Key Takeaways Though the art of three-point shooting is usually relegated to guards, there have been plenty of amazing shooters in NBA history of all sizes and positions.

Especially with the rise of the three-pointer in the last decade, shooters of all shapes and sizes have climbed the all-time three-pointers made list.

Now, as front court players have more authority than ever to let three-pointers fly, the number of made shots from behind the line may begin to even out for each position.

In the modern NBA , three-point shooting has taken over plenty of coaches' entire strategies. Manufacturing great opportunities from three-point range has become paramount to other avenues of scoring, and this new function of scoring efficiency in the league has taken all of its positions by storm.

Though only point guards and shooting guards were mostly responsible for their team's production from behind the line, players of all positions are now held responsible for knocking down the three-point shot.

Now, the most dominant shooters in the league are made up of a myriad of different positional talents, and the emphasis on three-point shooting coming from every spot on the floor has only continued to be practiced as time moves along.

This new wave of scoring versatility has been interesting for the modern game, as there has arguably been more scoring talent from a wide range of player builds than ever before.

With that being said, here are the all-time leaders in three-pointers made from each position in NBA history.

PG - Stephen Curry - 3,747 Career 3PTM

The game's greatest shooter sits atop the all-time three-pointers made list

As a 36-year-old entering season No. 16, Golden State Warriors ' all-time great point guard Stephen Curry looks to continue building onto his incredible resume, which includes his record for most three-pointers made in NBA history for both the regular season (3,747) and playoffs (618).

Curry has left an imprint on all of three-point shooting history in the league, as he also broke the record for most three-pointers made in a single season in 2015-16 (402), and he has a chance to become the first player in the history of the NBA to reach both 3,000 and 4,000 career three-pointers made.

Stephen Curry Career Three-Point Shooting Stats Category Stat Total 3PTM 3,747 Career 3PT% 42.6% 3PTM/G 3.9 Playoff 3PT% 39.7%

Since entering the league in the 2009 NBA Draft as the Warriors' seventh overall pick, Curry's unrivaled ability to shoot the three-pointer both off of the dribble and off of the catch has propelled him to legendary status.

His reputation as one of the game's greatest players is also joined with the sentiment that he is one of the most important players the game has ever seen, as his shooting ability single-handedly began an arms race around the league for three-point shooting talent in order to compete with Curry's teams year in and year out.

As a player whose play style has changed the game, his imprint on basketball history will always be mentioned when telling the overall story of the league.

The four-time NBA champion, 2022 NBA Finals MVP and two-time NBA MVP broke the previous record for all-time three-pointers made (2,973) in 2021-22, when he visited the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Thanks to his unbelievable shooting prowess, he'd go on to capture his fourth championship later that season.

After the 2024 Olympic Games, Curry once again displayed his inhuman shooting ability, showed the world that he still has plenty left in the tank going forward, and that he's far from finished with adding to his colossal career totals.

SG - Ray Allen - 2,973 Career 3PTM

The former all-time three-point king was much more than a shooter.

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ray Allen had a long and successful career which granted him a place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Though he now holds the reputation of being one of the two greatest shooters in the history of the game, Allen first showed the league that he could score in a variety of ways early in his career.

Ray Allen Career Three-Point Shooting Stats Category Stat Total 3PTM 2,973 Career 3PT% 40.0% 3PTM/G 2.3 Playoff 3PT% 40.1%

During his first 11 NBA seasons, split between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Seattle SuperSonics, Allen became one of the league's most consistent scorers. Splitting seven All-Star appearances with the Bucks and Sonics, Allen averaged 19.6 points and 24.6 points with those teams, respectively, blossoming into an all-around scoring threat.

Allen went on to win his first NBA title in 2008 as a member of the Boston Celtics . His three-point shooting meshed well with the all-around games of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce , as the three became a fearsome trio in Beantown.

On February 10, 2011, Allen broke the previous record, held by Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, for most three-pointers all time. He ended his career with 2,973 career makes, which stood as the all-time record for threes for 13 years, until Curry broke it in December 2021.

Allen went on to win his second title as a member of the Miami Heat , where he made perhaps the most iconic and clutch three-point shot in NBA Finals history.

SF - LeBron James - 2,410 Career 3PTM

The game's all-time leading scorer finds himself atop yet another list.

Heading into his season No. 22 in 2024-25 with the L.A. Lakers , it makes sense that the physically overpowering, dominant scoring force that is LeBron James has become the all-time leader in three-point makes for anyone at his position.

Thanks to his unrivaled longevity, he's been able to take over the top spot on the NBA's scoring list as someone considered a 'pass-first' player, and he's knocked down 2,410 regular season three-pointers while not owning the label of a 'shooter' by any means.

LeBron James Career Three-Point Shooting Stats Category Stat Total 3PTM 2,410 Career 3PT% 34.8% 3PTM 1.6 Playoff 3PT% 33.2%

The four-time NBA champion, league MVP and Finals MVP has surely built up quite a reputation since entering the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The 39-year-old has proven to be one of, if not, the most complete players the game has ever seen, and he's even become a better three-point shooter over time. Percentage-wise, James is coming off of his best three-point shooting season yet, as he connected on 41.0 percent of his shots from distance in 2023-24 on 5.1 attempts.

James' improvement as a shooter is especially incredible, not only considering his age, but that he was able to win MVP awards while being a subpar shooter earlier in his career.

Now that it's possible for him to have a three-point shooting clip of over 40 percent as he approaches 40-years-of-age, it's not out of the realm of possibility for him to take home his fifth league MVP award if team success aids his individual season narrative.

PF - Dirk Nowitzki - 1,982 Career 3PTM

The Dallas Mavericks' legend was one of the game's all-time great front court shooters.