In modern football, it is a lot more common for full-backs to bomb up the pitch and be significant attacking outlets for their sides. However, rewinding back a decade or two, attacking full-backs were a rare breed, who most often came in the form of Brazilians with exquisite technical ability and flair and would wind up finding themselves at Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona.

In yesteryears, a full-back's role would primarily be focused on their defensive duties, with creating and scoring goals being a second priority to a clean sheet. Though, nowadays, in most top football sides across the world, the emphasis has shifted towards the attacking side of the game.

Therefore, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the greatest full-backs throughout both modern and historical times and rank the top 10 offensive players who have occupied the role.

Ranking Factors:

Attacking output (goals & assists)

Overall offensive ability

Longevity

10 Cafu

Nationality: Brazil

One of the greatest players to have ever played as a right-back, Cafu comes in at 10th on this list. The Brazilian's abilities as a defensive full-back were impeccable, allowing him to also play as a centre-back, but he was also a very proficient operator heading in the opposite direction, able to create an abundance of chances down the right flank. His strongest asset was physical attributes, including his pace, stamina, and energy, which he used to great effect, and he was absolutely relentless in his work ethic.

The versatility of Cafu also allowed him to be deployed as a right-winger at times during his career for both club and country. He is widely regarded as one of the best all-around full-backs of all time and rightly earns a place on this list.

Cafu's Statistics Appearances 590 Goals 23 Assists 78 Trophies 21

9 Jorginho

Nationality: Brazil

Moving onto another generational Brazilian full-back, Jorginho comes in next in these rankings. He was a technically gifted and hard-working right-back and had a tendency to produce key goals and assists for both club and country. Earning 66 caps for Brazil, Jorginho was a vital member of the 1994 World Cup-winning team, assisting two times in the tournament, including a crucial cross for Romario's winning goal against Sweden in the semi-final.

At club level, Jorginho spent the best years of his career in Germany for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. In his three years at Die Schwarzroten, he played as an offensive wing-back in a 3-5-2 system, making full use of his immense attacking talent, scoring nine goals in 87 appearances.

Jorginho's Statistics Appearances 414 Goals 47 Assists 56 Trophies 9

8 Alphonso Davies

Nationality: Canada

Considered already to be the greatest football player to have ever surfaced from Canadian soil. Since joining Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies has solidified himself as one of the best left-backs in the world. His frightening pace and electrifyingly quick feet make him severely dangerous from the left flank, especially when providing an overload.

So talented with the ball at his feet, Davies is often used as more of an attacking outlet in the Canadian national team, but is predominantly deployed as a defender for his club. Slightly slowing down in form since his rapid emergence onto the scene, at the age of only 24, there is still so much to come from this superstar talent.

Alphonso Davies' Statistics Appearances 371 Goals 40 Assists 67 Trophies 15

7 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Nationality: England

A unique talent in English football, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a breath of fresh air since making his debut for Liverpool at 18 years old. While he may not be blessed with outstanding physical qualities, Alexander-Arnold more than makes up for it with his technical ability, passing range, and set-piece speciality. Possessing a cross that could rival David Beckham's and the ability to switch the ball 80 yards on the money, there may not have been a full-back in history with a better passing range.

Best known for setting up Divock Origi's winning goal in Liverpool's iconic 4-3 aggregate comeback in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in 2019, Alexander-Arnold's name became synonymous with the phrase "corner taken quickly, Origi!" Now, at the age of 26, there is still plenty more left in the tank for the English defender, with potential links to Real Madrid emerging due to his contract situation at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Statistics Appearances 381 Goals 27 Assists 94 Trophies 8

6 Achraf Hakimi

Nationality: Morocco

Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Next up, a player who has proven himself at every level of football, Achraf Hakimi has been the most consistently prolific full-back in world football. Breaking more than 10 goals and assists for six consecutive seasons across three top-five European divisions, the Moroccan has proven he is a formidable attacking threat whether playing as a full-back or a wing-back. His pace is one of his biggest assets, but he is also very intelligent in the positions he occupies and has great technical ability.

