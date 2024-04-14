Highlights Matt Ryan is far and away the greatest quarterback in Atlanta Falcons history, spending 14 seasons with the franchise that took him No. 3 overall in 2008.

Steve Bartkowski was the first true franchise QB in Falcons history.

Michael Vick was electrifying in his six seasons in Atlanta and was the first QB to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

The Desmond Ridder experiment didn't pan out with the Atlanta Falcons, so they went all out to try and fix their quarterback issue. They traded the young Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals and then spent $180 million to secure the services of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins through the 2027 NFL season.

Cousins, who went 50-37-1 over the last six years with the Minnesota Vikings, joins a list of excellent quarterbacks the Falcons have had throughout their existence. Here are the five best in franchise history.

Related Top 5 Minnesota Vikings Quarterbacks of All Time It's safe to say Fran Tarkenton is No.1, but who's next on the all-time Minnesota Vikings' QB list?

1 Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan is far and away the Falcons' top quarterback in history

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

There shouldn't be any debate when it comes to the best quarterback in Falcons history, as Matt Ryan has that distinction locked up.

Taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Ryan spent 14 seasons in Atlanta and finished with a 120-102 record. The biggest parts of Ryan's game were his accuracy and his dependability. In 10 of his first 11 NFL seasons, he started all 16 games for the Falcons.

As a rookie in 2008, Ryan put it all together, earning Rookie of the Year honors after going 11-5 and completing 61.1% of his passes while throwing for 3,440 yards and 16 touchdowns. The following season, a turf-toe injury kept him out of two games, the only games he'd miss until the 2019 season.

Matt Ryan Falcons Stats Seasons 14 Games/Starts 222/222 Record 120-102 Comp% 65.5 Pass Yards 59,735 Pass TD 367 Interceptions 170 Rating 94.2

Ryan had winning seasons in each of his first five years in the NFL, going 56-22 in that stretch. He made his first Pro Bowl appearance in his third year in the league, going 13-3 and completing 62.5% of his passes.

In 2012, he returned to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFL in completion percentage at 68.6%. In 2016, he racked up his fourth Pro Bowl selection but also was named an All-Pro for the first time after leading Atlanta to an 11-5 mark and a berth in the Super Bowl, where they famously squandered a 28-3 lead in a loss to the New England Patriots.

It was a magical season for Ryan, who had career-highs in touchdown passes (38), completion percentage (69.9%), and passing yards (4,944) en route to winning NFL MVP.

Ryan finished his career with one uneventful season with the Indianapolis Colts.

2 Steve Bartkowski

Steve Bartkowski was the first true franchise QB for the Falcons

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons found their first real franchise quarterback when they selected Steve Bartkowski with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft. The Cal product started 11 games as a rookie and went 4-7.

Bartkowski played 11 years in Atlanta and had his first winning season in 1978 when he went 8-5.

Bartkowski made two straight Pro Bowls in 1980 and 1981. In 1980, he started all 16 games for the first time in his career and led the Falcons to a 12-4 mark, throwing for 3,544 yards and leading the NFL with 31 touchdown passes. He finished third in the MVP race behind Brian Sipe of the Cleveland Browns and Earl Campbell of the Houston Oilers.

Steve Bartkowski Falcons Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 123/121 Record 55-66 Comp% 56.2 Pass Yards 23,470 Pass TD 154 Interceptions 141 Rating 76.0

He followed the '80 season with another Pro Bowl year in 1981, throwing for a career-high 3,829 yards and 30 touchdown passes. In 1984, Bartkowski led the league with a career-high 67.3 completion percentage.

In his 11 years in Atlanta, Bartkowski compiled a record of 55-66. He finished his career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he went 4-2 as their starting quarterback. Bartkowski is a member of the Falcons' Ring of Honor.

3 Michael Vick

The exciting Michael Vick did plenty of damage with his legs, rushing for 1,000 yards in 2006

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

One could make an argument that Michael Vick belongs at No. 2 on the list after his six exciting seasons with the Falcons. There wasn't a quarterback at the time who could turn heads the way Vick did.

Vick did more damage with his legs than his arm, perhaps more than any quarterback in NFL history. In 2006, he became the first NFL quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, racking up 1,039 yards on the ground. He also threw for 2,474 yards and tossed a career-best 20 touchdown passes.

Michael Vick Falcons Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 74/67 Record 38-28-1 Comp% 53.8 Pass Yards 11,505 Pass TD 71 Interceptions 52 Rating 75.7 Rush Attempts 529 Rush Yards 3,859 Rush TD 21

Vick had three Pro Bowl seasons (2002, 2004, and 2005) in his Falcons career. He finished second in the MVP voting in 2004 and was fourth in the voting in 2002.

In his six seasons, Vick rushed for 3,859 yards and 21 touchdowns and threw for 11,505 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Vick's Falcons career ended after the 2006 season. He was suspended indefinitely after pleading guilty to federal charges in a dogfighting investigation. He didn't play in the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He went on to play five years with the Philadelphia Eagles and then played a year each with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

4 Chris Chandler

Chris Chandler made two straight Pro Bowls with the Falcons after playing for four different teams

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

It took some time for Chris Chandler to settle into the NFL, but he found a home with the Falcons after nine seasons in the league.

After spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, Phoenix Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Oilers, Chandler hooked on with the Falcons before the 1997 season after the Oilers decided to hand over the starting quarterback job to Steve McNair. Chandler took full advantage of his opportunity in Atlanta under head coach Dan Reeves.

Chris Chandler Falcons Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 68/67 Record 34-33 Comp% 58.7 Pass Yards 13,268 Pass TD 87 Interceptions 56 Rating 87.4

Chandler started 14 games in each of his first two seasons with the Falcons. In his first year with the team, he made his first Pro Bowl after going 7-7 and throwing 20 touchdown passes. He had his best season in 1998 when he set career-highs in passing yardage (3,154) and touchdown passes (25) and led Atlanta to 13 wins in his 14 starts.

He also guided the Falcons to a berth in Super Bowl 33 following that '98 season, where they were defeated by John Elway's Denver Broncos, 34-19.

Chandler went 34-33 during his five seasons in Atlanta. He threw 87 touchdown passes and had 56 interceptions during that stretch.

5 Chris Miller

Chris Miller's career in Atlanta was derailed by injuries

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 was a tough one, but we'll give the nod to Chris Miller, who played seven seasons in Atlanta after the Falcons made him the 13th overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft.

Miller and the Falcons struggled through his first four seasons in the league. After going 0-2 in his only two starts as a rookie, Miller went 11-29 over the next three seasons. He had his first winning season in 1991, the year he made his only Pro Bowl.

Chris Miller Falcons Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 69/66 Record 23-43 Comp% 54.0 Pass Yards 14,066 Pass TD 87 Interceptions 72 Rating 74.7

In that season, Miller went 9-5 in his 14 starts and threw for 3,103 yards and 26 touchdown passes.

Miller struggled to remain healthy during his career, as concussions plagued him. He made a total of 10 starts in the 1992 and 1993 seasons. Miller briefly played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos at the end of his career.

With the Falcons, Miller threw 87 touchdowns and had 72 interceptions.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.