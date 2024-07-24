Highlights Larry Fitzgerald is the unquestioned best player in Cardinals history, leading the team in all major pass-catching categories.

Larry Wilson, Aeneas Williams, and Roger Wehrli are part of the Cardinals' strong history at defensive back.

Offensive lineman Dan Dierdorf, who later became known for his broadcasting career, was a top player with the Cardinals for 13 seasons.

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down history during their days in the NFL, with an emphasis on the down for several long stretches of time. Despite the tough times, the franchise has 23 Hall of Famers who have walked through their doors, so let’s rank the top five best Cardinals players of all time.

While the Cardinals might feel like an expansion team from time to time, the organization actually has a long and storied history. Believe it or not, the Cards are the oldest franchise in the NFL. They started playing football as the Chicago Cardinals in 1898 and joined the NFL at its inception in 1920.

From 1920 to 1959, the team stayed in the Windy City. However, overshadowed by the Chicago Bears, the franchise moved to St. Louis in 1960, where the team stayed until 1987. In 1988, the team moved to Arizona but went by the Phoenix Cardinals until 1993, when the team took its current name.

Despite its decades in pro football, the Cardinals have one of the worst winning percentages in league history. Still, the franchise has had some greats over the years, so let’s look at the best Cardinals players of all time.

1 Larry Fitzgerald

WR Larry Fitzgerald is the franchise leader in every major pass-catching category and hands down the best player ever to play for the Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s pretty clear that Larry Fitzgerald is unquestionably the best player in Cardinals history. The wide receiver played all 17 years of his career with the franchise and will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he's eligible.

Arizona picked the wideout out of Pittsburgh with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound pass-catcher had a solid rookie season with 58 catches for 780 yards and eight touchdowns, but his second season is where Fitzgerald exploded.

With new quarterback Kurt Warner at the helm, Fitzgerald led the NFL with 108 catches and racked up 1,409 yards and 10 touchdowns. He made the first of his 11 Pro Bowls that season and never looked back.

Fitzgerald would go on to lead the league in catches again in 2016 (107) and receiving touchdowns twice (2008, 2009). In 2008, he and Warner led the team to its one and only Super Bowl appearance.

In the end, Fitzgerald walked away as the Cardinals’ franchise leader in every major receiving category after he led his team in receiving yards in 13 of his 17 seasons. He ended his career with 17,492 receiving yards and 121 touchdowns.

2 Larry Wilson

The Cardinals have had some all-time great DBs and safety Larry Wilson was the best of them all

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Some franchises just do a good job, historically, finding talent at a position. For example, the Bears have had several Hall of Fame middle linebackers, while the Los Angeles Rams’ franchise always seems to have incredible defensive linemen.

For the Cardinals, defensive back is the spot where three of the five best players in team history come from, and that’s not even including honorable mentions like Patrick Peterson and Adrian Wilson.

The first DB on this list is Larry Wilson, an undersized safety out of Utah who was taken by the Cardinals in the seventh round of the 1960 NFL Draft. That selection paid off, as Wilson became an eight-time Pro Bowler and a five-time First-Team All-Pro.

Despite his smaller size (6 feet, 190 pounds), Wilson, along with defensive coordinator Chick Drulis, helped popularize the safety blitz in St. Louis. And Wilson could do a lot more than blitz. He had 52 career interceptions in 13 seasons, returning five of them to the house and leading the league in picks with 10 in 1966.

That season, Wilson was so good that he finished second in NFL MVP voting to legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr.

In addition to his play on the field, Wilson is a key figure in Cardinals history for another reason. After retiring, he joined the team’s front office as a scout and worked his way up to VP and general manager. He held the latter title from 1988 to 1993 and the former from 1988 to 2002.

3 Aeneas Williams

As a third-round pick out of an HBCU, Aeneas Williams blew away expectations in his Hall of Fame career

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

The next DB on this list is a player who Larry Wilson brought in as general manager. Wilson picked Aeneas Williams in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft out of the HBCU school, Southern.

Williams is a New Orleans native but quickly settled into the desert, playing 10 of his 14 Hall of Fame seasons in Arizona. Despite his small-school pedigree, Williams became a starter at cornerback right away and picked off six balls in his rookie season. And that’s what Williams did throughout his career.

Simply put, he was a playmaker for the Cards and made 46 interceptions for Phoenix/Arizona, leading the league with nine in 1994. He also scored six touchdowns on interception returns and two fumble return TDs while making 361 tackles.

4 Roger Wehrli

Roger Wehrli was a defensive back who could do it all and retired as the franchise leader in interceptions

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

The third and final DB on the best Cardinals players of all time list is cornerback Roger Wehrli, who played in St. Louis from 1969 to 1982, overlapping with Larry Wilson for four seasons.

Wehrli was the 19th overall pick for the Cardinals out of Missouri, and the Show Me State native was immediately excellent for the team, tying for second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, losing only to Pittsburgh Steelers legend "Mean" Joe Greene. The next season, Wehrli doubled his rookie INT total of three to six and made the first of his seven Pro Bowls.

While primarily a corner, Wehrli could do a lot of different things, occasionally playing safety and holding on field goals and extra points.

After 193 games, Wehrli retired following the 1982 season with 40 career interceptions to his name. That was the franchise record at the time and has since only been surpassed by Wilson and Williams.

5 Dan Dierdorf

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

In fifth place on this list of the top five best Cardinals players of all time is offensive lineman Dan Dierdorf, who may be the most famous player in franchise history for his post-football broadcasting career that included more than a decade on Monday Night Football next to Al Michaels through the 1990s.

Dierdorf was quite a player on the field as well, though.

A second-round pick out of Michigan in the 1971 NFL Draft, Dierdorf played 13 seasons for the Cardinals franchise, starting 150 of his 160 games. He was one of the best O-linemen in the league from 1974 to 1980, making six Pro Bowls and six All-Pro squads in that seven-year period. And he only missed in 1979 because he went out for the season after just two games with a knee injury.

Those Cardinals' offensive lines in the late '70s, especially, were among the best units in the league. Dierdorf played alongside Pro Bowl guards Conrad Dobler and Tom Banks during that time.

The other reason Dierdorf is on this list is because of his versatility. During his 13 seasons in St. Louis, the lineman played both tackle spots (his natural positions), guard, and even center.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.