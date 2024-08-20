Highlights Larry Fitzgerald is easily the best wide receiver in Cardinals history and could be the second-best WR in NFL history.

Anquan Boldin was crucial to the Cardinals' Super Bowl run and excelled as Fitzgerald's partner.

Roy Green successfully transitioned from DB to WR to become a top performer for the Cardinals in the '70s and '80s.

For over 100 years, the Arizona Cardinals franchise has played professional football, calling Chicago, St. Louis, Tempe, and now Glendale home.

Over that time, wins have been tough to come by in some stretches, but as one of just two of the original NFL franchises remaining, the other being the Chicago Bears , the team has obviously had some talented players on the roster over the years. That is for sure true on offense, which you’ll see in this list of the best Cardinals wide receivers of all time.

This ranked list spans from 1959 to 2020 in the desert, although those two players rank fifth and first, respectively. In between, we’ll take a trip back to the 1970s, the 1980s, and the early 2000s to find the rest of the talented pass-catchers who have donned a Cardinals jersey through the years.

There are no Hall of Famers here, but that is only a function of time. While most of the best Cardinals wide receivers of yesteryear were good but not great, the WR in the top slot here will surely be a first-ballot inductee into Canton when he is eligible in 2026.

So, without further ado, let’s talk about Larry Fitzgerald and the other greatest WRs in Cardinals history.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Arizona Cardinals There have been some big-name offensive players you may have forgotten about who had a cup of coffee with the Arizona Cardinals.

1 Larry Fitzgerald

The best Cardinals wide receiver of all time is arguably the second-best WR in NFL history, behind only Jerry Rice

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Coming out of Pitt in the famed 2004 NFL Draft class, Larry Fitzgerald was an excellent pick at No. 3 overall. While the New York Giants surely don’t regret trading up for Eli Manning at No. 1, the then- Oakland Raiders are guaranteed to still be kicking themselves for taking offensive tackle (and legendary draft bust) Robert Gallery at No. 2.

Fitzgerald’s 58 catches for 780 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie is nothing to sneeze at, but his Pro Bowl campaign in Year 2 with a league-leading 103 catches, 1,409 yards, and 10 touchdowns announced what was to come.

Over an astonishing 17 years with the Cardinals, Fitzgerald put the franchise receiving records in a chokehold with 1,432 catches, 17,492 yards, and 121 touchdowns. As one of the best receivers in the NFL over the course of nearly two decades, he also racked up 11 Pro Bowl appearances, although curiously, only one First-Team All-Pro nod.

Fitzgerald wasn’t quite the GOAT, especially playing with the sometimes wildly unimpressive cavalcade of QBs he played with (Josh McCown, Matt Leinart, Kevin Kolb, Josh Rosen, etc.). However, playing at as high a level as he did for so long, his career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdown numbers put him second to only Jerry Rice in those first two categories and sixth all-time in the third.

2 Anquan Boldin

Anquan Boldin was the perfect No. 2 to Larry Fitzgerald and helped the Cardinals make their only Super Bowl appearance

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

As Cardinals fans are well aware, the club’s all-time record makes them the NFL franchise with the most losses in history and puts them second to only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the team with the worst winning percentage.

Still, the team had some good moments in the early 2000s and even made a Super Bowl in 2008. That was the year Kurt Warner became arguably the best quarterback in Cardinals history and Larry Fitzgerald had a top-notch running mate in Anquan Boldin.

While Fitzgerald was the long, lanky, silky-smooth pass-catcher, Boldin was the bulldog, running the tough routes and getting the hard-fought yards after the catch.

A second-round pick out of Florida State in 2003, Boldin played seven years in Arizona and exploded onto the scene as a rookie, notching 101 catches for 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns. That won him the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award with 100% of the vote despite being in the same rookie class as players like Carson Palmer and Andre Johnson.

Boldin crested the 1,000-yard mark in five of his seven Cardinals seasons and made three Pro Bowls. He also led the league with 100.1 yards per game in 2005 and led the team in receiving yards twice, despite playing second fiddle to Fitzgerald.

After roughly three-quarters of a decade in the desert, Boldin wanted a big contract and the Cardinals decided to trade him instead. That was a tough pill to swallow for the fans, and they have to wonder what could have been if the team had kept Boldin and Fitzgerald together for another seven seasons.

3 Roy Green

Roy Green made the odd transition from DB to WR and ended up being great as a pass-catcher

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

The game of football is filled with stories of wide receivers who struggled to catch the ball, so they had to move to defensive back. Well, how about an NFL cornerback and safety who switched to WR midway through his career and became one of the best Cardinals wide receivers of all time?

That’s exactly what Roy Green did. A fourth-round pick out of Henderson State in 1979, Green was a kick returner, corner, and safety. In 1981, he started playing both ways and in a Week 3 game against Washington, he made an interception and caught a touchdown, becoming the first NFL player to do so in over 20 years.

Once Green switched to WR full-time, he was excellent, leading the league in touchdowns (14) in 1983 and in receiving yards (1,555) in 1984, earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors both years.

Over 12 seasons, 10 as a wideout, in St. Louis and Phoenix, Green had 522 catches for 8,496 yards and 66 TD grabs, leading the team in receiving yards three times. Not bad for a fourth-round DB.

4 Mel Gray

Mel Gray could flat-out fly, and that was huge for some innovative Cardinals offenses in the '70s

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Mel Gray was a track star in high school and an All-American sprinter at Missouri before the Cardinals decided to take a chance on him in the sixth round of the 1971 NFL Draft. That gamble paid off, as the speedster remains the fourth-best Cardinals wide receiver of all time.

Gray played 12 seasons for the Cardinals and was a Pro Bowler for four straight years from 1974 to 1977. In ’75, he led the league with 11 touchdown catches and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. During his more than a decade with the team, he led the Cardinals in receiving yards three times while playing with WRs Roy Green (above) and Pat Tilley, who would probably come in at No. 6 on this list.

Those teams didn’t win all that much, making the playoffs just three times in Gray’s 12 seasons. However, there were some good offenses, especially under head coach Don Coryell, who would go on to revolutionize the NFL passing game with his “Air Coryell” offense with the San Diego Chargers in the 1980s.

5 Sonny Randle

Speedster Sonny Randle never made the playoffs, but he made a lot of catches for the Chicago and St. Louis Cardinals

Marvin E. Newman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Sonny Randle was a 19th-round pick of the Chicago Cardinals in 1958, despite the pass-catcher not being ready to leave West Virginia until after the next season, which used to be allowed in the draft.

At 6-foot-2, Randle could fly, and in his second season, he led the league with 15 touchdowns to go with 62 catches for 893 yards. That earned him his first of three Pro Bowls and his lone First-Team All-Pro nod.

He led the team in receiving four times and is still ninth, 11th, and third in catches, yards, and TDs, respectively, to this day. The biggest reason Randle’s name is lost to history, though, is that he never made the postseason with the Cards.

In fact, the team moved from Chicago to St. Louis in Randle’s second season (1960) and the franchise wouldn’t make the playoffs for the first time in its new home until 1974.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.