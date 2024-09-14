Key Takeaways Aston Villa have enjoyed and endured a wide range of managerial talents since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

Brian Little was in charge for Villa's most recent trophy win, all the way back in 1996.

Villa's fourth-place finish in 2023/24 under Unai Emery's management marked their best league finish in over 30 years and a return to Europe.

Aston Villa's fourth-place finish in the 2023/24 Premier League season was their best league finish in over 30 years and saw the club return to Europe's elite continental competition. Over the course of the division's three-decade history, Villa's fortunes have fluctuated wildly as they've gone through numerous managerial changes and eras, with the success of those in the Villa Park hot seat similarly varied.

A manager's reputation at a club is often only as secure as recent results due to the fickle nature of the sport and fans. Villa are certainly no exception to that rule. The Midlands giants have cycled through no less than 14 permanent managers in the modern history of the top flight.

Employing head coaches ranging from Remi Garde to Unai Emery, the Villa Park dugout has certainly had its ups and downs across the Premier League era. Here's a closer look at Aston Villa's seven best managers in the modern age.

Ranking Factors

Win Percentage - The success of the club on the pitch during the manager's tenure

The success of the club on the pitch during the manager's tenure Impact - How much the manager changed Villa's fortunes on and off the pitch

How much the manager changed Villa's fortunes on and off the pitch Notable achievements - Any success in other competitions, or high league finishes

Only Premier League stats are counted for the purposes of this article. For managers that have managed Villa outside the Premier League, their stats from those other competitions have been omitted.

Best Aston Villa Managers in Premier League History Rank Manager Tenure 1. Unai Emery 2022–Present 2. John Gregory 1998–2002 3. Martin O'Neill 2006–2010 4. Brian Little 1994–1998 5. Ron Atkinson 1992–1994 6. David O'Leary 2003–2006 7. Dean Smith 2019–2022

7 Dean Smith

2019–2022

Forever a hero among Villa fans for being the man who helped the club win promotion back into the Premier League in 2019, Dean Smith was also responsible for keeping the Villans in the top tier, despite the club looking destined for the drop for large portions of the subsequent campaign. Taking over from Steve Bruce in October 2018 with Villa languishing in 15th in the Championship, the ex-Brentford boss immediately oversaw a turnaround, helping his boyhood club win the play-offs in the same season.

The 2019-20 campaign was difficult for Villa as they readjusted to the Premier League, but Smith helped the club secure safety on the final day with a 1-1 draw against West Ham. A decent 11th-place finish in 2020-21 followed, including a famous 7-2 win over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, but a difficult start to the 2021-22 season saw Smith sacked and replaced by Steven Gerrard after three years in the Villa Park dugout.

Dean Smith's Premier League Record as Aston Villa Manager Years Active 2019-2022 Matches 87 Wins 28 Losses 43 Win % 32.1%

6 David O'Leary

2003–2006

Taking over from Graham Taylor in May 2003, having been sacked by Leeds United a year prior, David O'Leary joined Villa with a reputation of promoting young talent, having bedded several academy graduates into the team during his time at Elland Road. The legendary Arsenal defender took over at Villa Park after the club just finished in a disappointing 16th place in the 2002-03 season, and O'Leary was tasked with restoring Villa to the top half at least

He achieved that goal in each of his first two seasons, starting with a sixth-place finish in his debut campaign in 2003-04, before a more mediocre 10th place in 2004-05. Despite reasonable success, O'Leary was often at loggerheads with owner Sir Doug Ellis, and after falling to another lowly 16th place finish in 2005-06, the manager was sacked by the club, just days before Ellis sold Villa to Randy Lerner.

David O'Leary's Premier League Record as Aston Villa Manager Years Active 2003–2006 Matches 114 Wins 37 Losses 34 Win % 43

5 Ron Atkinson

1992–1994

Initially taking charge at Villa Park in the final year of the old First Division before the dawn of the Premier League, Ron Atkinson led the Midlands outfit into English football's new era. 'Big Ron' had immediate success, steering the club to the runners-up spot in the inaugural 1992-93 season, a finish the club is yet to match to this day.

The Villans were in the title race against Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United side for the majority of the campaign, but a late slump saw the club end up 10 points behind the eventual champions. Atkinson then went on to win the 1994 League Cup trophy with a 3-1 win over the Red Devils in the final, marking the club's first major silverware since the famous 1982 European Cup triumph.

