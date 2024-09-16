Key Takeaways Julio Jones is the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in career receptions and receiving yards.

Andre Rison was an explosive wideout known for his swagger and consistent dominance during his time in Atlanta.

Roddy White, who owns the most receiving TDs in Falcons history, was a significant figure early in Matt Ryan's career.

The Atlanta Falcons have had some incredible pass-catchers over the years, even if one of their most famous wasn’t a wide receiver, that, of course, being tight end Tony Gonzalez. Still, you shouldn’t overlook the best Falcons wide receivers of all time because they were some of the most explosive players of their respective eras.

The Falcons came into the NFL as an expansion team in 1966 and had a rough start, missing the playoffs for the franchise’s first 12 seasons of existence. It’s been an up-and-down ride after that. There have been good and bad periods in team history, and although they have never won a Super Bowl , they have appeared in two.

Throughout the years, the Falcons have had some talented and exciting players, and wide receiver may be the franchise’s most consistently loaded position group. So, with that in mind, let’s look at the five best Falcons wide receivers of all time.

1 Julio Jones

One of the best WRs of his generation, Julio Jones will be in the Hall of Fame soon

The Falcons currently only have one Hall of Fame member who played the majority of his career in Atlanta, that being defensive end Claude Humphrey. However, there should be two more in the near future, when quarterback Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones get the call from Canton.

Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Alabama. The silky-smooth 6-foot-3, 220-pound pass-catcher lived up to the hype immediately, narrowly missing a 1,000-yard season by just 41 yards as a rookie and hitting 1,198 yards in his sophomore campaign.

That second campaign resulted in a Pro Bowl, one of seven Jones would make with the Falcons to go along with his two First-Team and three Second-Team All-Pro selections.

From 2014 to 2019, Jones was dominant. He posted at least 1,394 yards in each of those six seasons and led the league in receptions once, receiving yards twice, and yards per game three times. While Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins can also make the argument, Jones may have been the best WR in the league for this stretch.

Jones’ final totals after a decade in Atlanta were 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns. The first two are tops in franchise history, and the touchdowns are second only to one of his teammates, who you will see soon.

2 Andre Rison

The only thing that matched Andre Rison's explosive skill was his swagger

Like Jones, there was a stretch of time when Andre Rison was one of the best WRs in the NFL, and that dominant period is why “Bad Moon” Rison, as Chris Berman loved to call him, comes in at No. 2 on the list of the best Falcons wide receivers of all time.

The former Michigan State star was actually a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 1989, but after an excellent rookie season in which he finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, the Colts traded Rison to the Falcons as part of the ultimately ill-fated deal that brought the Colts quarterback Jeff George with the No. 1 overall pick in 1990.

Once in Atlanta, Rison had an incredible five years. He made four Pro Bowls and earned one First-Team and three Second-Team All-Pro selections. He only dipped under 1,000 yards once in that stretch and had over 80 catches each season. In 1993, he led the NFL with 15 touchdowns.

Rison finished his Falcons career with 423 receptions, 5,633 yards, and 56 TDs. While other pass-catchers on this list may have compiled better numbers, they didn't reach the heights Rison did.

3 Roddy White

Early in Matt Ryan's career, Roddy White helped the young QB become a star

Roddy White was an excellent receiver for the Falcons who has more receiving touchdowns (63) than any pass-catcher in team history. And his 808 catches for 10,863 yards aren’t that far behind Julio Jones.

White was incredibly productive during his 11 seasons in Atlanta. The 2005 first-round pick out of UAB was another NFL wideout who experienced the famed third-year breakout, as White went from around 65 catches and 500 yards per season to 137 grabs, 1,202 yards, and six touchdowns in season three.

From there, White did most of his damage from 2007 to 2011, with the last year of that run coinciding with Jones showing up on the team as White turned 30. During that stretch, though, White never had less than 1,100 yards and made four straight Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro squad.

White was Matt Ryan’s safety blanket early in his career, and that means something, too. Ultimately, White’s highs just weren’t quite as high as Rison’s, which is why he slips to third here.

4 Alfred Jenkins

Alfred Jenkins went from DII to the WFL to one of the best Falcons WRs of all time

There is a clear gap between the top three players on the list of the best Falcons wide receivers of all time and the final two. Still, starting with Alfred Jenkins, these players shouldn’t be as overlooked as they are in team history.

Jenkins was a Division II WR at tiny HBCU Morris Brown College in Atlanta who received no interest from the NFL coming out of school. He did, however, get a tryout with the World Football League’s Birmingham Americans in 1974, and, after making the team, he led them to a WFL title, posting over 1,400 yards.

That caught the attention of the Falcons, who signed him in 1975, a good move that paid dividends over the next nine seasons.

Jenkins was a consistent force for the Falcons, leading the team in receiving yards five times in those nine years. In 1980, he crested 1,000 yards for the first time and a season later, he had his career year with 60 catches while leading the NFL in yards (1,358), touchdowns (13), and yards per game (84.9), earning First-Team All-Pro honors and a second straight trip to the Pro Bowl.

5 Terance Mathis

Terance Mathis was never a superstar, but he was a big part of the Falcons' first Super Bowl run

Terance Mathis was simply a good, solid WR for eight seasons in Atlanta who helped bridge the gap between the Andre Rison and Roddy White eras. And while his numbers were never league-leading, they were good, and he did contribute to the first Super Bowl appearance in team history.

Mathis started his career with four years with the New York Jets , with whom the 1990 sixth-round pick never crested 400 yards. His first year in Atlanta, though, was a career year out of nowhere with 111 catches, 1,342 yards, and 11 touchdowns. That led to Mathis’ only Pro Bowl and a Second-Team All-Pro nod.

The New Mexico alum would go on to put up three more 1,000-plus-yard campaigns in 1995, 1998, and 1999. Mathis finished his eight seasons on the Falcons with 573 catches for 7,349 yards and 57 touchdowns, which are all still third in team history.

