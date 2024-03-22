Highlights Adonai Mitchell may fit with the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, could benefit from taking Mitchell at 24th overall.

The Baltimore Ravens could consider drafting Xavier Worthy, who holds the all-time 40-yard dash record, at 30th overall.

The University of Texas Pro Day drew the attention of plenty of NFL teams, especially those looking to add to their wide receiver room in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is expected to have one of the deeper classes at the position in recent years.

Reportedly, there were NFL wide receiver coaches in attendance from 11 NFL clubs to watch Adonai Mitchell (GIVEMESPORT's No. 21 overall prospect) and Xavier Worthy (No. 23), who both stood out with blazing speed at the Scouting Combine. In fact, Worthy actually set a new NFL Combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash.

Wide receiver coaches in attendance represented the following teams:

With these position coaches on hand, let’s break down three potential first round fits for both of these wide receivers.

Related 3 Takeaways From Caleb Williams' Pro Day Workout The 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner threw for the first time leading up to the NFL Draft after declining to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Adonai Mitchell Fit: Indianapolis Colts

Indy has the No. 15 pick and a need at WR

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts were well-represented at the Texas Pro Day, sending their head coach Shane Steichen, general manager Chris Ballard, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and wide receivers coach and Colts legend Reggie Wayne. Pretty much everyone that could have input on the selection of a wide receiver in April's draft was in attendance.

Indy is building their team around second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and will be looking for a running mate opposite Michael Pittman Jr., who just earned a three-year, $70 million contract extension off the back of a 109-catch campaign.

Adonai Mitchell is long, fast, and has the route-running ability to play inside or outside. While 15th overall feels a bit rich, Mitchell has a good chance to be the fourth wide receiver drafted and would fill a major need for the Colts.

Adonai Mitchell Fit: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas, which has the No. 24 pick, needs someone opposite Ceedee Lamb

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys had an objectively underwhelming start to the 2024 free agency period, losing numerous starters while failing to make any notable signings. Their WR1 position is secured for the foreseeable future with Ceedee Lamb, but Dallas and, by extension, Dak Prescott, desperately need a strong second option in the passing attack.

Lamb % of Cowboys 2023 WR Production Category Lamb % of Cowboys WR Production Targets 181 47.8 Receptions 135 51.3 Receiving Yards 1,749 53.3 Receiving TDs 12 44.4 1st Downs 80 49.1

Lamb logged an absurd 1,749 receiving yards in 2023, which was second in the league behind Tyreek Hill, but the next-most productive pass-catcher for the Cowboys was tight end Jake Ferguson, who had 761, nearly 1,000 yards fewer than Lamb. Their second-leading wide receiver was veteran Brandin Cooks, who tallied only 657 receiving yards.

Mitchell, who was born in Texas but raised in Tennessee, would stay in the state of Texas and would get to play alongside and learn from one of the best route runners in the NFL in Lamb, while also giving their wide receiver room an infusion of youth.

Adonai Mitchell Fit: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore, which owns the No. 30 pick, has long struggled at the WR position

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore went to the wide receiver well in the 2023 NFL Draft with Zay Flowers, who had a standout year as a rookie. Flowers stepped in as the team’s leading wide receiver with 858 yards, fifth among rookies, but their wide receiver room is still in need of playmakers, especially one that can win above the rim and stretch the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2018, when Lamar Jackson became the Ravens' starter, the team's WR corps has produced a single 1,000-yard season (Marquise Brown, 2021) and just three other seasons of 700+ receiving yards. In 2022, the team's most productive wideout was Demarcus Robinson, who had just 458 yards for the campaign.

Mitchell’s 6'2", 205-pound frame combined with his 39.5” vertical jump and 11’4” broad jump would provide size, speed, and athleticism for Lamar Jackson to have a true outside threat to target down the field—something Baltimore has been trying to find unsuccessfully for the two-time MVP ever since he became the team's starter in 2018.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Top 100, ranked The 2024 draft is filled with exciting prospects, from the headliners to the sleepers. Here's a closer look at players to keep an eye on.

Xavier Worthy Fit: Miami Dolphins

With the No. 23 pick, Miami could add to its arsenal of speedsters

Xavier Worthy showed up for the combine expecting to run fast. His speed is apparent on tape, and he’s been torching defenders since he was a true freshman at Texas. We knew he was fast, but we didn’t know he would be quite as fast as he ended up being. He ran an official 4.21 second 40-yard dash, breaking the all-time 40-yard dash record on his second attempt.

The thought of the 40-yard dash record breaker joining the Dolphins is enough to strike fear into the hearts of all 31 other NFL teams. Worthy would join a team that already includes a quartet of burners in Tyreek Hill (4.29 40-yard dash), Jaylen Waddle (4.37), De'Von Achane (4.32), and Raheem Mostert (4.38).

Miami doesn’t scream “wide receiver need” with Hill and Waddle already on the roster, but you know Mike McDaniels’ eyes would light up if he were to add yet another speed demon to his offense. No doubt Worthy would improve on what was already the fastest offense in the history of the NFL.

Xavier Worthy Fit: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo could go for a Gabe Davis replacement with the No. 28 pick

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Worthy isn’t just fast—he’s a very accomplished and talented wide receiver capable of winning in a variety of ways. He just so happens to also possess lethal speed. Don’t get it twisted, though: Worthy was a breakout wide receiver that had 981 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman in his first season in college. He has done nothing but build on that production over the last three years.

Buffalo is a team that has a lot of work to do to replace the litany of key contributors that have departed in free agency, and they've been linked to wide receivers since early in the draft process. After losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Buffalo signed slot man Curtis Samuel, but could and should still be looking for a young playmaker capable of winning outside and inside.

Worthy is impressively fast in and out of his breaks and obviously has game-breaking speed that can turn any pass into a long touchdown. Buffalo will eventually need to start planning for life after Stefon Diggs, and Worthy is a… well… worthy… successor.

Xavier Worthy Fit: Kansas City Chiefs

Defending champs could make a weakness a strength with the No. 32 pick

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs just won a second straight Super Bowl while fielding a sub-par wide receiver room. Much like the Ravens, the Chiefs hit on a rookie wide receiver in 2023, using pick No. 55 on Rashee Rice, who led all Chiefs wide receivers (and barely trailed Travis Kelce) with 938 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. They could certainly still use more from the position.

The Chiefs quickly addressed their wide receiver room by bringing in Marquise Brown in free agency. Brown had a breakout season in 2021 with the Ravens when he posted 1,008 yards and six touchdowns, but has been trending down over the last two years since joining the Arizona Cardinals.

Kansas City could double down on the speed factor by drafting Xavier Worthy if he is still available at No. 32. We know that head coach Andy Reid is a creative mastermind and that they have the best quarterback on the planet in Patrick Mahomes.

Worthy would be another explosive chess piece to allow Reid to open up the pre-snap motion and play designs and bring the offensive unit back to its glory days when Tyreek Hill could take the top off the defense.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.