Atkinson was sacked less than eight months after that triumph, with the club embroiled in a relegation scrap barely a year-and-a-half after narrowly missing out on the title. Atkinson was known to have a strained relationship with owner Sir Doug Ellis too, and that was a major contributing factor in the decision to remove him from his post.

Ron Atkinson's Premier League Record as Aston Villa Manager Years Active 1992–1994 Matches 98 Wins 38 Losses 34 Win % 38.78%

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ron Atkinson's second-place finish with Aston Villa in 1992/93 is the highest position ever recorded by an English manager in the Premier League era.

4 Brian Little

1994–1998

Taking over from Ron Atkinson with Villa languishing at the wrong end of the table, Brian Little's job when he took the reins at Villa Park initially was simply to help the club avoid a shock relegation from the Premier League, a task he achieved. Little's time in charge was fruitful, as the iconic former player helped the Villans to return to the business end of the table, with finishes of fourth and fifth in his two full seasons in charge, returning to European competition as a result.

Despite limited success on the continental front, Little did win the 1996 League Cup with a 3-0 victory over Leeds, still Villa's most recent major trophy to date. After a difficult first half to the 1997-98 season when the club sat in the bottom half of the Premier League, Little resigned from his role as manager, handing over the reins to John Gregory.

Brian Little's Premier League Record as Aston Villa Manager Years Active 1994–1998 Matches 130 Wins 51 Losses 43 Win % 39.23%

3 Martin O'Neill

2006–2010

Martin O'Neill's spell at Villa saw them go through their most consistent spell in the Premier League era, but the Northern Irishman's time in charge was often met with frustration as the club fell just short of success on numerous occasions. O'Neill took the role in the summer of 2006 following the dismissal of David O'Leary, and within two years of taking charge had led Villa to a European charge, just missing out on UEFA Cup qualification in 2007-08 with a sixth place finish, before leading the club to two further sixth-placed finishes in the following two seasons.

However, the club had looked destined for Champions League qualification in 2008-09 before a dismal spell of form at the end of the season saw Villa slip out of the top four. O'Neill resigned in August 2010, just five days before the start of the 2010-11 season after a disagreement with owner Randy Lerner over available transfer funds, and it took Villa until 2023-24 to finish as high as sixth in the Premier League once more.

Martin O'Neill's Premier League Record as Aston Villa manager Years Active 2006–2010 Matches 152 Wins 61 Losses 38 Win % 40.13%

2 John Gregory

1998–2002

Boasting the second-best win percentage in Aston Villa's Premier League history, John Gregory started incredibly in charge of Villa, winning nine of his first 11 games in charge having taken over from Brian Little in February 1998, helping the club rise from the bottom half to seventh at the end of the season, securing qualification for the UEFA Cup. He followed this up with an exceptional first half of the season in 1998-99, that saw the Villans top of the league at Christmas in 1998, although a second-half slump meant the club ended up finishing sixth, still a respectable finish for the team.

Finishes of sixth and eighth in his remaining two full seasons at the helm cemented his place as a solid Premier League manager, and he was unfortunate to be on the losing side of the 2000 FA Cup final, the last at the old Wembley. He resigned from his role in January 2002 in a shock move.

John Gregory's Premier League Record as Aston Villa Manager Years Active 1998–2002 Matches 148 Wins 61 Losses 41 Win % 41.22%

1 Unai Emery

2022–Present

Unai Emery's spell as Aston Villa manager has been nothing short of exceptional since he took over from Steven Gerrard in October 2022. The former Arsenal boss was hired when the club sat 16th in the Premier League table and seemingly in a relegation dogfight, but the Spaniard instantly reinvigorated the struggling side, winning 3-1 against Manchester United at Villa Park in his first game on the touchline - ending a 27-year drought - before leading the club to seventh in the same season, helping the club qualify for the Europa Conference League, returning Villa to continental competition for the first time since 2010.

It got even better for Emery and Villa in 2023/24 as the club finished 4th under the ex-PSG manager's stewardship, meaning Villa Park would host Champions League football for the first time since it was renamed from the European Cup. Emery's league win rate of more than 56% is the best of any manager in Villa's history - let alone just in the Premier League era.

Unai Emery's Premier League Record as Aston Villa Manager Years Active 2022–Present Matches 66 Wins 37 Losses 17 Win % 56.06%

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14th September 2024.