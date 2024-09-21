Key Takeaways Legendary attackers have led Arsenal to consistent success in England.

In the modern-day, Alexandre Lacazette and Lukas Podolski have had mixed success as the club's number nine.

However, Paul Merson and Alan Smith both excelled in the 1990s.

Arsenal have always had legendary attackers. The greatest strikers in the club's history have conquered England with their consistency, composure and eye for goal. It's why the Gunners are always a consistent name at the top of the Premier League.

Typically, attackers are given the 'highest priority' numbers. For the best forwards in the world, the number nine shirt, alongside the number seven and 11, is the best jersey to wear. They hold prestige as fans instantly expect players who wear those tops to shine in the final third.

This has been the case for Arsenal over decades – and, due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best players to wear the number nine shirt in N5. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 9 at Arsenal Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 9 1. John Radford 1964-1976 1965-1976 2. Doug Lishman 1948-1956 1948-1949 3. Reg Lewis 1935-1953 1949-1952 4. Alan Smith 1987-1995 1987-1995 5. Paul Merson 1985-1997 1995-1997 6. Nicolas Anelka 1997-1999 1997-1999 7. David Herd 1954-1961 1956-1960 8. Alexandre Lacazette 2017-2022 2017-2022 9. Lukas Podolski 2012-2015 2012-2015

9 Lukas Podolski

Years in the number nine shirt: 2012-2015

A cult hero, Lukas Podolski was plagued by injury during his three years at Arsenal, but his style of play – coupled with his non-stop work rate – means he is still looked at in high regard. The German had one of the most dangerous left foots in the world, frequently cutting in and firing efforts into the top corner.

And even despite his injury record, Podolski managed 31 goals and 15 assists in 82 matches. That's not to be downplayed, especially after he helped them win the FA Cup in 2014. The German wanted to stay longer at the Emirates due to his connection with his fans, but he was also not happy with his limited minutes.

Podolski's Arsenal Career Games 82 Goals 31 Assists 15 Honours FA Cup

Related 15 Footballers Who Were Better for Country Than Club Players like Harry Maguire and Lukas Podolski were always better for their country than for their club.

8 Alexandre Lacazette

Years in the number nine shirt: 2017-2022

Close

From one cult hero to another. Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017 for a then-club record £46.5million. Throughout his five-year stint in N5, the Frenchman always divided opinion, as he struggled with inconsistency and was often overshadowed by team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who arrived at Arsenal a few months after him.

However, despite the negatives, he was also a key player during a depressing era at Arsenal. He was named their 2018/2019 Player of the Year and helped them win the 2020 FA Cup. He scored 71 goals in 206 appearances, which feels like a respectable return considering off-field issues at the time.

Lacazette's Arsenal Career Games 206 Goals 71 Assists 33 Honours FA Cup

Related Ranking the 13 Most Expensive Ligue 1 Transfers to the Premier League of All Time A number of Ligue 1 players have graced Premier League pitches in recent years, including some real flops as well as some pleasant surprises.

7 David Herd

Years in the number nine shirt: 1956-1960

Maybe more famous for his spell at Manchester United, David Hird broke onto the scene in 1954, spending seven years at Arsenal. Signed from Stockport for £10,000, he took time to make an impact, with his breakout campaign coming in 1956. During the 1956/1957 season, he scored 18 goals in 28 matches.

From that point onwards, he was a consistent and reliable force, becoming the club's top goalscorer for five straight years, from 1956 to 1961. The only downside to Hird's spell in N5 is that it never led to tangible success. The Gunners were struggling, with the closest they came being third in the 1958/1959 campaign.

Herd's Arsenal Career Games 166 Goals 107 Honours N/A

6 Nicolas Anelka

Years in the number nine shirt: 1997-1999

Nicolas Anelka's stint at Arsenal may have only been short and his complex character means he is not seen as one of Arsenal's greatest players of all time, but no one could doubt his talent. He was crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year in 1999 after scoring 19 goals in 45 appearances.

