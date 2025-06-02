The football world is filled with some exciting attacking talent and the Bundesliga have recently ranked the best of the best. 216 footballers currently plying their trade in the German top flight were tasked with voting for who they thought was the best attacking footballer in the world and once the votes were tallied, a list of the nine very best has emerged, with one star being an overwhelming winner.

Stars like Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi have missed out, but the list is a real who's who of the most exciting attacking talents in the beautiful game. Let's take a look at them now.

Related 30 Best Football Teams in the World [Ranked] Man City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all feature as the 30 best teams in world football are ranked by data analysts.

9-4

Just making the list is the likes of Harry Kane