Highlights Americans dominate the list of greatest NBA players, including icons like LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Legendary American players, like Wilt Chamberlain and Magic Johnson, set records and paved the way for future stars.

Michael Jordan is regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, solidifying his place in sports history.

There is little reason to avoid being frank: the greatest basketball players of all time have all originated from the United States of America. Basketball was invented in the US (albeit by a Canadian) and as such, generations of people have grown up to play the game and refine their skills in it, with some going on to become NBA players.

And while the vast majority of NBA players are and have been American, so too have been the league’s legends. There are plenty of legendary NBA players who are or were born in countries outside of America. But the reality remains that the game’s greats were all American.

From the early era of the NBA to the modern, Americans have long graced the league with their talent. The following are the ten greatest American NBA players of all time.

10 Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq became one of the most iconic centers in NBA history

One of the greatest centers in the history of the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal quickly rose to the ranks as one of the league’s most iconic players. Born in Newark, New Jersey, O’Neal was drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft , and would go on to cement his legacy with multiple teams.

Shaquille O'Neal - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 23.7 29.7 (1999-2000) RPG 10.9 13.9 (1992-93) APG 2.5 3.8 (1999-2000) FG% 58.2% 66.7% (2010-11)

On the court, O’Neal’s stats were prolific: four championships with six appearances, a 15-time All-Star, a 14-time All-NBA player, and the league’s MVP in 2000. He used his large size to his advantage, and when he was on the court, his presence was made known.

9 Kevin Durant

Durant will go down as one of the game’s greatest players

Despite often being overlooked, Kevin Durant has solidified himself as one of the game’s greatest players. A few months ago, he ranked ninth on the all-time scoring list, and now finds himself at seventh. That figure will only rise if the 35-year-old still has a few years left in the tank.

Kevin Durant - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 27.3 32.0 (2013-14) RPG 7.0 8.3 (2016-17) APG 4.4 6.4 (2021-22) FG% 50.1 56.0 (2022-23) 3PT% 38.7 45.0 (2020-21)

Born in Washington, D.C., Durant has become known for his beanstalk-like stature. And while somewhat underrated, the two-time NBA champion and 14-time All-Star has become one of the greatest forwards in the history of the game.

8 Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson’s play was the reason the Lakers won multiple titles

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson transcended the game of basketball in more ways than one. On the court, he was known for his versatile level of play. The 6-foot-9 point guard from Lansing, Michigan was able to play all over the court, cementing himself as one of the game’s greatest scorers.

It was for that reason that he became a primary component of the “Showtime” L.A. Lakers that notched multiple titles in the 1980s. Magic Johnson broke the barrier in regards to the HIV disease, announcing in 1991 that he had tested positive for the disease.

Magic Johnson - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 19.5 23.9 (1986-87) RPG 7.2 9.6 (1981-82) APG 11.2 13.1 (1983-84) FG% 52.0% 56.5% (1983-84) 3PT% 30.3% 38.4% (1989-90)

Johnson’s diagnosis with and eventual perseverance over HIV debunked a plethora of fears previously thought of about the disease and opened the doors to its acceptance.

7 Wilt Chamberlain

Chamberlain’s elite level of play early in the game’s history was utterly historic

Wilt Chamberlain was another prominent example of one of basketball’s earliest icons. Entering the league in 1959, following the pre-shot clock era, the 7-foot-1 giant from Philadelphia elevated the game to levels never seen before, by featuring a level of athleticism never previously seen before in professional sports.

Chamberlain would cement his legacy by establishing numerous basketball records, many of which still remain unbroken. These include the most points put up in a single game, at an astonishing 100, along with the most rebounds in a game, at 55.

Wilt Chamberlain - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 30.1 50.4 (1961-62) RPG 22.9 27.2 (1960-61) APG 4.4 8.6 (1967-68) FG% 54.0% 72.7% (1972-73)

He remains the only player to average 50 points per game in a season (1961-62), with no other player ever averaging more than 38 in a single season. At one point, Chamberlain owned over 100 records, and these career feats confirmed him as one of the greatest American players to ever do it.

6 Larry Bird

Bird popularized three-point shooting, inspiring future generations to adopt the technique

There is no question that Larry Bird was one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA. The Indiana native possessed an exceptional three-point shot that stood out during the 1980s and was the main factor in the Boston Celtics winning multiple championships in that decade.

Larry Bird - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 24.3 29.9 (1987-88) RPG 10.0 11.0 (1982-83) APG 6.3 7.6 (1986-87) FG% 49.6% 52.7% (1987-88) 3PT% 37.6% 42.7% (1984-85)

Bird’s revolution of the three-point shot has influenced generations of players who followed, including Stephen Curry . His winning of numerous NBA awards and accolades, including Rookie of the Year, multiple Most Valuable Player awards, and Finals MVP, in combination with his successes as a coach, resulted in Bird going down as one of the greatest American players of all time.

