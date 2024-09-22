Key Takeaways Arsenal have played in many different away colours through the years - including yellow, blue, black and gold.

Unlike with home shirts, the rules surrounding away kits are a little more relaxed when it comes to colour scheme and traditions. Every club has a historic away colour, but manufacturers are given a little more freedom to be creative when it comes to making a new away kit.

Arsenal are no different, and while they are best-known for wearing yellow shirts away from home, they have trialled many different colours and patterns over the years. Some of these have made their way into the regular rotation of secondary options, whereas others were used once and never seen again.

Their fans travel from near and far to watch them play every week. Over the years, they've been treated to some spectacular away shirts to wear on the road to away matches. In this list, we have ranked what we believe to be the top 10 away kits in their history.

Best Away Kits in Arsenal History Ranking Season(s) Kit Used Manufacturer 1. 1991-93 Adidas 2. 1969-76 Bukta 3. 1988-91 Adidas 4. 2022-23 Adidas 5. 2013-14 Nike 6. 2001-02 Nike 7. 2019-20 Adidas 8. 1999-01 Nike 9. 1994-95 Nike 10. 1997-99 Nike

10 1997-99

Nike

Arsenal wore this kit during Arsene Wenger's first full season in charge of the club, a hugely successful campaign that saw the Gunners claim a famous league and cup double. It was notably worn when a yellow-clad Marc Overmars scored a late winner against Manchester United in 1998, swinging the Premier League title race in Arsenal's favour.

The shirt was popular due to its combination of yellow with a navy band running across the middle of the design and its sleeves, giving Wenger's side a distinctive look on their travels. Arsenal lifted silverware at Wembley in this shirt when they beat Manchester United in the 1998 Charity Shield.

9 1994-95

Nike

Navy blue was originally a regular secondary kit colour for Arsenal until the late 1960s before the FA banned navy kits due to clashing with referees' black attire. After that, the Gunners switched their away colours to yellow with a blue trim, a style which only changed temporarily in 1982-83, when Umbro tried a green and navy combination for just one season.

Nike took over from Adidas as Arsenal's kit supplier in 1994 and reintroduced navy as the base colour, with light blue detailing on the sleeves and collar. A lightning bolt pattern, matching the home kit's design from the same season, helped Nike make a stylish debut at the club. Arsenal stuck with blue for another season, with a slightly different lightning bolt design for the 1995-96 season, but the first attempt from 1994-95 is the only blue away shirt to feature on our list.

8 1999-2001

Nike

In 1999, Arsenal changed sponsors for the first time in their history, as long-term partner JVC made way for video game company Sega. The home and away shirts differed slightly, with the home kit featuring the Dreamcast logo to promote Sega's new console, while the away shirts showcased the Sega branding instead.

Nike delivered another yellow away shirt with a navy collar and sleeves, featuring the memorable Sega logo across the front. The biggest game Arsenal played in wearing the shirt was the 2000 UEFA Cup final, a game they lost on penalties to Turkish side Galatasaray following a goalless draw.

7 2019-20

Adidas

Adidas made sure that their first Gunners away kit in 25 years was an instant hit, with this kit serving as a nod to the original 'bruised banana' design from the early 1990s. While slightly less bold than the original, the zigzag pattern and overall clean look provided a bright spot in a disappointing campaign for the north London outfit.

Arsenal were FA Cup winners in 2020, wearing the away kit three times on their way to Wembley. It was memorably worn in the quarter-final clash with Sheffield United, when Dani Ceballos' stoppage-time winner secured their place in the semi-finals.

6 2001-02

Nike

Nike switched things up again in 2001, giving the Gunners a golden look on their travels. The gold shirt proved a good luck charm for Arsenal, as they went undefeated away from home throughout the entire 2001-02 Premier League campaign.

The north London club won the double for the third time in their history in 2002 and had some crucial away wins on the road to success. Standout moments in the shirt include winning 2-1 at Anfield against Liverpool in December 2001, despite playing most of the game with 10 men, after Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sent off in the first half. Arsenal clinched the league title wearing this kit at Old Trafford in May 2002, with Sylvain Wiltord's goal securing a 1-0 win for the Gunners.

