Aston Villa are back in the Champions League for the 2024/25 season, in part thanks to the work of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Villa have had 18 goalkeepers who have made at least ten appearances in the Premier League since the competition was founded in 1992, with success ranging among those who have stood in between the sticks for the Villans.

With goalkeeper being such an important position, with such consequences in the event of a mistake, some goalkeepers in claret and blue have struggled, while others have thrived. Villa's goalkeepers have had some high-profile mistakes in the Premier League era, from Peter Enckleman's disastrous own goal in the Second City derby at St. Andrews in 2002, to Orjan Nyland infamously getting away with carrying the ball over the line against Sheffield United in 2020 thanks to a Hawk-Eye failure, while 'keepers such as Mark Bosnich and Martinez have had success during their time with the club, as well as elsewhere as a result of their Villa career.

With the club having such varying success in the Premier League era, from relegation to top-four finishes, the club's goalkeeper has often had to stand out for the Midlands club to meet its expectations.

Ranking Factors

GIVEMESPORT has ranked the finest seven goalkeepers to play for Aston Villa in the competition and have considered the following factors when coming up with this list:

Clean Sheets

Goals Conceded Per Game

Overall Impact

Status Among Villa Fans

# Goalkeeper Appearances Clean Sheets Goals Conceded Per Game Clean Sheet Rate % 1 Emiliano Martínez 144 48 1.25 33 2 Mark Bosnich 180 68 1 38 3 Thomas Sorensen 139 47 1.15 34 4 Brad Friedel 114 35 1.27 31 5 David James 67 21 1.03 31 6 Nigel Spink 54 16 1.15 30 7 Peter Schmeichel 29 7 1.28 24 Correct as of 01/06/24.

7 Peter Schmeichel

Starting with arguably the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history might seem strange, but Peter Schmeichel's reputation is, of course, based on his time at Manchester United. By the time he joined Villa in 2001, he was 38 years old and in the twilight of his career, but he still performed well, including scoring a memorable goal against Everton at Goodison Park, the first ever by a goalkeeper in the Premier League, and the only one scored by a Villa 'keeper in the competition, and something that has only happened on five occasions since.

He stayed for just one season though, only making 29 appearances, before falling out of favour under Graham Taylor and making a shock move to Manchester City before retiring in 2003. However, he had made his impact on the squad and his contribution was strong, especially when you compare him to backup goalkeeper Peter Enckleman, whose clean sheet rate was lower than the Dane. Schmeichel's minutes-per-goal ratio is also almost identical to Brad Friedel, who was playing in a more consistently solid team.

His son, Kasper, was famously part of the Leicester City squad that won the Premier League title in 2015/16, the same year Villa were relegated.

6 Nigel Spink

Next up is the man who was in goal for Villa's most famous day, the European Cup final against Bayern Munich in 1982, where Spink made only his second-ever appearance for the club, coming on as a substitute for the injured Jimmy Rimmer, and proceeding to keep a clean sheet to win the competition, making himself a club icon forever onwards.

By the time the Premier League came around, Spink was 34, but still the club’s number one goalkeeper, although he was gradually phased out of the team in the coming years in favour of Mark Bosnich. He made his last appearance for the club in 1995 as a last-minute substitute, playing outfield in place of the injured Ian Taylor. He joined West Bromwich Albion in 1996 and retired in 2001.

5 David James

The goalkeeper with the most appearances in the Premier League, David James only had a relatively short period as a Villa player, having joined from Liverpool in 1999, but his goals conceded per game ratio is the second best of any on this list, so his inclusion is merited. A clean sheet rate of 31% is solid too, and his numbers are impressive compared to others, not just on this list, but around the time for the club.

Playing 67 games across two seasons, James conceded 69 goals but, unfortunately, is perhaps best remembered by Villa fans as being at fault for Chelsea's winning goal in the 2000 FA Cup final, the last at the old Wembley. He moved to West Ham in 2001. During his career, he racked up 53 England caps and played in four international tournaments for his country. He retired in 2014 following a spell in India with Kerala Blasters, who he later managed.

