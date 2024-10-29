Having a world-class goalkeeper is vital for any football team wanting to succeed. Being able to depend on someone like Alisson Becker or Thibaut Courtois when the opposition gets behind your defence is very useful. Having a solid back-up 'keeper to turn to if your first choice gets injured, though, can be the difference between winning a league title and missing out on trophies.

Playing in goal is unlike any other position on a football pitch. Once you're a first-choice keeper, it's hard to lose your position and, as such, those operating as your deputies are often glued to the bench. Still, some clubs like to have very capable shot-stoppers should they find themselves without their number-one for some reason.

There are goalkeepers who are more than capable of standing between the sticks on a regular basis for someone but have taken on roles as backups for others. These are the 10 best back-up goalkeepers in the world today.

10 best back-up goalkeepers in the world Rank Player Team Play behind 1 Caoimhin Kelleher Liverpool Alisson Becker 2 Andriy Lunin Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois 3 Stefan Ortega Manchester City Ederson 4 Wojciech Szczesny Barcelona Marc-Andre ter Stegen 5 Neto Arsenal David Raya 6 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham United Alphonse Areola 7 Jason Steele Brighton & Hove Albion Bart Verbruggen 8 Altay Bayindir Manchester United Andre Onana 9 Sven Ulreich Bayern Munich Manuel Neuer 10 Fraser Forster Tottenham Hotspur Guglielmo Vicario

10 Fraser Forster

Tottenham Hotspur

While his career as a goalkeeper has seen him fluctuate between first and second choice over the years, Fraser Forster has proven on multiple occasions that he's capable of playing at an elite level. He spent eight years with Southampton in the Premier League and was their number-one for six of them.

The Englishman moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2022 and immediately played 20 games for the club during his first campaign. He did a fine job, but with the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario last summer, and the Italian's impressive performances since, minutes have been hard to come by for Forster. He's played twice so far this season and seems content in his role, but he could definitely offer more if given the chance at a top side.

9 Sven Ulreich

Bayern Munich

While Manuel Neuer is at Bayern Munich, there aren't many goalkeepers in the world who are capable of usurping him as the club's first-choice in between the sticks. That's no sleight on Sven Ulreich, who has been his deputy at the club for eight years across two spells.

The former Stuttgart goalkeeper has proven he is more than capable of representing a team in the Bundesliga and has even stepped in to cover for Neuer when the German was injured. He's rarely put a foot, or glove, wrong for Bayern and many sides would happily have Ulreich as their number-one if they had the chance.

8 Altay Bayindir

Manchester United

While he's only played a couple of games for Manchester United so far since his move to Old Trafford in 2023, there's no denying Altay Bayindir has bags of talent and is more than capable of being a club's number-one. He represented Fenerbahce for five seasons and was regularly starting in goal for the team.

Over the course of his time with the Turkish side, Bayindir played close to 150 games and is no stranger to competing for silverware. He's currently behind Andre Onana at Old Trafford and, despite the former Ajax man's issues early in his spell with the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag stuck with him, so it's hard to see Bayindir's status as back-up changing anytime soon.

7 Jason Steele

Brighton & Hove Albion

Having battled with Bart Verbruggen for the number-one spot at Brighton & Hove Albion, Jason Steele seemingly lost the war and has settled into a back-up spot this season. While he isn't starting regularly for the Seagulls right now, that's not to say the former Blackburn Rovers man couldn't and there's a strong chance things will swap again later in the campaign, and he's back in the lineup.

Whether he does or doesn't, he's still one of the most impressive back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League and the world. He could do a job for multiple teams, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him linked with a move away.

6 Lukasz Fabianksi

West Ham United

Despite closing in on his 40th birthday, Lukasz Fabianski is still a solid goalkeeper and, when given the chance, he rarely lets West Ham United down. Just last season, the Polish star played 23 times for the Hammers and was influential in their run to the Europa Conference League trophy during the 2022/23 campaign.

With Alphonse Areola in goal now and the former Arsenal man being firmly in the twilight of his career, it feels safe to assume his days as a starting goalkeeper are probably behind him for good now. He could still do a job in the role, though, if given the chance. There's no doubt about that.

5 Neto

Arsenal

Having lost his starting spot at Bournemouth, Neto moved on loan to Arsenal, but in doing so, he went from one back-up position to another. In fact, the Spaniard probably had a stronger chance of replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga should the Chelsea loanee struggle with the Cherries, than he does taking over from David Raya.

After doing a fine job at the Vitality Stadium since Bournemouth were promoted back to the Premier League, Neto should feel hard done by that the club decided to bring in a replacement. He'd done enough to hold onto his spot in goal and is more than good enough to be a starting keeper in the Premier League. This season, though, he'll be Raya's second.

4 Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona

After initially calling time on an incredible career, Wojciech Szczesny reversed his decision to step away from football and signed with Barcelona. He did so to act as a backup goalkeeper and isn't expecting to play too much this season. Even with Marc-Andre ter Stegen out injured, he's not featuring for the Catalan giants.

There's no question that he could perform for Barcelona if asked, though. The former Juventus man was ever-present for the Serie A giants just last campaign and has plenty to offer even at 34 years old. Szczesny could have remained first-choice in Turin if he wanted to. He's a very overqualified back-up.

3 Stefan Ortega

Manchester City

Ederson has been credited with revolutionising the goalkeeper position since his move to Manchester City. He's had multiple injury issues at times, though, and as a result, Pep Guardiola signed Stefan Ortega in 2022. The German played regularly in the Bundesliga but took a lesser role at the Etihad.

With how deep City go in multiple competitions every year, he's had the chance to play plenty of games for City over the last couple of years, and he's shone almost every single time he's been called upon. Ortega is now 31 years old and has shown that he's good enough to start for most teams. Chelsea were reportedly interested in his services this summer, but he remains at the Etihad for now.

2 Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid

With Thibaut Courtois picking up a long-term injury early in the 2023/24 campaign, things could have taken a disastrous turn for Real Madrid. Being without one of the best keepers in the world could have caused their season to unravel very quickly, but the presence of Andriy Lunin prevented that from happening.

Los Blancos signed Kepa on loan to fill Courtois' boots, but he was usurped by Lunin and the goalkeeper did a tremendous job. He excelled in the Belgian's absence and many took notice. Now, he's back as second-choice in the team, but if he ever decides to look elsewhere, there's no doubt that he'd have plenty of suitors.

1 Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool

With Alisson's increasingly frequent injury issues at Liverpool recently, Caoimhin Kelleher's importance to the team has only grown. The goalkeeper has big boots to fill whenever he's called upon, but he's been sensational whenever he's given the opportunity to play. It's gotten to the point where some fans would rather stick with Kelleher over his fellow keeper.

The Irishman has come up trumps on multiple occasions and has won them points time and time again. There are a number of teams eager to land Kelleher and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him featuring regularly for one of the best teams in the world in the near future. As things stand, there's no better back-up in the world than the 25-year-old.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 29/10/2024.