Maybe epitomising how highly people ranked him, Dennis Bergkamp ranked Anelka as the best strike partner of his Arsenal career, whilst Didier Deschamps, one of the greatest World Cup-winning captains, dubbed him "our Ronaldo" in 1999. He was at the heart of their league and cup double in 1998, before leaving a year later for £22.5m profit.

Anelka's Arsenal Career Games 90 Goals 28 Assists 13 Honours Premier League, FA Cup

Related 10 Greatest Journeymen in Football History [Ranked] Some players spend their career hopping from club to club, but some have mastered the art of impressing in many different teams.

5 Paul Merson

Years in the number nine shirt: 1995-1997

Paul Merson's time at Arsenal was defined by his versatility and creative flair. "Arsenal through and through" the Highbury faithful would shout at him, knowing he had a dream footballing career by progressing from the club's academy to the first team. He was a true fan favourite.

Whether he was deployed as a winger, attacking midfielder or striker, Merson showcased his technical ability and eye for goal. Merson's performances during the 1988/89 season were particularly outstanding as Arsenal secured their first league title in 18 years. Highlighted by 99 goals in 425 appearances, Merson never looked uncomfortable in the final third.

Merson's Arsenal Career Games 425 Goals 99 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

4 Alan Smith

Years in the number nine shirt: 1987-1995

Now a regular face in the world of sports media, Alan Smith used to be a prolific goalscorer for Arsenal. During an eight-year career in N5 from 1987 to 1995, Smith scored 115 goals in 347 matches, helping the Gunners win the First Division twice, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The former Leicester City forward's partnership with Kevin Campbell was particularly fruitful, making the pair a constant threat against even the best defenders in the world. One of Smith's most memorable moments came in the 1994 European Cup Winners' Cup final, where he scored the winning goal against Serie A outfit Parma. A consistent hero.

Smith's Arsenal Career Games 347 Goals 115 Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup

3 Reg Lewis

Years in the number nine shirt: 1949-1952

One-club men are rare in the modern day. Maybe more should channel their inner Reg Lewis, who spent his entire career at boyhood club Arsenal. Breaking onto the scene just before WWII, Lewis was forced to delay his impressive form in competitive fixtures until the fighting was over.

He was still only 26 by the time football resumed, and he quickly highlighted why he was one of Arsenal's key players. He scored 29 goals in the 1946/1947 campaign, whilst – in the following season – he created a formidable striker pairing with Ronnie Rooke; they scored 47 goals between them. Leading to First Division and FA Cup glory, Lewis' spell in N5 was full of success.

Lewis' Arsenal Career Games 154 Goals 103 Honours First Division, FA Cup

2 Doug Lishman

Years in the number nine shirt: 1948-1949

Staying in memory lane, Doug Lishman was a prolific striker for Arsenal during the 1940s and 1950s. Bought from Walsall for £10,5000 in May 1948, he went on to score 137 goals in 244 games for the Gunners - a rate of more than a goal every other game.

Lishman was Arsenal's top goalscorer for five seasons, running from 1951 to 1955, and helped them win the First Division in 1953. Despite being a consistent force for the Gunners, he only had a brief spell in the number nine shirt, but his stats speak for themselves, especially when he scored three hat-tricks in three consecutive home games against Fulham, West Brom and Bolton during the 1950s.

Lishman's Arsenal Career Games 244 Goals 137 Honours First Division

1 John Radford

Years in the number nine shirt: 1965-1976

Finally, John Radford has been ranked as the greatest Arsenal player to wear the number nine shirt. Sitting fourth on Arsenal's all-time top goalscorers list, behind Cliff Bastin, Ian Wright and Thierry Henry, Radford – who also had spells in the number seven shirt – was always at the heart of the Gunners' success.

Over a 12-year period, he was well-known for his speed, close control and consistent goal-scoring output. His 149 goals in 481 matches helped the Gunners win the First Division and FA Cup, so he will always be etched into the club's Hall of Fame. In a league of his own, even if he is underrated by modern-day fans.

Radford's Arsenal Career Matches 481 Goals 149 Honours First Division, FA Cup

Shirt number history and stats via Transfermarkt