4 Brad Friedel

Signed for £2.5million from Blackburn Rovers, Brad Friedel is officially Aston Villa’s oldest-ever player, with his appearance at the age of 40 years and four days against Liverpool in May 2011. His longevity, consistency and injury record are what rank Friedel so highly on this list, as while his numbers do not look as impressive as James’, the fact the American keeper only missed 27 minutes of league football across his 3 years as a Villa player is awe-inspiring. Those 27 minutes are due to a later-overturned red card he was shown in a match against Liverpool. Friedel was also part of a Villa side that finished 6th for three consecutive seasons and therefore was a regular in European football. However, his compatriot Brad Guzan was often selected for continental competitions. He joined Tottenham in 2011 after the expiry of his Villa contract, where his record 310 consecutive Premier League appearances ended. He retired in 2015.

3 Thomas Sorensen

A solid goalkeeper signed from Sunderland in 2003 for £2 million to replace the under-performing Peter Enckleman, Sorensen established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the league with some quality performances in his first few seasons in claret and blue. With the second-best clean sheet percentage of any goalkeeper on this list, only behind Bosnich, the Dane was held in high regard by David O’Leary and Martin O’Neill before a falling out with the latter saw him fall out of favour in his final season at the club, dropping to third choice behind Scott Carson and Stuart Taylor before being released in 2008 and joining Stoke City. He retired in 2017 after a stint at Melbourne Victory. Sorensen also made over 100 international appearances between 1999 and 2012 for Denmark.

2 Mark Bosnich

Statistically, Bosnich is perhaps unfortunate not to be ranked number one on this list, but the achievements and impact of Emiliano Martínez leaves the Australian in second. Joining from Sydney United in 1992, Bosnich initially had to play second-fiddle to Nigel Spink, but soon established himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in the league, and played as Villa won their most recent trophy, in a 3-0 win over Leeds United in the 1996 League Cup final. Bosnich has the best clean sheet percentage, and the best goals conceded per game ratio on this list. Indeed, he is the only one with a goals-against-per-game record not above one, so his record is very impressive. Bosnich's numbers are even more remarkable when you consider Villa narrowly avoided relegation in 1994/95, where the Australian was the number one goalkeeper, so you could easily argue his goalkeeping kept the club in the league.

Off-the-pitch issues damaged Bosnich’s reputation in the sport, but there’s no denying that he is one of Villa’s best in the Premier League era. He left Villa in 1999 after the expiry of his contract, re-joining Manchester United where he had started his senior career, becoming the only player to be signed twice by Sir Alex Ferguson. He later joined Chelsea, but failed a drug test in 2003, before falling out of the game for five years. He returned in 2008 with Central Coast Mariners and later Sydney Olympic but only made a handful of appearances before retiring in 2009.

1 Emiliano Martínez

The first (and only) World Cup winner to have been contracted to Aston Villa, Emiliano Martínez has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers since his £20m move from Arsenal in the summer of 2020. Winner of the 2023 Yashin Trophy, both Villa and Martinez have only gone from strength to strength during his time at the club. His ability on the ball as well as his shot-stopping prowess have seen him secure clean sheets in a third of his games for the club, especially impressive when you consider that Villa’s style of play under Unai Emery often sees Martinez in possession, proving the trust that the defence have in their ‘keeper. Villa’s record is also significantly worse when deputy Robin Olsen is in goal, truly showing the Argentine’s quality.

His shenanigans often land him in hot water with fans of other clubs and referees alike, but his personality and character are what make Villans love him so much. His ability to save penalties is also remarkable, and he was a huge part of Villa’s European Conference League victory over Lille. At the same time, he also saved a penalty on his debut in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United. At the age of 31, he still has plenty of years left in the tank and still has lots to offer, so Villa fans will hope he is around for the long haul, especially as the club returns to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in over 40 years in the 2024/25 season.

