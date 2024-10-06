Key Takeaways Arsenal, one of England's most successful clubs, moved to the Emirates Stadium from Highbury in the summer of 2006.

The north Londoners have boasted a host of talent in their Emirates era, including Bukayo Saka and Cesc Fabregas.

Here, ranked in order, are the top 10 players for the capital club since their stadium change, which occured 18 years ago.

Arsenal Football Club. A cornerstone of English football, the side from north London have always tended to be a force to be reckoned with – and, as a result, have boasted some of the brightest footballers in football history. Thierry Henry, perhaps, springs to mind.

The club’s long and storied history, packed to the brim with silverware and success, is almost always split into two separate categories: pre-Emirates and post-Emirates. In 2006, the Gunners waved goodbye to the iconic Highbury and entered a new chapter in their state-of-the-art stadia.

Related Why Emirates Stadium is Called 'Arsenal Stadium' on Champions League Nights The reason why the Gunners' home stadium is called 'Arsenal Stadium', rather than the Emirates Stadium, in the Champions League.

In the club’s Highbury era, the likes of the aforementioned Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira and Tony Adams were the collective face of the club. But who are the greatest players to have graced the Emirates in the red of Arsenal?

From the current roster to those who are playing elsewhere to those who have called time on their career, the myriad of talent - from world-beating forward to cultured defenders - that Arsenal have homed over the years, in the Emirates era particularly, have been ranked using the factors below.

Ranking factors

Goals and assists - how many goal contributions they have in this era.

Their defensive/clean sheet record - defender-centric factor.

How well-liked they are among the club's fanbase.

Memorable performances/moments/trophies.

How influential they were/are to Arsenal.

1 Cesc Fabregas

Arsenal games: 303

Close

Debuted at the tender age of 16 years old, it took just five years before Cesc Fabregas was trusted – by Arsene Wenger and his entourage – to don the armband, aged 21. And the rest, well, is history as the silky Spaniard churned out assists like they were going out of fashion.

When the north Londoners were in need of that spark – Fabregas was the go-to man, whether that be a clipped ball behind the defence or a line-splitting pass for the likes of Henry and Bergkamp, both of whom flourished in the man in question's presence.

Although many of the seasoned central midfielder’s best days were, perhaps, spent elsewhere (most notably at Barcelona), he is still renowned as one of Arsenal’s best-ever midfielders – and rightly so thanks to the influence he had on the engine room.

Cesc Fabregas – Arsenal Statistics Years 2004 – 2011 Games 303 Goals 57 Assists 95 Yellow/Red Cards 57/1

2 Robin van Persie

Arsenal games: 278

Close

A sharpshooter of the highest order, Robin van Persie was a fan favourite before that move to Premier League title-chasing Manchester United. Nonetheless, the Dutchman netted strikes at an ungodly rate for the capital club – 132 in 278 – and he’ll long be remembered as one of their most potent marksmen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No Arsenal striker has ever scored more Premier League goals in one season than Van Persie did in 2011/12 (30).

His collection of goals provided variety too: with his left, right, head, a tap-in, the odd howitzer, proving to be the natural successor to Henry. As proved by his memorable 2011/12 campaign, Van Persie was one of the best strikers in Premier League history and had it all: potency, movement, technique.

Robin van Persie – Arsenal Statistics Years 2004 – 2012 Games 278 Goals 132 Assists 56 Yellow/Red Cards 46/4

3 Mesut Ozil

Arsenal games: 254

Close

Widely revered as a misunderstood genius, even Arsenal themselves were surprised that Mesut Ozil opted for a move to the Emirates in 2013 after a three-year stint with none other than Real Madrid. But it was the north Londoners who got the last laugh as he went on to glitter, albeit relatively lazily, over an eight-year period.

Not only was the German one of the best passers in Arsenal’s history, but his unpredictability is what made him so integral to how the Gunners played. Always one or two steps ahead of the rest on the pitch, a deft, dinked pass or a line-splitter was all it took for Ozil to find a marauding teammate.

Mesut Ozil – Arsenal Statistics Years 2013 – 2021 Games 254 Goals 44 Assists 75 Yellow/Red Cards 20/0

4 Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal games: 166