The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the longest championship drought in the NFL and one of the longest in all of North American sports. Having not won a league title since 1947, it’s easy to see why Arizona has been branded by many as a losing franchise.

Of course, it hasn’t all been bad. Arizona has gone on multiple deep postseason runs and came within seconds of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2008 season.

One advantage of being in the NFL for over a century is that there are many players to choose from when selecting the greatest of all time. Although the Cardinals haven’t been defined by their running back play, several commendable runners have played for the franchise, including these five.

1 Ottis Anderson

Anderson was excellent in his earliest years

Back when the Cardinals resided in St. Louis, Ottis Anderson was a franchise centerpiece.

He entered the league with high hopes, having been selected eighth overall in the 1979 draft, and went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting. Anderson ran for 1,605 yards and eight touchdowns that year, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection.

He would continue to build on his excellent start and surpassed 1,300 yards in 1980 and 1981. The first time he failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with the Cardinals was in the strike-shortened 1982 season. Throughout it all, Anderson was the face of the St. Louis offense, topping at least 1,700 yards from scrimmage in five of his first six years.

Despite the success, however, Anderson was traded to the New York Giants during the 1986 season. Although he was no longer as explosive of a runner as he was with the Cardinals, he played a part in two Super Bowl victories with New York and was named Super Bowl MVP of the second.

Anderson stands out as the most talented running back in Cardinals history. The team may not have been good enough to capitalize on his success, but he ran for 7,999 yards and 46 touchdowns, both of which remain the most in franchise history.

2 John David Crow

Crow was a star of the 1960s

John David Crow is the earliest player to land in the top five and the only one to have played for the Chicago Cardinals, making a Pro Bowl for the franchise in 1959. Crow followed the Cardinals to St. Louis and continued to impress. He led the league with 1,533 scrimmage yards in 1960 and made another Pro Bowl appearance in 1962.

Crow did struggle with ball security and led the league in fumbles twice, but he more than made up for it with his willingness to take on multiple offensive roles. The Texas A&M product averaged 14.2 yards per catch, with the Cardinals showing that he wasn’t used as a mere safety valve, as he often took on typical wide receiver responsibilities.

He finished his time with the Cardinals having run for 3,489 yards and 33 touchdowns. Despite making four Pro Bowls and being named to the 1960s All-Decade team, Crow never made the Hall of Fame. Even without his name in Canton, it’s clear that Crow was among the best of his time and worthy of a spot on this list.

3 Stump Mitchell

Mitchell supplanted Anderson as the Cardinals’ lead back

As stated previously, the Cardinals decided to trade their most accomplished running back ever during the 1986 season. Much of this had to do with the organization’s growing enthusiasm for Stump Mitchell.

Mitchell’s augmented role led to the realization that Anderson was no longer essential to the team’s running game. There was some truth to this, but the Cardinals may have underestimated how much Mitchell benefited from the presence of his backfield companion.

After averaging 5.5 yards per carry in 1985 and 4.6 in 1986, Mitchell posted a career-worst 3.8 in his first full year as the uncontested lead back in 1987.

This trend continued through the end of Mitchell’s career. Despite some frustration, he ran for 4,549 yards and 32 touchdowns. Given his skills as a kick and punt returner, he also ranks second in franchise history in all-purpose yards with 11,985, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald.

4 Terry Metcalf

Metcalf contributed on offense and special teams

Terry Metcalf made three Pro Bowls in five seasons with the Cardinals and was essential to the team’s consecutive playoff appearances in 1974 and 1975.

While the Cardinals went 0-2 in those games, simply getting to the playoffs was no small feat for the organization at that time. Metcalf ran for 718 yards and caught 50 passes for 377 yards in 1974 and finished second in the NFL MVP voting.

He would finish third in both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year voting in 1975 after rushing for 816 yards and nine touchdowns. Metcalf would return to the Pro Bowl for a third and final time in the 1977 season after finishing the year with 1,142 yards from scrimmage.

In addition to his skills as a tailback, Metcalf was a dynamic return man and scored three special teams touchdowns, adding to his overall value as a player. But like Crow, he also had a ball security issue, leading the league in fumbles twice and finishing his career with 62.

That, coupled with his modest per-year numbers, loses him some points. Nevertheless, his 3,438 rushing yards and 5,300 yards from scrimmage in a Cardinals uniform make him a memorable player.

5 David Johnson

Johnson burst onto the scene in Arizona

David Johnson was a true underdog story. He played college football at Northern Iowa and was selected in the third round of the 2015 draft. Many wrote him off due to his lack of quickness and questionable instincts.

Johnson ran for 581 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, which set the stage for his 2016 season. Now the featured back, Johnson erupted, running for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also contributed as a pass-catcher, reeling in 80 receptions for 879 yards, giving him a league total of 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns.

Those who had previously questioned Johnson‘s abilities had no choice but to concede. He looked like the league’s next great back, but his 2017 campaign was cut short after suffering a wrist injury during the season opener.

He wouldn’t return for the remainder of the year and would set his sights on landing a contract extension with the Cardinals the following offseason. Arizona inked Johnson to a three-year, $39 million deal on the eve of the 2018 season, setting high expectations for the franchise running back.

Johnson struggled to immediately deliver, rushing for 940 yards but only averaging 3.6 yards per carry. After a similarly underwhelming 2019 season, the Cardinals traded Johnson to the Houston Texans in a move that sent All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Johnson finished his Cardinals career with 3,128 yards and 33 touchdowns.

It is believed that Johnson lacked the rushing talent to replicate his 2016 season. He used his jump cuts and toughness nicely, but he was never fast or powerful enough to force a high number of missed tackles or churn out explosive plays.

While he might not have been the most talented runner, Johnson's effort and receiving ability push him into the top five.

