It was announced on the 5th November that Arsenal's sporting director, Edu, had resigned from the club and that the former Gunners midfielder is set to become the group sporting director for Evangelos Marinakis' clubs: Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos, and Rio Ave. It will likely be a similar position to the one Michael Edwards has at FSG, where he oversees the responsibility of growing the operation and adding clubs to the Marinakis portfolio.

According to GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs, the decision took senior figures at Arsenal by surprise, following an impressive five-year stint at the club. The Brazilian originally held the job title of technical director when he joined the Gunners in 2019, but became the club's sporting director in November 2022. Recruitment had vastly improved under Edu in the last few years, working closely with Mikel Arteta to sign the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz.

Arsenal have finished second in the last two Premier League seasons behind Manchester City, meaning the former sporting director has undoubtedly left the club in a better position than where he found it in 2019. This article now looks at Edu's seven best signings at Arsenal during his spell at the Emirates.

Ranking factors

Edu's Best Arsenal Signings Since 2019 Rank Player Signed From Fee Edu's Role at The Time of Signing 1 William Saliba Saint Etienne £27 Million Technical Director 2 Martin Odegaard Real Madrid £30 Million Technical Director 3 Gabriel Magalhaes Lille £27 Million Technical Director 4 Gabriel Martinelli Ituano FC £6 Million Technical Director 5 Ben White Brighton & Hove Albion £50 Million Technical Director 6 David Raya Brentford £30 Million Sporting Director 7 Declan Rice West Ham United £105 Million Sporting Director

7 Declan Rice

After finishing behind City in the 2022/23 season, Arteta looked to add steel to his midfield, with Arsenal falling short in away matches at the Etihad Stadium and Anfield. Declan Rice was identified as the outstanding candidate to improve Arsenal's midfield, with Pep Guardiola's side also interested in securing his signature. After months of negotiations, Rice decided to join the Gunners for a club-record fee worth £105 million.

Since joining the North London club, Rice has scored eight and registered 12 assists in 64 appearances. They pushed City even closer last season, finishing two points behind them on 89 points. The English midfielder has impressed for Arsenal throughout his time at the club, justifying the transfer fee they spent on him.

6 David Raya

Arsenal raised eyebrows in August 2023 when they signed goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford. With Aaron Ramsdale already at the club, the Gunners seemingly had two 'number ones'. Arteta and Edu were clearly unsure about the reliability of Ramsdale, opting for the Spanish shot stopper to improve their title credentials.

Raya had a shaky start at Arsenal, with many questioning the decision to bench Ramsdale. He overcame the early blips, though, and established himself as a calming presence behind the Gunners' dynamic defensive duo of William Saliba and Gabriel. They only conceded 29 goals in the 2023/24 season, making them the best defence in the league. Raya's deal has now been made permanent for an overall package of £30 million, an impressive deal after becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

5 Ben White

After successful spells at Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion, Edu and Arteta opted to sign Ben White. He wasn't cheap, with the English defender costing the club £50 million. White has proved to be an extremely useful player, though, with the ability to play as a roaming full-back or as a centre-back.

He was an ever-present figure in Arteta's side last season, missing only one Premier League match. So far in his Arsenal career, White has played 144 matches and has become renowned for his versatility and reliability. Many were unsure about the fee paid for the English defender when he arrived, but he has proven his worth since joining the club in July 2021.

4 Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli signed for Arsenal on 2nd July 2019, a week before Edu officially started his role as the club's technical director. The former Brazilian midfielder was understood to have played a key role alongside Francis Cagigao in ensuring the 18-year-old Brazilian made the switch to the Gunners, though. After months of extensively scouting Martinelli in the fourth tier of Brazilian football, they decided to sign the winger for £6 million. After he obtained his work permit, he effectively became Edu's first signing.

Since signing for the Gunners, Martinelli has made 189 appearances, scoring 43 and registering 27 assists. The Brazilian forward has become a reliable figure for Arteta, helping the Spanish manager win the FA Cup in 2020. For a fee of just £6 million five years ago, Martinelli is undoubtedly one of Edu's most impressive pieces of recruitment.

3 Gabriel Magalhaes

Edu also played a key role in Arsenal's signing of Gabriel Magalhaes in September 2020. Given his extensive contacts in and knowledge of Brazilian football, the technical director had been a long-term admirer of the young centre-back and believed that the Gunners should prioritise signing him ahead of their European rivals. Eventually, Arsenal beat off competition from Manchester United, Everton and Napoli to sign Gabriel for a fee worth £27 million from Lille.

Gabriel has made 182 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 17 goals. His goal threat from set pieces, especially corners, has become a huge part of Arsenal's overall chance creation. As well as this, he has formed arguably the best central defensive partnership alongside Saliba, conceding only 29 goals in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

2 Martin Odegaard

Odegaard signed for Real Madrid as a 16-year-old wonderkid from Norwegian side Stromsgodeset in 2015. The talented playmaker spent time on loan at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad before signing for Arsenal in the middle of the 2020/21 season as part of another loan deal. After impressing in the latter months of the campaign, the Gunners decided to permanently sign the Norwegian midfielder in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £30 million.

Since then, Odegaard has played over 150 times for Arsenal, scoring 35 and registering 25 assists. He has become an indispensable part of Arteta's team, helping them transition into a team fighting for the Champions League places into genuine title contenders. The 25-year-old has been injured for large parts of the 2024/25 season, and his absence has been felt with Arsenal falling behind City and Liverpool in the early months.

1 William Saliba

The capture of Saliba came early in Edu's role as technical director. Arsenal signed the French centre-back on 25th July 2019, beating their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to his signature. After spending £27 million on Saliba, the Gunners sent him out on loan to his former club Saint Etienne. Following impressive loan spells at Nice and Marseille in 2021 and 2022, the young defender returned to London ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Arsenal finished fifth in the previous season, but with the addition of Saliba at the back, they had a newfound defensive solidity. He picked up an injury in the latter stages of the season, with the Gunners falling behind City. However, he established himself as one of the breakout stars of the campaign, transforming Arteta's side into title challengers. He has played 96 times for the club, with Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk lavishing praise on the 23-year-old for the maturity of his performances for his age. In a recent interview with Rio Ferdinand, he said:

“Obviously Saliba’s making very good steps at the moment. I think if I’m honest, when I was that age, I was nowhere near where he is today.”

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, BBC Sport and Sky Sports - Correct as of 28/11/2024.