Highlights Argentina head to America this summer to defend their Copa America crown.

Lionel Messi still one of Argentina's best players, featuring alongside Lautaro Martinez and Enzo Fernandez in the list.

Premier League stars such as Alexis Mac Allister also make the top 10.

Argentina have enjoyed a golden few years in football. In 2021, La Albiceleste won their first Copa America title since 1993 thanks to a 1-0 win over Brazil, before going all the way in the FIFA World Cup a year later, clinching the crown with a penalty shootout victory over France in Qatar.

Lionel Messi has been the driving force behind Argentina's recent glories with young starlets including Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez helping the nation become the best in the world. Lionel Scaloni now takes his side to the USA to defend their Copa America title and clinch a record-breaking 16th continental crown. With Argentina's 26-man squad states-bound, GIVEMESPORT examines who are the greatest Argentine players right now.

Ranking Factors

Individual achievements this season

Team achievements this season

Form

Career as a whole

15 Best Argentina Players Right Now Rank Player Club 1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2. Lautaro Martinez Inter 3. Julian Alvarez Manchester City 4. Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 5. Paulo Dybala Roma 6. Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa 7. Rodrigo De Paul Atletico Madrid 8. Enzo Fernandez Chelsea 9. Angel Di Maria Benfica 10. Nicolás Otamendi Benfica 11. Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur 12. Lisandro Martinez Manchester United 13. Nahuel Molina Atletico Madrid 14. Exequiel Palacios Bayer Leverkusen 15. Giovani Lo Celso Tottenham Hotspur

15 Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham Hotspur

Giovani Lo Celso is a versatile midfield player who has re-established himself at Tottenham Hotspur since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, after being sent out on loan under Antonio Conte. A positive pre-season, however, meant that Lo Celso was firmly in the plans of Postecoglou when he took over at the club. He went on to play a part in Tottenham’s push for Europe, with a highlight being his goal in a 3-3 draw against Manchester City. After missing the 2022 World Cup triumph through injury, Lo Celso will be keen to make an impact on the international stage at this summer’s Copa America.

Giovani Lo Celso's Career Stats Club Appearances 312 Honours 10 International Caps 53 International Goals 3

14 Exequiel Palacios

Bayer Leverkusen

Central midfielder Exequiel Palacios was part of Argentina’s World Cup winning squad in 2022 and their roster at the 2021 Copa America. During the 2023-24 season, Palacios was a key man for Bayer Leverkusen as they won the domestic double in Germany and reached the final of the Europa League. He was in especially good form in the first half of the season, before losing his momentum slightly following a muscle injury. It was a special season for Leverkusen, who were unbeaten in the Bundesliga and Palacios’ form means that he will certainly be pushing for a starting position in Argentina’s midfield as they look to defend their continental title.

Exequiel Palacios' Career Stats Club Appearances 209 Honours 9 International Caps 29 International Goals 0

13 Nahuel Molina

Atlético Madrid

Nahuel Molina has established himself as Argentina’s first choice right-back. The 26-year-old can play either as a full-back or a wing-back and played a part in his country’s triumphs in the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup.

Molina started his career with Boca Juniors before moving to Udinese. He joined Atletico Madrid in 2022 and has gone on to establish himself as a top class performer in La Liga and the Champions League. This season Molina, who is effective in attack and defence, helped Atleti to fourth in La Liga, the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Nahuel Molina's Career Stats Club Appearances 223 Honours 4 International Caps 39 International Goals 1

12 Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United

Despite having a season disrupted by injury, Manchester United central defender Lisandro Martinez has once again shown that he is a top quality performer. His return to the side, alongside Frenchman Raphael Varane, who also had injury problems this season, made a huge impact in the FA Cup final, where the pair played a major part in United overcoming Manchester City to lift the trophy. Martinez reads the game extremely well and is strong in the tackle and comfortable on the ball.

Lisandro Martinez's Career Stats Club Appearances 238 Honours 9 International Caps 19 International Goals 0

11 Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur

Cristian Romero is a competitive, aggressive front-foot central defender. Romero has enjoyed a very good season with Tottenham and appears ideally suited to Ange Postecoglou’s style of play. Romero’s major breakthrough came at Atalanta, where he excelled during a loan spell and was nominated as Serie A’s best defender in 2020–21. Atalanta took up their option to buy Romero before immediately loaning him to Spurs, with an obligation to buy. Romero made his senior debut for Argentina in 2021 and quickly established himself, going onto the win the Copa America and World Cup.

Cristian Romero's Career Stats Club Appearances 222 Honours 3 International Caps 32 International Goals 3

10 Nicolas Otamendi

Benfica

Central defender Nicolas Otamendi is a hugely experienced leader, who is still producing top quality performances for both club and country. He has been an important player for Benfica domestically and in Europe this season.

Strong in defence and composed on the ball, he has represented his country at three FIFA World Cups and four Copa América titles and has a winners' medal from each. The 2021 Copa America triumph came after Otamendi had experienced consecutive runner-up spots in the competition. A reliable and durable player, the former Manchester City and Valencia defender played every single minute of Argentina’s winning campaign in the 2022 World Cup. After consecutive runner-up finishes on the continent, Otamendi won the 2021 Copa América on his fourth attempt, he'll be hoping to add another medal this summer.

Nicolas Otamendi's Career Stats Club Appearances 617 Honours 21 International Caps 113 International Goals 6

9 Angel Di Maria

Benfica

Angel Di Maria has been a world class player in his own right over his career. The winger has also proved to be an unselfish, hardworking, team player. During his time at Real Madrid, he helped to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo and internationally has performed a similar function for Lionel Messi. Di Maria came to prominence at Benfica, before winning a whole host of honours at Real Madrid and PSG. He has now returned to Benfica where he demonstrated that he is still capable of quality performances as he contributed goals and assists domestically and in Europe. Internationally, Di Maria has helped his country to Olympic gold, the Copa America and the World Cup.