Initially, Hakimi was trained to be a winger. However, due to his physical attributes of strength and stamina, he has adapted seamlessly to his new position and is currently thriving as a full-back at Paris Saint-Germain.

Achraf Hakimi's Statistics Appearances 400 Goals 52 Assists 76 Trophies 12

5 Marcelo

Nationality: Brazil

Next up is one of the most skillful full-backs to have ever played the game, Marcelo. Playing the majority of his years at Real Madrid, Marcelo became a fan favourite for his dribbling abilities, agile movement, and burst of acceleration, which allowed him to beat opposing fullbacks as if he were a winger. Able to operate as a left-winger or even in midfield during his career, the Brazilian's technical ability and flair made him a fan favourite at Los Blancos.

Due to his outstanding offensive abilities, Marcelo was often given the license to get forward during promising breakaways for Madrid, making deep penetrating runs into opposition territory. One of the left back's finest moments of his career came in the 2017 Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, where he produced a stunning run through the heart of the midfield at 2-2 to set up Cristiano Ronaldo in added time.

Marcelo's Statistics Appearances 721 Goals 58 Assists 117 Trophies 28

4 Paul Breitner

Nationality: Germany

Entering fourth on this list is one of only five footballers to have scored in two separate World Cup finals, Paul Breitner. Utilised as both a left-back who had the freedom to roam the field and as a midfielder in his career, Breitner's technical ability and intelligence made him a formidable attacking threat.

Out of the two World Cup finals he scored in for West Germany, he won one, playing an integral role in lifting the trophy in 1974, but was unable to secure a second against Italy in 1972. During his club career, Breitner featured for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Eintracht Braunschweig, winning seven national championships, three domestic cups, and a Champions Cup.

Paul Breitner's Statistics Appearances 537 Goals 141 Assists 47 Trophies 9

3 Jordi Alba

Nationality: Spain

One of the two unbelievable fullbacks of his generation at Barcelona, Jordi Alba operated from the left flank of the Spanish giants' backline. Very well adapted to the club's philosophy of dominating possession and teamwork, Alba's scintillating burst of pace down the flank is what gave him the edge. Developing an understanding with Lionel Messi, his Argentinian counterpart made a habit of finding him at the back post after making a late run into the box.

The Spaniard's ability to link up with his teammates and deliver a consistent level of quality into the box with his crosses made him a vital component of one of the most dominant Barcelona sides in history.

Jordi Alba's Statistics Appearances 749 Goals 54 Assists 146 Trophies 22

2 Dani Alves

Nationality: Brazil

On the other side of Barcelona's backline from Jordi Alba, and coming in at the penultimate spot in this list, is high-flying right back Dani Alves. The Brazilian managed an astonishing return from the full-back position, averaging either a goal or an assist in less than a quarter of the matches that he played. His pace, technical ability, stamina, and passing abilities made him the complete attacking full-back, providing top-quality crosses for the attackers.

Playing for Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and Sevilla throughout his career, Alves managed to pick up nine domestic league titles from the top five European leagues, alongside three Champions League medals and two Copa America titles.

Dani Alves' Statistics Appearances 1000 Goals 71 Assists 201 Trophies 39

1 Roberto Carlos

Nationality: Brazil

Ranking number one in this list as the greatest attacking fullback of all time is the man who could strike a long-distance free kick like none other, Roberto Carlos. During his career, the Brazilian made a name for himself as a set piece specialist, striking the ball so sweetly from distance and earning himself the title "El Hombre Bala," translating to 'The Bullet Man'. The most iconic of which was his 30-yard goal against France in the 1997 Tournoi de France, where he thunderously curved the ball with an outside-the-foot strike, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

However, it was not just a stunning long-range strike that made Carlos the player he was. He was also a very technically gifted player who possessed the ability to beat players one-on-one, produce accurate and enticing crosses for attackers, and attain a great physical presence for a small stature.

Roberto Carlos' Statistics Appearances 900 Goals 112 Assists 166 Trophies 21

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and are correct as of 23/12/24.