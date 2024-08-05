Highlights William Andrews earned four Pro Bowl selections in six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

In an attempt to keep businessman and philanthropist Rankin Smith from joining the AFL, the NFL offered him ownership of its newly created Atlanta Falcons. Smith accepted the offer and became the team’s first owner.

Nearly 60 years later, little has changed. The Falcons, who've had just three owners since joining the league in 1966, have stayed put in Atlanta and have a devoted fan base that has supported the franchise through thick and thin.

While the front office has made some errors over the years, it has also been responsible for numerous excellent acquisitions through the draft, free agency, and trade. This can be seen in the running back position, where the Falcons have taken the initiative and signed and drafted runners to install into the offense.

These are the five best running backs to suit up for Atlanta.

1 William Andrews

Andrews made four Pro Bowls with the Falcons

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons selected William Andrews in the third round of the 1979 NFL Draft. He had been overshadowed by backfield companions James Brooks and Joe Cribbs at Auburn, which led to many viewing him as a backup or spot starter.

This was quickly disproven, though, as he ran for 1,023 yards and caught 39 passes as a rookie. Andrews would then make the first Pro Bowl of his career in 1980 and led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,036 in 1981.

While Andrews was listed as a fullback, he lacked the prototypical fullback frame. At 6 feet and 206 pounds, he was smaller than some running backs, but Andrews was a strong blocker and used his pass protection to become a three-down back.

He would post a career-best 2,176 yards from scrimmage in 1983 and made his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl. Had Andrews sustained this play for a couple more years, he would’ve been a serious Hall of Fame candidate.

However, he suffered a severe knee injury before the 1984 regular season and was sidelined for two years. Andrews returned in 1986 but was used more as a blocker than a runner or receiver. He retired with 5,986 rushing yards, 2,647 receiving yards, and 41 total touchdowns.

2 Michael Turner

Turner had a nice run with Atlanta

Rick Wood via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After four years with the San Diego Chargers, Michael Turner was still considered an unknown commodity. He was a backup to future Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in San Diego and seldom got enough touches to make a serious impact.

The Falcons, however, were confident that Turner could be a difference maker in the right situation and signed him to a six-year, $34.5 million contract with $15 million in guarantees.

Today, this figure seems modest, but by 2008 standards, this was a hefty price for a player who had never been a full-time starter. Turner quickly proved Atlanta right and was a First-Team All-Pro in his first season with the franchise. The man who accumulated a mere 228 carries in four seasons with the Chargers logged 376 in 2008 and ran for 1,699 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Turner would go on to lead the league in carries again in 2010 with 334 and made his second Pro Bowl in three years after rushing for 1,371 yards and 12 touchdowns.

There is a real question of what Turner would’ve accomplished had he been unleashed sooner. No one blames the Chargers for favoring the legendary Tomlinson, but Turner was far too good to be a backup. He ran for 6,081 yards and 60 touchdowns in five years with Atlanta.

3 Gerald Riggs

Riggs was the most productive Falcons rusher

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

With 6,631 rushing yards, Gerald Riggs sits atop the Falcons' all-time rushing leaderboard and ranks second in rushing touchdowns with 48. Riggs was taken in the first round of the 1982 draft and slowly became the focal point of Atlanta’s offense. He was named the full-time starter in his third season and ran for 1,486 yards and 13 touchdowns.

One year later, Riggs would make his first Pro Bowl, running for 1,719 yards and 10 touchdowns. He went on to make two more Pro Bowls with Atlanta and was traded to the team now known as the Washington Commanders before the 1989 season.

Even as his body began to wear down, Riggs found ways to contribute. He scored 11 touchdowns on just 78 attempts in 1991 and added six more on 11 carries in Washington’s postseason run, which culminated in a Super Bowl victory.

4 Warrick Dunn

Dunn had a career renaissance with Atlanta

USA TODAY Sports

It’s become increasingly rare for a running back to have two primes. Generally, once a rusher begins to slow down, he finds himself out of the league or in a reduced role within a couple of seasons. Warrick Dunn was an exception to this axiom and had multiple stretches of high-level play.

Dunn began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he made two Pro Bowls and ran for 4,986 yards in six seasons. As great as he was early on in his career, he showed signs of decline and ran for only 447 yards on 158 carries in his final year with Tampa Bay.

He was better in his first two seasons with the Falcons, but injuries were a major impediment to the Florida State product. After failing to break 1,000 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons, Dunn topped 1,100 rushing yards in three straight years in Atlanta and made the Pro Bowl in 2005. He finished his Falcons career with 5,981 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns.

5 Jamal Anderson

Anderson had one of the highest peaks in Atlanta's history

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t be entirely fair to label Jamal Anderson a one-year wonder, as he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards four times in his career and was always a quality back when healthy. With that said, Anderson’s career numbers and all-time standing in Falcons history are bolstered by his lone Pro Bowl season in 1998.

Anderson, who averaged just under 141 carries per season in his first four years, became the ultimate workhorse with 410 carries and 437 total touches that year, both of which led the NFL. This increased workload also led to career highs of 1,846 rushing yards, 2,165 yards from scrimmage, and 16 total touchdowns.

Anderson was a First-Team All-Pro, finished in the top three in the NFL MVP voting for his efforts, and helped the Falcons reach their first Super Bowl, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

But he played only two games in 1999 and three in 2001, leading to an early exit from football at 29 years old. Anderson finished his career with 5,336 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns, and his 1,846 rushing yards from 1998 remain the franchise single-season record.

