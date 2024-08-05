Highlights LeBron James' 2012 Olympics triple-double solidified his versatility in making NBA history simulations.

Kobe Bryant's intense leadership during the 2008 Olympics was crucial to Team USA's gold medal victory.

David Robinson's impressive performance against Yugoslavia led Team USA to vengeance in the 1996 Olympics.

With the Olympics in full swing, some of the world’s greatest athletes continue to compete at the highest level for their respective nations. This includes some of the best talent that the NBA has to offer, with a number of them representing the US.

For more than three decades, the US has dominated the competition, winning 25 gold medals among both men and women, the most in Olympic basketball history. However, after falling short in the FIBA World Cup games, after some controversial comments from track star Noah Lyles forced the US to bring their 'A game' to Paris.

With a roster filled with superstars, it's only a matter of time before one of them has the performance of their lives, but it’s a lot more difficult to stand out on a star-studded team like this. The ones that do, find themselves forever edged in Olympic basketball history. Here are the top five individual performances by Team USA.

5 LeBron James Against Australia in 2012

The perfect end to a historic season

The US may not have a monarchy, but they do have a king. NBA legend LeBron James cemented himself as probably the most complete basketball player of all time. He can literally play and guard all positions, and he showcased that ability all throughout the 2012 London Olympics.

Standing at 6-9 and 250 lbs., James was the ultimate piece for Team USA Olympics because of his elite vision and passing ability. He was by far the most malleable and versatile player on the roster, and a prime example of that was his performance against Australia.

LeBron James - Stats vs. Australia Category Stat Points 11 Rebounds 14 Assists 12 FG% 42.9%

James led Team USA to a semifinal appearance after recording the first triple-double in the history of US Olympic basketball, and to this day, he remains the only player to do so.

Fresh off his first NBA title, James became one of only six players to win an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal in the same season, and of those six players, only he and Michael Jordan were able to win league MVP.

Players to Win an NBA Championship and Gold Medal in the Same Year Player Year Michael Jordan 1992 Scottie Pippen 1992,1996 LeBron James 2012 Kyrie Irving 2016 Jrue Holiday 2021 Khris Middleton 2021

*Italics denotes players who were awarded league MVPs during that year.

Capping off such an outstanding year, James was a well-oiled machine, built to lead Team USA to another gold medal.

4 Kobe Bryant Against Spain in 2008

Bryant shows no mercy in Beijing

Before James became the leader he is today, Team USA relied on the heroics of the late, great Kobe Bryant to lead them to victory. Living up to his name as the ‘Black Mamba’, he was truly the head of the snake during their Olympic run.

Kobe Bryant - Stats vs. Spain (Gold Medal Game) Category Stat Points 20 Rebounds 3 Assists 6 FG% 50.0%

In previous years, the team lacked the necessary toughness and structure needed to succeed, and this is exactly where Bryant thrived.

Notably, setting the tone in dramatic fashion against his own teammate, Pau Gasol , Bryant made sure that his Olympic teammates never questioned his intensity and focus. They immediately followed suit and ran through the entire Olympics.

Once it was time to face off against Spain again in the finals, the team was already a force to be reckoned with. Bryant led the way both offensively and defensively, guarding Spain’s best perimeter player, Rudy Fernández, and scoring 13 of his 20 points in the 4th quarter.

3 David Robinson Against Serbia and Montenegro in 1996

The admiral leading his fleet to victory

One of the United States' biggest Olympic basketball rivals was the Yugoslavians. Each time the two teams faced off, the US wound up on top, but in 1988, the US was never given the opportunity, losing to another big rival in the semifinals, the Soviet Union.

Led by college phenom David Robinson, the team was embarrassed by their poor performance, only managing to walk away with the bronze medal, while Yugoslavia won silver.

Famously, the US was so embarrassed that they decided to send their best professionals, rather than collegiate stars, in 1992. However, winning in 1992 was not enough. They wanted revenge.

It wasn’t until 1996 that Robinson and Team USA were able to avenge their loss in 1988. In the gold medal game, Robinson was determined to lead his team to victory and make up for his previous shortcomings, although their opponent was now known officially as Serbia and Montenegro.

David Robinson - Stats vs. Serbia and Montenegro Category Stat Points 28 Rebounds 7 Assists 0 FG% 81.8%

Leading by only one point with 14 minutes remaining, the admiral finished the game on a tear.

He ended with a game-high of 28 points, missing only two shots the entire game. Beating Serbia and Montenegro in impressive fashion. The team certainly proved that they were unstoppable.

2 Charles Barkley Against Brazil in 1992

Barkley steals the show in Barcelona

It wouldn’t be an Olympic basketball list without including someone from the Dream Team. Regarded by most as the team that changed basketball forever, the Dream Team absolutely obliterated the competition, becoming quite the superstars in the process. Besides ‘His Airness’ Michael Jordan, probably the biggest star on the team was Charles Barkley .

Charles Barkley - Stats vs. Brazil Category Stat Points 30 Rebounds 8 Assists 1 FG% 85.7%

NBA Legend Magic Johnson , shed some light on just how beloved Barkley was.

“We could be inside the hotel as soon as we heard the big roar. 'Ahhh!' We said, ‘there goes Charles!’”

His charisma off the court, and dominance on the court, were the driving forces for them winning gold. There’s no better example of this than his 30-point performance against Brazil. Beating them by a whopping 44 points, Barkley’s overpowering athleticism sent a big message to the rest of the world. If the US is ever to be defeated, they would have to bring their game to the next level.

1 Carmelo Anthony Against Nigeria in 2012

Anthony shoots the lights out in London

One of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Carmelo Anthony gave the whole world a masterclass on how to score without the ball. His role on Team USA fluctuated greatly throughout his career, but the one thing that remained was his ability to shoot the lights out, and they were sure to use that to their advantage.

Carmelo Anthony - Stats vs. Nigeria Category Stat Points 37 Rebounds 4 Assists 1 FG% 81.3%

At every opportunity he had, Anthony was letting it fly, and he would hit them at a remarkable rate. One game in particular that stood out was in 2012 against Nigeria.

Anthony was a spark plug off the bench like no other. Adding to the lead the starters had already built for him, he immediately knocked down the first three he took, and from there, it was smooth sailing.

He would finish the game with 37 points, making 10 of his 12 three-pointers and breaking records in both categories. Largely due to Anthony’s incredible shooting, Team USA walked away with the win in a lopsided victory, 156-73.