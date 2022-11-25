Highlights Cesar Azpilicueta was a true bargain for Chelsea, costing only £6.5m but becoming a key player and captain, winning multiple trophies.

The beauty of the transfer market is that it doesn't matter how big the club is, or how much they can spend, there is no guarantee that a new signing will be successful. Over the years, there have been countless examples of big-money flops in the Premier League.

Indeed, every team has had a worst-ever January signing – take for instance Cenk Tosun who arrived at Everton for £27m but left after scoring just one goal in 61 games for the Toffees. Of course, though, for all the failures, you can have success. The arrival of Seamus Coleman at Goodison Park springs to mind. But more on him later...

And along this line of thinking, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've decided to take a trip down memory lane and remember 15 of the biggest ever bargains since the Premier League’s creation.

For the sake of the list, we aren't including free transfers. So, for example, Sol Campbell's move from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal doesn't make the cut here – despite him being a resounding success and not costing the club a penny in transfer fees.

To come up with our subjective rankings, using stats from Transfermarkt, we've mainly focused on each player's impact on their clubs in terms of appearances, trophies, and goals (if they are an attack-minded player). But we've also taken into account their legacy, as well as how much money they were then sold for and what that helped their team later achieve.

GIVEMESPORT's best bargain transfers in Premier League history Players Club Fee Appearances Cost Per Appearance Eric Cantona Manchester United £1.2m 185 £6,486.48 Patrick Vieira Arsenal £3.5m 405 £8,641.97 N'Golo Kante Leicester City £5.6m 40 £140,000 Vincent Kompany Manchester City £6m 360 £16,666.66 Nemanja Vidic Manchester United £7m 300 £23,333.33 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United £1.5m 366 £4,098.36 Kolo Toure Arsenal £150,000 326 £460.12 Edwin van der Sar Manchester United £2m 266 £7,518.79 Seamus Coleman Everton £60,000 413 £145.27 Jurgen Klinsmann Tottenham £2m 68 £29,411.76 Sami Hyypia Liverpool £2.5m 464 £5,387.93 Nicolas Anelka Arsenal £500,000 90 £5,555.55 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool £8.5m 201 £42,288.55 Andy Robertson Liverpool £8m 275 £29,090.90 Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea £6.5m 508 £12,795.27 Via Transfermarkt as of (15/01/2023)

15 Cesar Azpilicueta

£6.5m - Marseille to Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta was a fine servant for Chelsea, making a total of 508 appearances for the club, the sixth most in their history. He would step up as a leader as time went on and was made captain, going on to guide the west London side to multiple trophies, most famously the Champions League in 2021.

He left the club in the summer of 2023 for Atletico Madrid, after giving supporters countless fond memories during his 11-year stay. He is a true Blues legend and will no doubt forever be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.

14 Andy Robertson

£8m - Hull City to Liverpool

Talking of reliable fullbacks, there have been few better in European football over the past few years than Andy Robertson. The Scottish defender joined Hull City from Dundee United in 2015 and after the Tigers suffered Premier League relegation in 2016/17, Liverpool swooped in to land the left-back.

It took him a little while to break into the team but once he got his foot in the door, he never looked back. He has since lifted the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Club World Cup with the Reds. Not bad for a guy who was released at under-15 level by Celtic because he was considered to be too small to make it.

13 Philippe Coutinho

£8.5m - Inter Milan to Liverpool

The most expensive Premier League outgoing in history had to be included on the list considering the mark-up Liverpool eventually made on the midfielder. Philippe Coutinho lit up the Premier League with his incredible long-range goals and breathtaking ability on the ball.

After five years at Anfield, the Brazilian swapped England for Spain by joining Barcelona for a reported £146m. Things did not work out for him at the Camp Nou, though, as he became one of the worst value-for-money transfers of all time.

He now finds himself back in England with Aston Villa. Not that that move has worked out well either but at least the money gained from his Reds' sale helped Jurgen Klopp build his all-conquering Liverpool team.

12 Nicolas Anelka

£500k - Paris St Germain to Arsenal

After impressing briefly for Paris Saint-Germain, Nicolas Anelka moved to Highbury to join Arsene Wenger's project for just half a million quid. The then-18-year-old grabbed 12 goal contributions in 26 league games during his first full campaign in which Arsenal won the Premier League title.

He followed up with 19 goals in all competitions the following season, before securing a move to Real Madrid in the 1999/2000 campaign. The money made from his sale was used to build the country's best training facility and then Arsene Wenger spent the rest on some young French lad by the name of Thierry Henry.

11 Sami Hyypia

£2.6m - Willem II to Liverpool

Sami Hyypia isn’t a name that gets brought up as often as it should when talking about some of the best Premier League defenders. A case certainly could be made that he is underrated by many, especially when you factor in what he brought to Liverpool during his decade at the club.

