Highlights Son Heung-min features as one of the best Asian players in the world right now.

Bayern Munich's Kim min-Jae and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma also rank highly after stand out seasons.

Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan also included

Asian football players have come to be relied upon for their high levels of performance and consistency, with a growing number playing featuring prominantly in some of the best teams in the best leagues in the world over the last few decades.

When it comes to international football in Asia, Qatar have won the last two Asian Cups, yet none of their players are featured in the rankings, which is dominated by Japanese and South Koreans, neither of whom have won this competition since Japan beat Australia in the 2011 final. South Korea and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, who topped the list of greatest Asian players of all time, features highly on the list, alongside Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae and Brighton starlet Kaoru Mitoma.

Ranking factors

Average match rating during the 2023/2024 season

Influence on the team

Difficulty of the league in which they play

10 Best Asian Players in Football Right Now Ranking Name Country Club 1. Son Heung-min South Korea Spurs 2. Kim Min-jae South Korea Bayern Munich 3. Kaoru Mitoma Japan Brighton 4. Takefusa Kubo Japan Real Sociedad 5. Lee Kang-in South Korea PSG 6. Wataru Endo Japan Liverpool 7. Mehdi Taremi Iran Inter 8. Sardar Azmoun Iran Bayer Leverkusen 9. Kyogo Furuhashi Japan Celtic 10. Hwang Hee-chan South Korea Wolves

10 Hwang Hee-chan

South Korea and Wolves

While Hwang Hee-chan never quite lived up to expectations while at Red Bull Leipzig between 2020 and 2022, failing to score in the Bundesliga, he has turbocharged his career while in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the 2023/24 season being his most successful season so far at Molineux. Able to play up front or on the left or right, Hee-chan is an explosive attacking player who has the composure to finish, as he did last season with the winning goal against Manchester City which drew City manager Pep Guardiola to later reflect upon, when he said: "When you see the quality individually they have, especially up front, with Neto, with Cunha, with, er, the Korean guy… they are really good." Rather than view Guardiola's comments as xenophobic, Hee-chan said:" He’s one of the best coaches in the world and he’s talking about me. For me, it’s [an] honour.”

Hwang Hee-chan's 2023/24 Statistics Appearances 34 Goals 14 Assists 3 Average match rating 6.8

9 Kyogo Furuhashi

Japan and Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi has delivered incredible consistency since arriving at Celtic in 2021 for £4.5m from J1 League side Vissel Kobe. Not only has the Japanese striker scored 73 Celtic goals in 133 games, in a statistic to please Hoops fans' hearts, seven of those goals have been scored in 14 games against Celtic's arch rivals Rangers, including the winning goal at Ibrox last season. Although he has represented Japan, Furuhashi did not get selected for the 2022 World Cup squad, which was a surprise to many. He's not been in the national team squad since scoring in a win over Tunisia in October 2023.

Despite the frustration of not playing for his country as often as he would like, Furuhashi is something of a talisman for Celtic, who may play in a league some question the quality of, he has been able to handle the pressure of living in the goldfish bowl of football in Glasgow and helped Celtic to win three Scottish league titles in a row.

Kyogo Furuhashi's 2023/24 Statistics Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 5 Average match rating 6.77

8 Sardar Azmoun

Iran and Bayer Leverkusen

Often described as the Iranian Messi, Sardar Azmoun has been playing in Europe for over a decade now. His future is unclear, as having returned to Bayer Leverkusen after his loan move to Roma, he has been reported to have been left out of the German title winners squad, but with Seville and Marseille rumoured to be chasing his signature. Azmoun is a more than capable player. Prolific at Zenit St. Petersburg, he scored an impressive 62 goals in 104 games for the Russian side between 2019 and 2022. It was there he won the Russian title for four years on the trot. It is with the Iranian national side where his scoring is at its most impressive, with the striker scoring 53 goals for his country in 83 games since making his debut 10 years ago. At 29, there's still plenty of life left in the striker.

Sardar Azmoun's 2023/24 Statistics on loan at Roma Appearances 32 Goals 4 Assists 0 Average match rating 6.35

7 Mehdi Taremi

Iran and Inter

Striker Mehdi Taremi joined Inter Milan in 2024 after a successful spell at Porto, whom he scored 91 goals for in 182 games. Although a striker, Taremi is very adept at creating goals, with an impressive 56 assists while in Portugal. The Iranian international has won player of the year for his country in both 2016 and 2017, and like his Iranian compatriot Sardar Azmoun, he has an impressive strike team for the national side with 49 goals in 86 games, including two against England in the 6-2 defeat during the group stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Mehdi Taremi's 2023/24 statistics Appearances 30 Goals 8 Assists 6 Average match rating 6.99

6 Wataru Endo

Japan and Liverpool

Captain of the Japanese international team, Wataru Endo has become an important part of the Liverpool team since being signed for £16m in 2023. Playing predominantly in a defensive midfield position, Endo is adept at reading the game and winning the ball, which Liverpool have come to rely on as they press high in pursuit of goals. He's also a huge student of the game, vlogging about tactics, as well as being a leader on the field. Voted man of the match in Liverpool's draw with Manchester City last season, Endo is able to take control of the midfield against the highest quality opponents.

