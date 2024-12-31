2024 unfolded like a grand symphony of sport – familiar yet captivating, with crescendos that sent shockwaves across all seven continents. The summer alone felt like a fever dream, graced by the spectacle of Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics. Each competition, each clash, seemed to carry an extra flicker of drama, as if the world itself held its breath.

From the echoing thud of darts on the oche to the primal intensity of the ring, from the thunderous charge on the gridiron to the graceful blur of athletes on the track – every arena became a canvas for brilliance. The calendar may have been relentless, but the moments it delivered felt timeless. Below, GIVEMESPORT celebrates the 10 extraordinary athletes who rode the wave of 2024, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered in another unforgettable year.

Ranking factors include:

Honours in 2024

Performances

Influence on their respective sport

Keely Hodgkinson

Athletics

Olympic 800m gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024. At the tender age of 22, she ended her wait for a global title with a stunning victory at Paris 2024. Before claiming Olympic gold, Hodgkinson had secured successive World Championship silvers, following her runner-up finish on her Olympic debut in Tokyo three years earlier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Keely Hodgkinson is the fourth successive woman to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award after Mary Earps (2023), Beth Mead (2022) and Emma Raducanu (2021).

In 2024, she also defended her European 800m title in Rome and became the sixth-fastest woman of all time, setting a new British record of one minute 54.61 seconds at the London Diamond League. Amazingly, one could only imagine the heights she could have reached if she hadn't been injured for the remaining four months of the year.

Luke Littler

Darts

He may have finished runner-up to Hodgkinson in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, but few athletes outside the mainstream spotlight achieved more in 2024 than Luke 'The Nuke' Littler. In January, Littler came heartbreakingly close to becoming the youngest World No.1 with an incredible run at the World Darts Championship, defeating Brendan Dolan and Rob Cross before facing Luke Humphries in the final. Though he fell 7-4, the loss did little to slow his meteoric ascent.

Undeterred, Littler claimed the Premier League title, etching his name into history as the youngest player to hit a televised nine-darter – a feat he achieved in the final at London’s O2 Arena, once again against Humphries. The teenage sensation’s dominance continued as he secured victories at the Grand Slam and World Series, bringing his trophy haul to three for the year.

As the 2025 World Darts Championship kicked off in December, Littler shattered records once more, posting a staggering 140.31 average in his match against Ryan Meikle. Once hailed as the future of darts, the Runcorn-born arrowsmith has swiftly proven he’s already the present.

Alex Pereira

UFC

Alex Pereira stands as one of the UFC’s brightest stars, and among active fighters, he may very well be the biggest name of them all. 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular for 'Poatan,' whose readiness to step in at short notice against any opponent has solidified his superstar status – along with his signature, bone-rattling knockouts.

When Alex Pereira steps out in front of a UFC crowd, his presence is electric – an aura that few in the sport can match. Despite being 37, he continues to look sharp and untapped in his MMA journey. In 2024, Pereira delivered a flawless year, winning all three of his fights by knockout – including a brutal finish of Jiri Prochaska just 13 seconds into the second round and a dominant stoppage of Jamahal Hill at 3:14 of the first.

GIVEMESPORT'S Key Statistic: Alex Pereira is the only fighter in UFC history to hold both the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight titles at the same time.

Patrick Mahomes

NFL

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In NFL terms, Patrick Mahomes is 'having a day' in 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback has racked up 3,928 total yards in the ongoing regular season, completing 392 passes with an impressive 67.5% accuracy. As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs have suffered just one loss, comfortably securing the one seed once again – and Mahomes is once more at the heart of their dominance.

As the third-highest-paid player in the sport, it may not have been the year Mahomes put up his flashiest stats, but let’s not overlook how phenomenal he was during the playoff run that ended with his second Super Bowl victory. At the start of 2024, the Texas Tech alum delivered when it mattered most, posting a 100 passer rating and effortlessly outdueling Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Brock Purdy in the Nevada-hosted final.

Max Verstappen

F1

Some might call the current F1 landscape a bit predictable, but that’s largely a testament to Max Verstappen’s sheer dominance since seizing the mantle from Lewis Hamilton in 2021. The Dutchman, draped in Red Bull colours, delivered another stellar season – securing 14 podiums, 9 wins, and an impressive average finishing position of 3.63.

