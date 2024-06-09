Highlights Aston Villa leads in catching opponents offside due to a high defensive line.

Aston Villa’s high defensive line during the 2023/24 campaign has made headlines, with the high defensive line leading to the Villans catching opponents offside more than any other team across the campaign (167), over 40 times more than any other team in the Premier League.

The defensive structure and ability of Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Diego Carlos, among others, have been crucial to this. While there have been occasions where Villa have been caught out, their defensive line has, for the most part, been excellent, which has seen the team return to the UEFA Champions League for 2024/25 after a fourth-place finish.

Unai Emery’s side have been strong defensively, but that has not always been the case for Villa in the Premier League, as the club has on occasion struggled to keep the ball out of the back of the net across its long and storied Premier League timeline, with the Midlands outfit only spending three seasons outside the top flight. We have already covered Villa's best goalkeepers so it's time to look at the seven of Villa’s best centre backs have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT, based on these factors:

Ranking Factors

Longevity - how long the player was at the club for.

Leadership - how influential each player was on the pitch during their time at the club.

Ability - how technically gifted each player was.

Legacy - how much of an impact each player had on and off the pitch.

Rank Player Years Active Appearances (Premier League only) 7 Ezri Konsa 2019 - present 163 6 Tyrone Mings 2019 - present 141 5 Gareth Southgate 1995–2001 191 4 Martin Laursen 2004–2009 84 3 Ugo Ehiogu 1991-2000 237 2 Olof Mellberg 2001-2008 232 1 Paul McGrath 1989-1996 253

7 Ezri Konsa

Signed in the summer of 2019 ahead of Villa’s first season back in the Premier League, Ezri Konsa has established himself as a mainstay in the club’s defence following a £12m move from Brentford. Now at the end of his fifth season with the club, the 26-year-old has made 163 league appearances in his club, only missing a handful of games through injury or suspension.

The English defender has earned himself a spot in his national team setup, being named in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer. With the Three Lions missing Harry Maguire and Jarrad Branthwaite for the tournament, there is a strong case for Konsa to start for England this summer.

He has also deputised at right back on occasion, and his versatility and calmness on the ball makes him a perfect fit for Unai Emery’s current system, as the club returns to the Champions League for 2024/25.

6 Tyrone Mings

Initially signed on loan from Bournemouth while Villa were in the Championship, he instantly made himself a fan favourite as a crucial part of the side that returned to the Premier League via the play-offs. Signed permanently in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £20m, Mings continued to build his stature among Villa fans with strong performances helping the Villans to survive relegation on the final day of the 2019/20 season, including a crucial winning goal against Watford in a relegation six-pointer. There have been lows, from being stripped of the captaincy by Steven Gerrard due to his serious knee injury that ruled him out of the entire 2023/24 campaign, but the 31-year-old has earned himself a place in the hearts of many with his dedication and character, while his off-pitch campaigning has been praised en masse. Mings has made 141 appearances for Villa in the Premier League, despite often having competition for his place in the team. He established himself as a regular in the England squad too, earning 18 caps for his country before his injury, including playing both of the first two matches at Euro 2020, keeping clean sheets in both games. Still at the club, it remains to be seen whether he will return to the same levels as pre-injury, but there’s no doubt he has been an excellent servant to the club, and he's proven a lot of people who doubted his ability wrong with his career so far.

5 Gareth Southgate

From two players that have featured in the England manager’s squads to the man himself, Gareth Southgate enjoyed some of the best years of his career in a Villa shirt following a £2.5m move from Crystal Palace in 1995. Having been used as a central midfielder by the Eagles, Southgate was moved to centre back under Brian Little where he made his name as one of England’s most solid and respected defenders. He played 191 league games over six years and was a crucial part of the team that won the League Cup in 1996. He left in 2001 for Middlesbrough in a £6.5m deal, where he won another League Cup in 2004 and reached the UEFA Cup final in 2006, before retiring. He also holds the record for the Aston Villa player with the most caps for England while playing for the club, with 42. Nowadays he is better known for his time as England manager. He led the team to the final of Euro 2020, becoming the first manager to lead the men’s national team to the final of a major tournament since the World Cup win of 1966.

4 Martin Laursen

A real case of what could have been for the big Danish defender as he only made 84 league appearances during his five years at the club, but his impact in his injury-hit spell was huge. Signed from Milan in the summer of 2004, Laursen struggled initially to settle into the team under David O’Leary, often finding himself out of the team through injury. However, when Martin O’Neill was appointed in 2006 Laursen made himself a crucial member of the side, and alongside Olof Mellberg made for one of the most physical and solid centre back pairings in the league at the time. The height of his Villa career came in the 2007-08 season, where he featured in all of his side’s league fixtures, which earned him Villa’s Supporters' Player of the Year award, as well as Danish Player of the Year for 2008. He was forced to retire through injury in May 2009 at the age of just 32, but despite his injury record, he is one of the best centre backs Villa have had in the Premier League era.

3 Ugo Ehiogu

Signed from Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion for just £40,000 in 1991 by Ron Atkinson, the late Ugo Ehiogu made his name as one of the most solid defenders in the league in the 90s, racking up over 200 league appearances for Villa until his £8m move to Middlesbrough in 2000. He was another member of the Villa side that won the League Cup in 1996, after not having been selected for the club’s previous League Cup triumph two years prior. During his time at the club, he made his England debut, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the 1995-96 season. He also scored his only international goal at Villa Park, the final goal in a 3-0 friendly win over Spain in February 2001. He later had spells with Leeds, Rangers and Sheffield United before retiring in 2009 and going into coaching. He sadly died from a cardiac arrest in April 2017 at the age of just 44.

2 Olof Mellberg

Widely regarded as one of Villa’s best-ever defenders, Olof Mellberg made his name as one of the best defenders in the league following a 2001 move from Spanish outfit Racing Santander. Racking up an impressive 232 league games in seven seasons before his departure to Juventus in 2008, the Swedish international’s consistency and availability made him a star in a period of inconsistent league showings from the club. His leadership and determination made him a force to be reckoned with in defence, and his aerial ability and tackling prowess made him an elite central defender. His behaviour off the pitch earned him a place in the hearts of Villa fans too – his gesture of buying a replica shirt for every fan that attended his last appearance for the club in an away game at West Ham with his name and number on the back meant that Villa fans adored him – even despite his departure to Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer. He also racked up 117 caps for Sweden.

1 Paul McGrath

Referred to as ‘God’ by Villa fans, Paul McGrath is often referred to as one of, if not the best player to ever play for the club. Signed from Manchester United before the Premier League era in 1989, the Irishman made 253 league appearances for the club in seven seasons with the club before his departure to Derby County in 1996 at the age of 37. McGrath is one of just six defenders to win the PFA Player’s Player of the Year award, having earned the accolade in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93 as Villa finished runner-up to Manchester United. He is also the most recent Villa player to have achieved this. He was also named Aston Villa Player of the Year for five consecutive years between 1989 and 1993. McGrath made appearances for the Republic of Ireland between 1985 and 1997, playing in three major international tournaments, while he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2015, due to his achievements in a Villa shirt. He is often referred to as the best Irish footballer ever, and Villa fans will always think of him in debates for the best centre back in Premier League history.

