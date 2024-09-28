Key Takeaways Chelsea have sported a variety of creative away colours, shifting from classic red and white to unique colours like yellow and orange.

Umbro, Adidas, and Nike have crafted memorable kits for Chelsea, with the top 8 featuring yellow, blue, and black palettes.

Iconic players and moments, such as Drogba's return and Mourinho's success, are key factors in rating the most beloved Chelsea away strip.

Chelsea have experimented with many different away colours throughout their history. The London club regularly wore red and white away strips through the early 1950s and right up until the early 1990s, but since then, the Blues have altered their appearance on the road.

Yellow and blue, white and blue, black and blue, Chelsea have tried all sorts of different combinations. From the wonderful to the weird and wacky, nobody can fault the creativity that has been put in by the kit manufacturers throughout the club's history.

Umbro, Le Coq Sportif, Adidas and Nike have all manufactured kits for the club, some of which will be remembered for the iconic sponsors and the players that wore them. In this list, we have narrowed it down to the top eight away strips worn by Chelsea in their history.

Ranking Factors

Style - how timeless the kit looks.

- how timeless the kit looks. Iconic moments in the kit - this includes memorable wins and trophies won wearing each kit.

- this includes memorable wins and trophies won wearing each kit. Players who wore the jersey - the more legends that wore the kit, the better its rating.

Ranking Season(s) Kit Used Manufacturer 1. 1996-98 Umbro 2. 2004-05 Umbro 3. 1992-94 Umbro 4. 2003-04 Umbro 5. 1994-96 Umbro 6. 2000-01 Umbro 7. 2014-15 Adidas 8. 2010-11 Adidas

8 2010-11

Adidas

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Although black and orange together aren't necessarily associated with many Chelsea away shirts, the two colours had both been used on the club's away before Adidas released this strip in 2010. The German manufacturer decided to put the two together, with a smart pinstripe look running down the shirt.

The two colours complimented each other well, making a very fresh-looking Chelsea away kit. Unfortunately for the Blues, they failed to win a trophy in 2010/11, leading to Carlo Ancelotti's departure as Chelsea manager at the end of the season.

7 2014-15

Adidas

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Chelsea meant business during the 2014/15 campaign. Having finished third in 2013/14, manager Jose Mourinho was hungry for Premier League success. He made some major signings in the summer, with Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa added to an already strong squad. Club legend Didier Drogba also returned to the club for a second spell.

The Blues won the Premier League comfortably by eight points, as nobody came close to matching Mourinho's men in 2015. They also beat Tottenham Hotspur in the 2015 League Cup final to secure further success. Away from home, Chelsea regularly wore their yellow away strip, with blue trim and the famous three stripes. A smart collar added to an overall classy look for the club in a memorable season at Stamford Bridge.

RELATED 9 Greatest Chelsea Players in Premier League History (Ranked) Chelsea have had some incredible players throughout their history, but which Premier League players of theirs have been the best ever?

6 2000-01

Umbro

Another fantastic yellow and blue Chelsea away kit. This one was worn between 2000 and 2002 but was downgraded to the third strip in 2001/02 and had the new 'Fly Emirates' sponsor across the front.

The Blues won the Charity Shield at the start of the season, although they wore their home strip for the clash against Manchester United. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Eidur Gudjohnsen joined the club in the summer of 2000, as well as goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini, who was a key figure at the club until he was replaced by Petr Cech in 2004.

Claudio Ranieri replaced Gianluca Vialli in the dugout at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues finished sixth in the Premier League. The yellow and blue away shirt featured prominently on the road, with the classic 'CFC' logo and Autoglass sponsor. This was another beauty that Umbro produced for the club.

5 1994-96

Umbro

This was a bold attempt to try something different by Umbro, one that divides many opinions. Some people can't see the beauty in this shirt, and while it certainly is an acquired taste, plenty of people do love this kit. Described as a combination of graphite, tangerine and navy, Chelsea certainly stood out wearing this kit, particularly for being paired with orange shorts. The Coors sponsor and orange 1990s 'CFC' logo complete the experimental look. It was made in an era where manufacturers went for outrageous designs, and this was certainly one of them.

The kit was launched ahead of the 1994/95 campaign but also worn in 1995/96 when the likes of Ruud Gullit and Mark Hughes featured in it. It was worn at Stamford Bridge for the second leg of Chelsea's Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final with Club Brugge in 1995.

The Blues won 2-0, as goals from Mark Stein and Paul Furlong overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first-leg. Chelsea progressed to the semi-finals, where they were knocked out by the eventual competition winners, Real Zaragoza.

4 2003-04

Umbro

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

The summer of 2003 signalled a new era at Stamford Bridge. Following the club's takeover from billionaire Roman Abramovich, the Blues had seemingly unlimited funding to turn the club into title contenders.

Ahead of the season, the Blues launched their new away strip. This white shirt featured a two-tone blue stripe down the front, with the Fly Emirates sponsor in the middle. It's a popular kit for Chelsea fans, due to its simplicity and the fact it could be paired with either white or blue shorts and socks.

Chelsea finished second in the Premier League in 2003-04, behind Arsenal's Invincibles in the table. The Blues knocked the Gunners out of Europe in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, before losing to Monaco in the semi-finals. This kit was also the club's third strip in the highly successful 2004-05 campaign.

3 1992-94

Umbro

What a kit this is - an absolute gem from Umbro. The laces on the collar give this kit a retro feel to them, while the design features the red and white colouring that Chelsea used regularly on away strips up until that point. The addition of blue on the collar and club badge makes it feel even more Chelsea, and the legendary Commodore sponsor is perfect for an already vintage looking kit.

Unfortunately for the Blues, they weren't at their best when they wore this stunning kit. They finished 11th and 14th in the league during the two seasons it was worn. They did reach the final of the FA Cup in 1994, but they were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United at Wembley.

2 2004-05

Umbro

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

This was the season Chelsea ended their 50-year wait for a league title. They did it in style, with the nearest challengers Arsenal finishing 12 points behind the Blues. Chelsea set a number of records throughout the campaign, including the fewest goals conceded in a season with 15 and a then record points total of 95.

Away from home, Umbro gave Chelsea a black kit with silver used as the secondary colour on the sleeves, badges and sponsor. The shirt is fondly remembered by Chelsea fans, not just for being a simple, attractive design, but also for how well the team performed during the 2004-05 campaign. Paired with silver shorts, this one was another winner from Umbro.

1 1996-98

Umbro

Our pick for the best of the bunch, this strip was predominantly yellow with a mixture of light and dark blue pinstripes and panels on the sleeves. The shirt had both the Umbro and Chelsea badge in the centre of the design, matching up well with the sponsor. Coors were Chelsea's sponsor for the first season it was worn, with Autoglass taking over for the second season. The shirt was memorably worn in a snow blizzard against Tromso in 1997 during Chelsea's road to glory in the Cup Winners' Cup that season.

The shirt also evokes memories of the arrival of Gianfranco Zola in England, as well as other club icons such as Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Di Matteo. Chelsea ended their 26-year wait for silverware in 1997 when they beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup final. The following season, they beat the same opponent in the League Cup final, before also claiming the Cup Winners' Cup against Stuttgart.