In 2024, Verstappen etched his name deeper into the sport’s history, becoming just the sixth driver to claim a fourth title. His fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix sealed his fourth consecutive championship. At only 27, Verstappen continues to own the track, and with Hamilton set to join Ferrari next season, the question lingers – will anything disrupt the reign of the Dutch pace-setter?

Rodri

It takes a truly exceptional player to win the Ballon d'Or from a non-attacking position, and that’s exactly what Manchester City and Spain’s defensive midfielder, Rodri, has achieved. The all-around maestro played a crucial role in securing his club's fourth consecutive Premier League title before using his leadership to guide La Roja to a historic fourth European Championship this summer.

When Rodri is on the field, City enjoy an impressive 74% win rate, including a remarkable 73-game unbeaten streak. Without him, however, their win rate drops to just 61%, despite the much smaller sample size of 36 games compared to 193 with him in the lineup. His absence, due to an ongoing ACL injury, is being deeply felt by the Citizens, but 2024 has undoubtedly been a year to remember for the Spanish midfielder.

Aitana Bonmati

For every queen, there is an heir. But while accomplices don't always prove to be rightful, there's no better divinity than in Barcelona's successor to Alexia Putellas than Aitana Bonmati. Her unmistakably Spanish tiki-taka subtlety at the heart of midfield was the leading cause of her club's second and third Champions League triumphs, and it dictated her nation’s coronation as La Rojas won their first-ever World Cup last year, too.

This year, without a major international tournament to enchant almost all by herself, the Catalan-born icon has turned her attention back to authenticating Barcelona's reputation as a bastion of invincibility. Once again, she claimed a Liga F and Champions League double, and once again, she was awarded the Ballon d'Or.

When women’s football needs a hero, it often turns to Las Blaugranas, but when Barcelona needs a saviour, it looks to La Reina Nueva, who is the beating heart of a team currently mopping up trophies like it's the easiest thing in the world.

Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk is exactly what boxing needed after 2022 and 2023 saw a surge of YouTube influencers dragging the sport's credibility down. The unyielding Ukrainian claimed the WBC title and undisputed championship in his second weight class by defeating Tyson Fury in May. He then successfully defended his titles in a rematch with the 'Gypsy King' in December, making him the undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time since 1999.

Despite this being just his seventh fight in the heavyweight division, Usyk's dominance in the higher weight class has been effortless, solidifying his place among the greatest of all time. With a perfect record of 23-0, Usyk is now eyeing an even higher spot in boxing's pantheon of legends. It's just a shame he has taken the decision to rest in 2025.

Simone Biles

Gymnastics

Despite her youthful nature, 27-year-old USA native Simone Biles is already considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. She further enhanced those claims by her performance at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, winning three gold medals and one silver as she returned to her craft after a year out in emphatic fashion.

At the Paris 2024 Games, Biles became the fourth American female artistic gymnast to compete at three Olympic Games. She is also one of the greatest Olympians of all time and her 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast in history. But anyone remotely interested in the sport will know she's far from finished.

Leon Marchand

Swimming

For as long as the Olympic Games have existed, they’ve been regarded as the pinnacle of sport, and for every athlete, winning a gold medal is the ultimate dream. But imagine clinching four in a single summer. While this may seem like an unattainable feat for most, it became a reality for French swimmer Leon Marchand at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

During the 2024 Summer Games, Marchand won gold in the 200m medley, 200m breaststroke, 200m butterfly, and 400m medley. With these victories, he became just the fourth swimmer—and the third male swimmer—in Olympic history to claim four individual golds at one Games. He also set Olympic records in the process, posting times of 1:51.21 in the 200m butterfly and 2:05.85 in the 200m breaststroke.

Outside the Olympics, the Frenchman further cemented his place in swimming history by breaking the world record in the 200m Individual Medley with a time of 1:48.88 at the Swimming World Cup in Singapore.

All statistics via Transfermarkt, Olympics, and ESPN (correct as of 31/12/2024)