5 Stephen Curry

Curry’s role as the game’s greatest shooter led to a dynasty out West

Being the greatest shooter of all time is nothing to scoff at, and Stephen Curry can claim this feat with little uncertainty. The 6-foot-2 point guard from Akron, Ohio has used this elite three-point shooting skill to bring four championships to the Golden State Warriors , including one of the most dominant dynasties the game of basketball has ever witnessed.

Stephen Curry - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 24.8 32.0 (2020-21) RPG 4.7 6.1 (2022-23) APG 6.4 8.5 (2013-14) FG% 47.3% 50.4% (2015-16) 3PT% 42.6% 45.5% (2011-12)

Curry has cemented three-point shooting into the NBA as a fundamental component of today’s game, changing the game itself. He has raised the value of the three-pointer, and though its value takes a hit when not made consistently, Curry eliminates that by not only making his threes but doing so consistently.

4 Kobe Bryant

Bryant was one of the greatest and most legendary players in NBA history

Kobe Bryant was known as a legend both on and off the court. But on the court, he shone with a dynamic offense that led the Lakers to three championships between 2000 and 2002. He, along with Shaquille O’Neal, became icons of that Lakers dynasty.

Kobe Bryant - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 25.0 35.4 (2005-06) RPG 5.2 6.9 (2002-03) APG 4.7 6.3 (2013-14) FG% 44.7% 46.9% (2001-02) 3PT% 32.9% 38.3% (2002-03)

Bryant’s twenty seasons in the NBA, combined with his elite offense, allowed him to rack up points. He debuted for the Lakers in 1996 and retired with them in 2016, ultimately putting up a total of 33,643 points. Not only was the Philadelphia native one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the professional court, but he was also one of the most legendary and iconic.

3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar’s talent on and off the court made him a legend

For 39 years, as long as LeBron James has been alive, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the game’s all-time scorer. He lit up opponents using his famous and unguardable ‘skyhook’ shot, where he would raise up off the ground on his left foot, cup the ball with his right hand, and flick it into the basket.

His 7-foot-2 frame allowed him to accomplish this move with grace, leading to dominance and success. The New York native played over 20 seasons in the NBA, and never played less than 65 games a season.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 24.6 34.8 (1971-72) RPG 11.2 16.9 (1975-76) APG 3.6 5.4 (1978-79) FG% 55.9% 60.4% (1979-80)

Not only did Abdul-Jabbar use his large frame to blow away opponents, but he did so effectively, revolutionizing the game of basketball. His talent on the court, in addition to his work off the court, led him to become one of the greatest American players in NBA history, and players in general.

2 LeBron James

LeBron has graced the court and is still going strong at nearly age 40

Mandatory Credit: USA Basketball

The most recognizable name in today’s NBA is, without a doubt, LeBron James. He has stood the test of time, currently entering his 20th season at nearly age 40, and the Akron, Ohio native has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Being the anchor and centerpiece of multiple superteams is not for the faint of heart, yet it is LeBron who can claim this achievement. His four championships with three different teams, including his home-state Cleveland Cavaliers , combined with numerous awards, speak for themselves. He recently became the game’s all-time scorer and is now the only player in history with 40,000 points.

LeBron James - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 27.1 30.0 (2007-08) RPG 7.5 8.6 (2016-18) APG 7.4 10.2 (2019-20) FG% 50.6 54.8 (2016-17) 3PT% 34.8 56.7 (2013-14)

James has also been one of the most influential players in not only the NBA, but in all of sports. He has solidified himself as an American icon and is truly right up there with Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time. Perhaps he can one day surpass Jordan, but it is out of the cards right now.

1 Michael Jordan

The GOAT is the greatest American player (and player in general) of all time

When debating which player is the greatest of all time, certain arguments can be made depending on the perspective. What cannot be argued is that Michael Jordan will be in that conversation, and his sheer level of skill and talent made him transcendent in both his era and to this day.

Michael Jordan - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 30.1 37.1 (1986-87) RPG 6.2 8.0 (1988-89) APG 5.3 8.0 (1988-89) FG% 49.7% 53.9% (1990-91) 3PT% 32.7% 50.0 (1994-95)

The phenom took the sport by storm in the mid-1980s, and through the 1990s cemented his place as an all-time legend. He led the Chicago Bulls to a dynasty that included two three-peats, going 6-0 in the Finals all-time, and ranks fifth in scoring all-time with 32,292 points.

New York spews out talent, and Jordan being from Brooklyn is no exception to that role. His talents on the court combined with his presence and branding established him as not only the greatest American player to ever play the game of basketball but the greatest in general and one of the best athletes of all time, worldwide.