The kit was downgraded to Arsenal's third kit for the 2002-03 season, following a change in club logo and sponsors. Though rarely worn, the 02 sponsored version of the kit got an outing in a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day in 2002. The shirt also featured in Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United in 2003, when David Seaman made one of the greatest saves in football history to prevent Paul Peschisolido from equalising for the Blades.

5 2013-14

Nike

Arsenal agreed a deal with German sportswear brand Puma starting from 2014, bringing an end to the 20-year partnership with Nike. However, the tick-toting giant had one last treat in store for the Arsenal fans, with a very traditional away kit.

The American sportswear brand went back to basics for their final Arsenal away kit to date, going back to the club's familiar yellow and blue look. After giving the club mostly yellow kits in their early years with the club, Nike started to experiment with colours a bit more at the turn of the millennium, with gold, blue, white and even purple being used for their away shirts.

Arsenal wore the kit in a 3-1 win at Sunderland when Mesut Ozil made his debut for the club in September 2013, following a then club-record arrival from Real Madrid. The Gunners looked like title contenders for most of the 2013-14 season, but a humiliating 5-1 loss away to Liverpool derailed their season, and they finished the season in fourth. The club's nine-year trophy drought ended that season, as they beat Hull City 3-2 in the 2014 FA Cup final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal were drawn at home in every round during their 2013-14 FA Cup run until the semi-final and final, which were both played on neutral ground at Wembley. This meant that the away kit didn't get worn on their route to cup success.

4 2022-23

Adidas

Arsenal were given a fresh look in 2022, as Adidas created a black and gold shirt which proved very popular with the fans. The shirt featured an 'AFC' graphic in the design, which represented the lettering seen outside the Emirates Stadium on a matchday.

The Gunners started the season brightly and won games regularly wearing the kit. They recorded a noteworthy win at Aston Villa in February 2023, where two goals in stoppage time sent Arsenal to the top of the table. Arsenal stumbled in the latter months of the campaign, allowing Manchester City to catch them in the standings and eventually win the Premier League title by five points.

3 1988-91

Adidas

Arguably the most important goal in Arsenal's history was scored in this kit. Liverpool had taken advantage of the north London outfit unexpectedly dropping points against Derby County and Wimbledon in May 1989 to leap ahead of the Gunners in the table.

Arsenal travelled to Anfield in the final game of the season needing to win by two clear goals, otherwise the hosts, Liverpool, would defend their title. Alan Smith headed Arsenal in front shortly into the second half, but one goal wouldn't be enough for the visitors. Just as the Gunners looked down and out, up popped Michael Thomas to poke the ball past Liverpool's Bruce Grobbelaar and seal Arsenal's first league title in 18 years.

2 1969-77

Bukta

Arsenal wore two different versions of a yellow and blue away kit during this period. The one which is significant in the club's history was worn in the 1971 FA Cup final against Liverpool. After a goalless draw, the Wembley showpiece went to extra time. This was where the game began to open up, and it was Liverpool who took the lead through Steve Heighway.

George Graham equalised for Bertie Mee's side, before a local hero stole the headlines with a winner in the second period of extra time. Charlie George, who grew up in Islington, lived out a childhood dream by scoring a winner in the Wembley sunshine for his boyhood club. His celebration, where he laid down with his arms outstretched onto the turf, is still replayed almost every year during FA Cup coverage on television. A remake of the 1971 cup final shirt is still available at the Arsenal club shop today, a testament to the popularity of this kit.

1 1991-93

Adidas

The original 'bruised banana' is one of the most distinctive football shirts ever created, and it still divides opinions. The yellow shirt has a unique zigzag pattern with a red Arsenal badge and JVC logo to complete the eye-catching look.

It's brilliant, daring and so out there that it somehow works. The original bruised banana is a holy grail shirt for many collectors and is sold by vintage shirt specialists for as much as £450 online. When Arsenal and Adidas partnered up again in 2019, they not only styled their 2019-20 away kit based on the original, they also had a highly successful official re-release of the kit too.