Leipzig already.

Many of Europe's top clubs are said to be interested in signing the creative forward this summer, although PSG have confirmed that they are only looking to loan out their future starlet once again, with Simons very much forming part of their longer-term vision for reinventing their team.

Xavi Simons' 2023-24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 8 Assists 11 Shot Creating Actions Per 90 Minutes 6.07 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 6.04

7 Nico Williams

The younger brother of Athletic Bilbao legend Inaki Williams, great things were expected of Nico Williams from his very first match in Bilbao. Also a forward, just like older brother, Nico has already cultivated a glowing reputation as a goal-scoring winger, with a penchant for the spectacular.

Whilst, sad though it may seem to some, Williams will likely have to depart from his boyhood club if he is to pursue the silverware of others on our list today, the Spanish starlet will no doubt fetch a pretty penny when it does come to progressing.

Nico Williams' 2023-24 LaLiga Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 11 Assists Per 90 Minutes 0.44 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 Minutes 3.42

8 Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko's progression at RB Leipzig last season certainly caught the eye of many. After a slow start, following his move from Red Bull Salzburg, Sesko eventually hit form, finishing the season with 18 goals from his 42 appearances.

With strikers in hot demand this summer, given the need of many of Europe's largest clubs to fill a void at the top of their team, the Slovenian, who failed to score at Euro 2024 for his nation, will no doubt be in huge demand, if RB Leipzig decide to part with their prized asset.

Benjamin Sesko's 2023-24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 14 Assists 2 Non-Penalty Goals Per 90 Minutes 0.75 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 Minutes 1.03

9 Harvey Elliott

After signing for Liverpool back in 2019/2020, Harvey Elliott has had a steady rise through the team - also spending a sesaon on loan at Blackburn Rovers - before finally making somewhat of a breakout for Jurgen Klopp's Reds last season.

Notching an impressive 53 appearances across all competitions last time out, Elliot often found himself as the man to whom Liverpool would turn to when in need of something different towards the end of a game. Evidently, this worked more often than not, with the England u21 star bagging an impressive 15 goal contributions for his team.

Harvey Elliott's 2023-24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 34 Goals 3 Assists 6 Shot Creating Action Per 90 Minutes 4.72 Progressive Carries Per 90 Minutes 3.01

10 Rasmus Hojlund

When Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in 2023, there were many that viewed it more as a deal for the future, then as an immediate solution to their goal-scoring woes of the previous 12 months.

With his £64 million price tag seemingly weighing heavily on his shoulders, it was a slow start for the explosive Dane, taking until December to register his first goal for the Red Devils in the Premier League. Better times would follow, however, with Hojlund going on to become the youngest player in Premier League history to score in five successive matches.

Still very much a work in progress for many fans, Hojlund's pace, hold-up play, stamina, and powerful finishing mark him as a player who may yet have an incredibly high ceiling when it comes to his development. 16 goals in 43 appearances is hardly a poor return for any young striker either, especially one in his first season at a new club and league; but more will be expected in the years to come.

Rasmus Hojlund's 2023-24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 30 Goals 10 Assists 2 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 Minutes 0.78 Progressive Carries Per 90 Minutes 1.40

