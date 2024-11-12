Key Takeaways Arsenal have had a rich history of world-class African players play for the club over the years.

Many of them arrived under Arsene Wenger's watch, including Invincbles like Kolo Toure and Lauren.

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the most recent high-profile success story having won trophies and captained the club too.

Some of the greatest African players to play football have had spells in the Premier League during their career. From Tony Yeboah's memorable spell with Leeds in the 1990s to today, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah consistently delivering for the Reds, the league has always had African stars.

One of the clubs that has been consistently given opportunities to African talent is Arsenal. Their first African player was way back in the 1950s, when Daniel Le Roux spent the 1957-58 season at the club.

Since then, Arsenal's African influence has grown. During Arsene Wenger's reign, a host of players from around the globe joined the club. If they were good enough, he would give them a chance. Only three of Arsenal's African players over the years didn't play during Wenger's time at the club - Le Roux, Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey. In this article, we look at the best eleven players to represent Arsenal over the years. To make the list, the player must have represented an African country at international level.

Ranking Factors

11 Best African players in Arsenal history Rank Player Country 1. Kolo Toure Ivory Coast 2. Lauren Cameroon 3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon 4. Nwankwo Kanu Nigeria 5. Emmanuel Adebayor Togo 6. Alex Song Cameroon 7. Thomas Partey Ghana 8. Emmanuel Eboue Ivory Coast 9. Nicolas Pepe Ivory Coast 10. Alex Iwobi Nigeria 11. Mohamed Elneny Egypt

11 Mohamed Elneny

Egypt

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Elneny became the first Egyptian to play for Arsenal following his arrival from Basel in January 2016. He made a bright start to life in London, with a fantastic strike against Barcelona in the Champions League in March winning the club's Goal of the Season award. He also won the club's Player of the Month award twice in his first five months at the club.

After Arsene Wenger left Arsenal, Elneny rarely featured under Unai Emery, and was loaned to Besiktas for the 2019-20 season. When he returned, the club had a new man in charge - Elneny's former team-mate, Mikel Arteta. This gave the Egyptian a fresh start at the club. An excellent display at Old Trafford in 2020 helped Arsenal to their first league win away at Manchester United for 14 years. His goal away at Dundalk a month later won Elneny another Goal of the Season award at the club.

He added a veteran presence to a young Gunners' team, and was a solid depth option in the midfield before and after his loan spell in Turkey. Although never considered a regular, Elneny proved his worth on multiple occasions over the years, stepping in whenever required.

Mohamed Elneny's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2016-2024 Appearances 161 Goals 6 Assists 10 Honours 3 - FA Cup (2017), Community Shield x2 (2017, 2020)

10 Alex Iwobi

Nigeria

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Iwobi came through the youth system at Arsenal and made his debut in a League Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in October 2015. Shortly after that, he was given further exposure to first-team football, featuring in games against Swansea and Bayern Munich.

From there, Iwobi pushed on, and started away at Barcelona in the Champions League later that season. He contunued his progress with goals against Everton and Watford in his first two Premier League starts. His versatility to play on either wing, plus as an attacking midfielder made him a useful player under both Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

He became the first African to score in a European final for Arsenal when he scored a consolation strike in their 2019 Europa League final defeat. The Baku showpiece proved to be Iwobi's final farewell to Arsenal, as he joined Everton that summer.

Alex Iwobi's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2015-2019 Appearances 149 Goals 15 Assists 24 Honours 3 - FA Cup (2017), Community Shield x2 (2015, 2017)

9 Nicolas Pepe

Ivory Coast

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Look on a list of the Premier League's biggest flops and Nicolas Pepe may feature highly. So his inclusion on this list may be puzzling to some people, but hear us out. Pepe's time at Arsenal wasn't as bad as it is made out to be. The Ivorian felt the weight of a hefty £72m then club-record price tag when he arrived from Lille in 2019. He joined an Arsenal side which struggled for any real consistency, which was a trait that Pepe was guilty of too.