Angel Di Maria's Career Stats Club Appearances 768 Honours 26 International Caps 141 International Goals 31

8 Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez has started to find his feet in the Premier League after his big money move to Chelsea. Fernandez shot to prominence on the world stage during the 2022 World Cup where he became an important part of the team that lifted the trophy. He then moved to Stamford Bridge, and, after initially taking time to adjust to the English top flight, Fernandez grew in influence over the second half of the 2023/24 season. Fernández is a versatile and adaptable midfielder, usually operating from a deep lying position where he can break up the play, get on the ball and dictate play. He made his debut for Argentina in 2022 and quickly made himself an important component of the team. He is likely to be a key man this summer.

Enzo Fernandez's Career Stats Club Appearances 177 Honours 6 International Caps 23 International Goals 4

7 Rodrigo De Paul

Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul plays an important role for Argentina. His understanding with Lionel Messi allows the Inter Miami star to get the most from his considerable talent in an Argentina shirt, earning De Paul the unofficial title of Messi’s 'bodyguard'. De Paul covers a lot of ground for Messi, takes up positions that allows Messi more space and supplies him with the ball. De Paul was a crucial part of the 2022 World Cup winning team and, before that, the victorious Copa America squad in 2021, where he was named in the team of the tournament.

Comfortable playing as a wide right midfielder or as a central midfielder, De Paul can provide defensive cover, can win the ball, carries the ball well and can play incisive passes. His tactical understanding is a strength and his decision making is excellent. De Paul was once again highly influential for Atletico Madrid domestically and in the Champions League during the 2023/24 season.

Rodrigo De Paul's Career Stats Club Appearances 434 Honours 3 International Caps 65 International Goals 2

6 Paulo Dybala

AS Roma

Paulo Dybala is a versatile offensive player, capable of operating as a winger, an attacking midfielder or a false nine. He is a technically gifted, intelligent, quick and agile player who scores and creates. Despite his lack of height he is superb in the air, due to his excellent timing and powerful leap. He has had another productive season with Roma, performing well in Serie A. Dybala played a part in Argentina’s World Cup win in 2022. However, due to the vast amount of options available in his position, has been left out of the squad for the Copa America this summer.

Paulo Dybala's Career Stats Club Appearances 482 Honours 14 International Caps 38 International Goals 3

5 Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez has proved himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He is a superb shot-stopper, commands his box and is very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is also a big character who organises his defence and provides leadership. Martinez also has an excellent record in penalty shoot-outs and has just enjoyed an excellent season with Aston Villa. Martinez made his international debut in 2021 and went on to be one of the stars of the tournament in the 2021 Copa America, winning the Golden Glove award. He repeated this feat in the 2022 World Cup, where he produced a huge performance in the penalty shoot-out in the final as Argentina won their first World Cup since 1986.

Emiliano Martinez's Career Stats Club Appearances 297 Honours 6 International Caps 40 International Clean Sheets 17

4 Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister began his career with Argentinos Juniors in 2016. He was signed by Brighton & Hove Albion in 2019 but was immediately loaned back to Agentinos and then to Boca Juniors. Mac Allister then established himself at Brighton and after superb campaign in 2022/23, including an excellent World Cup, he was signed by Liverpool. Mac Allister has become a key man at Anfield and has impressed in the holding midfield position during the club’s injury crisis, as well as in his usual, more advanced, role. At international level, Mac Allister made his senior international debut in 2019 and was a key part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, chipping in with an assist in the final against France.

Alexis Mac Allister's Career Stats Club Appearances 261 Honours 5 International Caps 28 International Goals 2

3 Julian Alvarez

Manchester City

Julian Alvarez is a skillful, intelligent, direct attacking player. He can play anywhere across the forward line and has also been used in an attacking midfield role. Alvarez is capable of scoring and creating goals. He is industrious and is a very effective pressing player. His opportunities to play as a centre forward at Manchester City have been limited due to the presence of Erling Haaland, however, his all round game has greatly developed as a result.

He played a massive part in the successful World Cup campaign, scoring four goals in the tournament in Qatar.

Julian Alvarez's Career Stats Club Appearances 225 Honours 14 International Caps 32 International Goals 8

2 Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez is a mobile, quick, agile forward who has enjoyed a prolific season for Inter Milan, his 23 goals in 33 games in Serie A contributing to Inter’s title success. Martinez is a hard worker and a good presser who is capable of scoring and creating goals. He usually plays as an out-and-out centre forward, however, he is capable of playing as a second striker. In the 2022 World Cup Martinez was mainly used off the bench after starting the opening two matches, with Alvarez being preferred. After Martinez’s prolific campaign for Inter, he will be pushing for a starting spot this summer.

Lautaro Martinez's Career Stats Club Appearances 344 Honours 10 International Caps 60 International Goals 26

1 Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is still going strong at the age of 36. Messi is still hugely influential for his club and his recent performances for Argentina have demonstrated that he's just as important as ever. Messi may not be scoring as regularly as he did during his peak years.

However, he operates from a deeper position these days, building up and dictating the play. Viewed by many as the best player to have played the game, Messi will be a key man for Argentina this summer and is still rated as the best current Argentinian player.

Lionel Messi's Career Stats Club Appearances 904 Honours 43 International Caps 184 International Goals 108

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26.06.24.