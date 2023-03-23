Arsenal have always been at the forefront of the Premier League, both in terms of football and fashion.

Three-time winners of the top flight since the dawn of the new league in 1992 (13-time champions overall) and an ever-present in that time too, the Gunners adapted quickly to the new sexy style of football in the 1990s, bringing out a series of cracking jerseys.

Whether it was down to the design of the kit or simply the sponsor, retro Arsenal gear has become incredibly popular in recent years. Maybe that’s also down to the diminishing quality of football kits of late too?

Anyway, let’s have a look at their 10 best kits from the 30 years of Premier League football.

10 Away kit 2001/02

The first of a few cracking away shirts worn by The Arsenal over the years, and one that moved away from the yellow that has become so synonymous with their second strips.

There are numerous reasons to admire this kit, from the super slick gold navy combo and the collar to the old-school Arsenal badge and the Sega sponsor. It also helped that Arsenal didn’t lose a single game in this kit or any away from home this season on their way to a second league title under Arsene Wenger.

9 Home kit 2010/11

A season that saw one of the most star-studded Arsenal teams ever end up empty-handed, falling short in the Premier League and Champions League and losing the League Cup famously to Obafemi Martins and Birmingham City.

Still, the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Robin Van Persie and Andrey Arshavin looked the absolute business in this simple but sleek design, as did their player of the season Samir Nasri, who rocked a snood like few others in history as well.

8 Home kit 2022/23

Their latest kit is a throwback of sorts, and it really is quite an excellent job by Adidas. The white stripes on the shoulders are lovely, as is the return of the traditional collar and buttons.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and co. have played like champions all season, and this kit could be the one that finally is worn by a Gunners title-winning side after a long 19-year wait.

7 Away kit 1993/94

Striker Ian Wright makes a run during the first leg of the European Cup Winners Cup semi final between Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal at PSG's home ground Parc des Princes, in Paris, 29th March 1994. Arsenal won the fixture 1-0. (Photo by Anton Want/Getty Images)

A favourite among Arsenal fans and one that the club re-released recently as part of a retro collection (they seem to drop a new kit every 3 months?).

It is a work of art, with a lovely collar and the two navy stripes being separated by the iconic JVC sponsorship. What was it with Arsenal and electronic goods and devices in the early Prem years?

6 Away kit 1997-1999

Yet another classic yellow JVC away strip from the Gunners, this time made by Nike as opposed to Adidas. The jersey coincided with the club’s climb back to the top of English football under Wenger, winning a league and cup double in its first season of use.

When you look at the jersey, it’s hard not to think of Dennis Bergkamp, Nicolas Anelka and Marc Overmars running amok, the latter famously scoring the winner in the jersey at Old Trafford in 1998.

5 Away kit 1992/93

ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Arsenal player Paul Merson controls the ball in mid-air wearing the yellow and blue JVC away kit during a match circa 1992 in England, United Kingdom. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Shock! It’s a yellow Arsenal away jersey sponsored by JVC. It truly is a faultless combination. But this was something special, being commonly known as the “bruised banana” in the red half of North London.

It is a jersey that perfectly encapsulates the whacky nature of the early Premier League years, as clubs became creative with their kit design in the Britpop era, where culture was king and fashion became part of football. Ian Wright also just looked damn good in it.

4 Home kit 1996-1998

A classic home kit design, and one that went very well with its away strip, which has already been looked at. It’s fairly standard, but the old crest is just top-notch, the collar is perfect and well, we have waxed lyric on JVC enough at this point, haven’t we?

It also helps that this kit was the first of the Wenger era, as Arsenal captured a league and FA Cup double in 1997/98. That man Wrighty also broke the club’s goal record in it for added measure.

3 Home kit 1992-1994

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 18: Arsenal player Paul Merson with the League Cup and man of the match trophy after the 1993 Coca-Cola Cup Final between Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley on April 18, 1993 in London, England. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

The Gunners kicked off the Premier League era in proper big style, with their home and away kits probably being the best of anyone at the time, not that it was reflected in league finishes as they became a bit of a cup side in this time.

Tony Adams, Paul Merson and Ian Wright amongst others are instantly remembered when you spot this jersey, which is often as Arsenal fans rightly wear it in their hundreds on match days both home and away.

2 Home kit 2000-2002

The last season before Arsenal switched to their more modern but more boring and duller crest came with an absolute pearl of a kit. While Sega was on the away kit, Dreamcast was the home sponsor which must have been heaven for any Gunner who was also a gamer.

The design was perfect, with the classic collar once again being in place, and it didn’t hurt that Arsenal were truly exceptional this season, wrestling the league title back from Manchester United.

1 Home kit 2005/2006

LONDON - APRIL 22: Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the equalising goal during the Barclays Premiership match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Highbury on April 22, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Iconic doesn’t even cut it for this jersey, with a brilliant decision being made to switch their home kit to the colours the club first wore in the 1880s to mark their final season at Highbury.

Maroon could have gone wrong, but it landed spectacularly well, with the gold lining being another touch of class to mark a special stadium. The jersey was famously worn as Arsenal made it to their first-ever European Cup/Champions League final, although they wore yellow in the final.

Despite just one season of use, it hits different.