He showed flashes of why the Gunners were willing to stump up such a big fee for his services. His two free-kick goals after coming off the bench against Vitoria turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 win against the Portuguese side. His curling strike at West Ham in December 2019 was another example of what he could produce, just Arsenal fans didn't see it often enough.

Both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta tried to get the best out of him, but eventually the club needed to move on from Pepe. When a player is signed for £72m, they're expected to be a star. Arsenal were buying a project with huge potential in Pepe, but needed him to perform straight away. His numbers weren't too bad overall, and had Arsenal spent less on the player, he might be viewed differently.

Nicolas Pepe's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2019-2023 Appearances 112 Goals 27 Assists 21 Honours 1 - FA Cup (2020)

8 Emmanuel Eboue

Ivory Coast

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Eboue joined midway through the 2004-05 season and made his breakthrough into the Arsenal team the following season, when an injury to first-choice right-back Lauren gave Eboue a run in the side. This included Arsenal's run to the Champions League final in 2006, with Eboue starting the final against Barcelona.

Following the arrival of Bacary Sagna from Auxerre in 2007, Eboue was regularly used on the right-hand side of Arsenal's midfield. The low point of his time at Arsenal was during a game against Wigan in December 2008. After coming on as a sub, he constantly gave the ball away, much to the frustration of the home fans. He was booed by some sections of the crowd and was substituted as a result. Eboue was visibly upset after the incident.

Sagna's consistency at right-back meant he had to be versatile to get into the squad, and he featured on both sides of defence, and multiple positions in midfield. Eboue bounced back from the Wigan game, and stayed at the club until 2011, when he joined Galatasaray.

Emmanuel Eboue's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2005-2011 Appearances 214 Goals 10 Assists 20 Tackle Success (Premier League) 74% Win Percentage (Premier League) 56.06%

7 Thomas Partey

Ghana

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Arsenal signed Partey from Atletico Madrid in 2020, and the Ghana midfielder has been a powerful presence in the Gunners' midfield since. A tough tackler, Partey is best known as a defensive midfielder, but is also capable of playing at right-back when required.

Injury problems have prevented Partey from playing as regularly as he would like, with the Ghanaian missing most of the 2023-24 campaign with a hamstring injury. Partey has helped Arsenal's resurgence under Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners gradually improving every year since his arrival. At 31, Partey has less than a year left on his deal at the club, but given his positive start to the 2024-25 campaign, he may well extend his stay in London further.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2020-Present Appearances 161 Goals 6 Assists 10 Honours 1 - Community Shield (2023)

6 Alex Song

Cameroon

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Song impressed on trial at Arsenal in the summer of 2005, and subsequently joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Bastia. He was only 17 when he joined on loan, so he only featured nine times during the 2005-06 season. His loan deal was made permanent in the summer of 2006, and he was sent on loan to Charlton in the second half of the 2006-07 season.

He impressed during his brief spell at The Valley, despite Charlton getting relegated from the Premier League that season. Although a midfielder by trade, his versatility to play centre-back when needed gave him valuable minutes in 2007-08, as he began to establish himself in the team. He held down a position in the Gunners' midfield alongside Cesc Fabregas, and gradually began to add both goals and assists to his game.

His connection with Robin van Persie in his final season for the club helped the Dutchman win the Premier League's Golden Boot in 2011-12. Song registered 14 assists in all competitions that season, and finished second to van Persie in the club's Player of the Season vote. The Cameroonian departed Arsenal that summer, when he joined Barcelona.

Alex Song's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2005-2012 Appearances 204 Goals 10 Assists 23 Bookings 46 Minutes Played 15,902

5 Emmanuel Adebayor

Togo

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Adebayor may not be a popular figure at Arsenal nowadays, but there was a time when things were very different. The Togolese striker took the number 25 shirt at Arsenal after signing in 2006, having idolised Nwankwo Kanu, who wore the same number during his time at Highbury.

Over time, Adebayor's importance to Arsenal's attack grew. When Thierry Henry left the club in 2007, he stepped up in the great man's absence, scoring 30 goals in 48 games in 2007-08. This was his best season at the club, and despite scoring 16 in 2008-09, he moved to Manchester City in 2009.

