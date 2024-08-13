Highlights Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated UCLA, leading to an illustrious NBA career with six championships and six MVP awards.

Bill Walton, despite injuries, won two NBA titles and a Finals MVP, showcasing his exceptional skills learned under Coach Wooden.

Reggie Miller's shooting prowess and clutch performances for the Pacers solidified his legacy as one of the top players from UCLA.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is renowned for its rich basketball tradition, having produced many NBA legends.

The program's success, particularly under coach John Wooden, has led to numerous players excelling at the professional level. As of 2024, 104 Bruins got to display their abilities in the NBA.

Here, we highlight the five best NBA players who came from UCLA.

5 Russell Westbrook

1-time MVP, 9-time All-Star, 9-time All-NBA

Russell Westbrook , one of the most dynamic and explosive players in NBA history, played at UCLA from 2006 to 2008. He was selected fourth overall by the Seattle Supersonics (now Oklahoma City Thunder ) in the 2008 NBA Draft. Westbrook's combination of athleticism, intensity, and versatility quickly made him a standout in the league.

Westbrook has averaged 21.7 points, 8.5 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game over his career. He is a nine-time All-Star and has led the league in assists and scoring multiple times.

Russell Westbrook - Career Stats Points 21.7 Rebounds 7.1 Assists 8.1 Steals 1.6 FG% 43.8% 3PT% 30.4%

Westbrook made history in the 2016-17 season by averaging a triple-double for the entire season, earning him the MVP award. He has since repeated this remarkable feat multiple times, solidifying his place among the all-time greats.

His relentless style of play and competitive nature made him one of the most exciting players to watch. He has also been named to the All-NBA team numerous times and continues to be an assertive force on the court. His impact on the game, both statistically and culturally, ensures his legacy as one of the best players from UCLA.

4 Gail Goodrich

1-time NBA champion, 5-time All-Star, 1-time All-NBA

Gail Goodrich had an outstanding career at UCLA, leading the Bruins to their first two NCAA championships in 1964 and 1965. Goodrich was a prolific scorer in college, setting the stage for a successful career.

Goodrich was selected third overall in the 1965 NBA Draft by the L.A. Lakers . He averaged 18.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game over his 14-year career in the league.

Gail Goodrich - Career Stats Points 18.6 Rebounds 3.2 Assists 4.7 Steals 1.3 FG% 45.6%

He was a five-time All-Star and played a crucial role in the Lakers' title run in 1972, a season in which the team set a then-record 69 wins. Goodrich's scoring and playmaking abilities were key components of the Lakers' success during his tenure, especially while playing with Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain.

Goodrich's consistency and skill earned him a place in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996. His impact on the Lakers franchise and his contributions to the game during the 1970s solidified his legacy as one of the top guards of his era.

3 Reggie Miller

5-time All-Star, 3-time All-NBA

Reggie Miller is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Miller played at UCLA from 1983 to 1987, where he became known for his scoring ability and clutch performances. He was selected 11th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 1987 NBA Draft and spent his entire 18-year career with the team.

Miller averaged 18.2 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game over his career. He was a five-time All-Star and is best known for his three-point shooting prowess, retiring as the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made (since surpassed by Ray Allen and Stephen Curry ).

Reggie Miller - Career Stats Points 18.2 Rebounds 3 Assists 3 Steals 1.1 FG% 47.1% 3PT% 39.5%

Miller's clutch performances, particularly against the New York Knicks in the playoffs, earned him a reputation as one of the most feared shooters in the game. Miller led the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000 and was instrumental in making the team a perennial contender during the 1990s.

His impact on the game was recognized with his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Miller's scoring ability, combined with his longevity and loyalty to one franchise, makes him one of the most iconic players in NBA history.

2 Bill Walton

1-time MVP, 2-time NBA champion, 2-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA

Bill Walton, another UCLA legend, had an exceptional college career under coach John Wooden. Walton played at UCLA from 1971 to 1974, leading the Bruins to two national championships and winning the Naismith College Player of the Year award three times.

His dominant play in college earned him the first overall pick in the 1974 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers . Walton's professional career, though marred by injuries, was still remarkable. He averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game over 10 seasons.

Bill Walton - Career Stats Points 13.3 Rebounds 10.5 Assists 3.4 Blocks 2.2 FG% 52.1%

Walton was a two-time NBA champion, winning with the Trail Blazers in 1977 and the Boston Celtics in 1986. He was named the Finals MVP in 1977 and the regular season MVP in 1978.

Despite his injury struggles, Walton's impact on the court was undeniable. He was known for his exceptional passing, defensive skills, and basketball IQ.

Walton's contributions to the game earned him two All-Star selections and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993, cementing his legacy as one of the game's greats.

1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

6-time MVP, 6-time NBA champion, 19-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , born Lew Alcindor, is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Abdul-Jabbar played at UCLA from 1966 to 1969, leading the Bruins to three consecutive NCAA titles and winning the Naismith College Player of the Year award twice. His dominance at UCLA set the stage for an illustrious NBA career.

Selected first overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1969 NBA Draft, Abdul-Jabbar quickly established himself as a dominant force in the league. Over a 20-year NBA career, he played for the Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, winning six NBA championships and earning six MVP awards.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Career Stats Points 24.6 Rebounds 11.2 Assists 3.6 Blocks 2.6 FG% 55.9%

Abdul-Jabbar averaged 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 blocks over his career. With 38,387 career points, he held the NBA scoring record for 38 years until LeBron James passed him in 2023.

Known for his skyhook shot, Abdul-Jabbar's impact on the game was profound. He was a 19-time All-Star and a 15-time All-NBA selection.

His contributions to the sport were recognized with his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995. Beyond his on-court success, Abdul-Jabbar has been a significant cultural and social figure, advocating for various causes and writing extensively.