Wataru Endo's 2023/24 statistics Games 45 Goals 2 Assists 1 Average match rating 6.68

5 Lee Kang-in

South Korea and PSG

Although South Korean, Lee Kang-in came through the youth ranks at Valencia, where he made his debut in their first team aged only 17. Having left to join Mallorca and now at Paris Saint-Germain, who Kang-in joined for an excess of €22m, he is deployed as a winger or attacking midfielder, but he has been involved in controversy. In the last Asian Cup, fellow South Korean and national captain Son Heung-min asked fans to forgive Lee Kang-in after his team-mate apologised for his involvement in an altercation between the pair, with Tottenham skipper Son reportedly injuring his finger in a dispute with team-mates during a dinner before their shock semi-final loss to Jordan. This is not to detract from Kang-in's talent. PSG manager Luis Enrique has been full of praise:

"He's small but he can play up front, behind, go inside, on the side, defend, score. He's a complete player. He's a big signing for the club."

Lee Kang-in's 2023/24 statistics Appearances 39 Goals 5 Assists 5 Averge match rating 6.84

4 Takefusa Kubo

Japan and Real Sociedad

It is reported that Liverpool are preparing a €65million bid for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who was bought by Real Madrid in 2019. Failing to make in roads on the first team at the Bernabeu, Kubo joined Real Sociedad, where he has gained attention with some eye-catching performances, particularly against his former employers, when he had a goal harshly disallowed. Part of the Japanese side that beat both Spain and Germany in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Kubo created two goals as Japan again beat Germany, this time in a 2023 friendly, by four goals to one. He is versatile, with the ability to play wide, up front, in an attacking midfield role, as well deeper central midfield position, aged 23 Kubo has the world at his feet.

Takefusa Kubo's 2023/24 Statistics Games 42 Goals 8 Assists 5 Average match rating 7.08

3 Kaoru Mitoma

Japan and Brighton

Balletic in his movement, but deadly in his quick and aggressive decision-making, attacking midfielder Kaoru Mitoma has had many special moments during his time at Brighton. One of the stand-out performances was when he seemed to single-handedly take apart Liverpool in the FA Cup in 2023. A back injury ended his season in February, but he has had praise from those who know what they are talking about, with James Milner describing Mitoma as top level. Studious, Mitoma wrote his university thesis on the art of dribbling, showing he really is an expert on the subject by scoring a memorable goal against Wolves last season.

Kaoru Mitoma's 2023/24 Statistics Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 5 Average match rating 6.83

2 Kim Min-jae

South Korea and Bayern Munich

Nicknamed the monster, centre-back Kim Min-jae was an important part of the Napoli side that won the Serie A title in 2023 for the first time since the days of Diego Maradona in 1990. When Bayern Munich bought him in 2023, Min-jae became the most expensive Asian player ever. His attributes mean he has very few, if any, weaknesses. Strong, pacey and more than able to pass out from the back, but still human, Min-jae was heavily criticised for his performance against Real Madrid, when then-manager Thomas Tuchel blamed the South Korean for both Madrid goals. That aside, Min-jae is still a colossus as a defender and is very much coming into his prime.

Kim Min-jae's 2023/24 Statistics Appearances 38 Goals 1 Assists 1 Average match rating 6.92

1 Son Heung-min

South Korea and Spurs

With more than 500 club games under his belt, Son Heung-min has scored 162 goals in 408 games for Spurs. He's also now captain of the London club and the South Korean national side. Although playing well in Germany with both Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, it's his time at Tottenham since 2015 that has established Son as arguably the greatest ever Asian player, given the consistency of performances he has given over what is now nearly a decade in London.

In 2022, he usurped his famous goal-scoring teammate Harry Kane by banging in 23 Premier League goals and winning the Golden Boot. The South Korean has scored many a fine individual goal for Spurs, whose fans hold him in extremely high regard. If there is anything missing in his career it's the obvious, as Spurs have not won silverware since the 2008 League Cup, while South Korea haven't won the Asian Cup since 1960. Despite the lack of trophies, Son's consistent performances put him at the top of these rankings.

Son Heung-min's 2023/24 Statistics Appearances 39 Goals 18 Assists 10 Average match rating 7.28

Stats via WhoScored.com. Correct as of 22.07.24