After scoring against Arsenal in his first game against the club following his move north, Adebayor ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the travelling Arsenal fans. Joining Tottenham later in his career did little to help his relationship with the Gunners' fans, but for a brief period in the late 2000s, Adebayor was loved at Arsenal.

Emmanuel Adebayor's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2006-2009 Appearances 142 Goals 62 Assists 19 Win Percentage (Premier League) 56.73%

4 Nwankwo Kanu

Nigeria

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Kanu was an unpredictable player. Languid in some games, yet unbelievable in others. He joined Arsenal in 1999, and bagged seven goals in the remaining months of the 1998-99 season. His backheel goal against Middlesbrough and rapid hat-trick at Chelsea to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win were standout moments in his first year at Arsenal.

Thierry Henry's emergence as Arsenal's star striker, coupled with talent like Dennis Bergkamp and Sylvain Wiltord at the club meant that Kanu wasn't always first-choice at Arsenal. He was part of the title-winning sides in 2002 and 2004, and won the FA Cup twice during his time in London.

Kanu's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 1999-2004 Appearances 197 Goals 44 Assists 34 Honours 5 - Premier League x2 (2002, 2004), FA Cup x2 (2002, 2003) and Charity Shield (1999)

3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Gabon

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

A bright spark in a tough time for Arsenal, Aubameyang joined from Borussia Dortmund for a then club-record fee of £56m. He struck up an instant friendship and partnership with fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette, and Aubameyang won the Golden Boot in his first full season in England.

The Gabon international was a key part of Arsenal's FA Cup triumph in 2020, scoring twice in both the semi-final and final to deliver silverware for the club. He captained Arsenal for two-and-a-half years, and scored 92 goals in 163 appearances.

After multiple disciplinary breaches, Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy at Arsenal in December 2021. He left the club in January 2022 by mutual consent, in what was a sour end to an otherwise superb spell in red and white.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2018-2022 Appearances 163 Goals 92 Assists 21 Honours 2 - FA Cup (2020) and Community Shield (2020) Goals Per Game (Premier League) 0.48

2 Lauren

Cameroon

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Lauren joined from Real Mallorca in 2000, originally as a right midfielder. However, he established himself at right-back at Arsenal and was a regular in the double-winning side in 2002, as well as the Invincibles side two years later. Reliable and versatile, Lauren was able to play in midfield and on either side of the defence.

He took on penalty taking duties in big moments, scoring from the spot in the North London Derby at both Highbury and White Hart Lane for Arsenal. He also scored a penalty in Arsenal's shoot-out success in the 2005 FA Cup final. Injuries towards the end of his time at the club allowed Emmanuel Eboue to take over at right-back, meaning Lauren left for Portsmouth in 2007.

Lauren's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2000-2007 Appearances 241 Goals 10 Assists 7 Honours 7 - Premier League x2 (2002, 2004), FA Cup x3 (2002, 2003, 2005) and Community Shield x2 (2002, 2004)

1 Kolo Toure

Ivory Coast

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Toure was a utility man when he first broke into the Arsenal team in 2002-03. He played across the backline, in midfield and even further forward at times during his early days at Arsenal.

Manager Arsene Wenger decided to make Toure a permanent feature at centre-back in 2003-04, as he formed a strong partnership with Sol Campbell during Arsenal's unbeaten campaign. His consistency continued over the years, as Toure was at the heart of Arsenal's defence when they kept 10 consecutive clean sheets in the 2005-06 Champions League final run. The Ivorian also scored the decisive goal in the semi-final victory over Villarreal.

A regular captain when the likes of Thierry Henry and Gilberto were unavailable, Toure was a natural leader. Like many Arsenal players at the time, Toure made the move up north to Manchester City in 2009, bringing an end to his seven-year spell at Arsenal.

Kolo Toure's Arsenal Career Years at Arsenal 2002-2009 Appearances 326 Goals 14 Assists 14 Honours 5 - Premier League (2004), FA Cup x2 (2003, 2005) and Community Shield (2002, 2004)

Statistics in this article via Transfermarkt and Premier League and are accurate up until 9th November 2024.