Making 464 appearances for the Reds since his debut in 1999, the Finnish international won the Champions League in 2005 against AC Milan, as well as a UEFA Cup, UEFA Supercup and multiple domestic cups too. A bargain in every sense of the word.

10 Jurgen Klinsmann

£2m - Monaco to Tottenham

Spurs signing a World Cup winner was a brilliant bit of business, especially when you consider how much he cost. He wouldn’t bring silverware to White Hart Lane, but he would bring goals - 38 of them to be exact. Not the biggest total, but impressive when you consider that he played just 66 games for Tottenham.

Jurgen Klinsmann was so impressive that he was named in the PFA Team of the Year in the 1994/95 season after scoring 20 times and providing an additional 11 assists. That outstanding year also saw him named the FWA Footballer of the Year too. The only thing missing from his time in north London was a club trophy to go along with the individual honours.

9 Seamus Coleman

£60k - Sligo Rovers to Everton

He might not be the biggest name on this list, but we just had to include Coleman because of how insanely cheap he was. The full-back is the quintessential Premier League bargain, with Everton paying a tiny fee for numerous years of service.

The Irishman formed one-half of one of the best full-back partnerships in the league along with Leighton Baines and has gone on to captain the Toffees. He has made over 400 appearances for the club, and the experienced head will be aiming to add a fair few more to his tally before his time at Goodison Park comes to an end. At the time of writing, though, his transfer fee has worked at a cost of just £145.27 per outing.

8 Edwin van der Sar

£2m - Fulham to Manchester United

After Peter Schmeichel's departure from Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson's side struggled to find a replacement for the Danish shot-stopper. That was until the 2005/06 season when they opted to sign Dutch international Edwin van der Sar after an impressive spell for Fulham.

Looking back on his Old Trafford career, that £2m fee is an incredible deal. While at United, he kept 135 clean sheets in 266 games and was a four-time Premier League winner and a Champions League winner too. He is still regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the league’s history.

7 Kolo Toure

£150k - ASEC Mimosas to Arsenal

Most fans wouldn't have heard a lot about Ivorian football side ASEC Mimosas, but they have helped produce a number of famous players over the years. Emmanuel Eboue, Salomon Kalou, Gervinho, Yaya Toure and Salomon Kalou are all fine examples but Kolo Toure paved the way for those future deals when he joined Arsenal in 2002 for just £150,000.

What a player he turned out to be. After bouncing around in a few different roles, he slotted in at centre-back just in time to help the club make history with their unforgettable Invcibles era. Toure would play 326 for the Gunners, winning the league, FA Cup and two Community Shields before then leaving in 2009 for a fee of £14m.

6 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

£1.5m - Molde to Manchester United

What a steal this turned out to be for United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, or “the Baby-faced Assassin,” was lethal when called upon by Sir Alex Ferguson. Not that he cost the Red Devils that much in the first place, but he became completely worth the fee when he bagged that famous goal against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

In his 11-year stay at Old Trafford, the Norwegian scored 126 goals in 366 games and helped the famous club add six more Premier League titles to their trophy cabinet. He even returned after retiring to manage United, although that was a little less successful than his playing career…

5 Nemanja Vidic

£7m - Spartak Moscow to Manchester United

Nemanja Vidic is one of the greatest defenders to play for Manchester United. Hell, the Serbian was half of one of the greatest centre-back partnerships in Premier League history. He was a fearsome opponent too, and is up there with the hardest footballers to have ever played English football.

The only Premier League defender to be awarded Premier League Player Of The Year on two separate occasions, his unblinking attitude on the pitch made it a nightmare for forwards to infiltrate Man United's defence, and he helped them to win five Premier League titles in eight years.

4 Vincent Kompany

£6m - Hamburg to Manchester City

The definition of a club legend, Vincent Kompany is one of the greatest signings in Man City’s history. The Cityzens got him on the cheap in 2008, and looking back on that measly £6m price tag now, City fans will be laughing in utter disbelief.

The Belgian laid the groundwork for the English club’s success in the 2010s and was an intimidating presence in the team. He marshalled them to four Premier League titles, leaving in 2019 for a season back at boyhood club Anderlecht before retiring and later becoming Burnley boss. Fantastic stuff, “Captain Marvel.”

3 N'Golo Kante

£5.6m - Caen to Leicester City

N'Golo Kante's spell at Leicester City was brief but effective, as he was the heart of Claudio Ranieri's Foxes side that won the Premier League. The Frenchman's only season at the King Power Stadium is arguably the best debut campaign of any player in Premier League history. He came, he saw, he conquered.

He then joined Chelsea for £30m, becoming Premier League champions that season with Kante doing his thing in the middle of the pitch. One of the best midfielders the league has seen in recent years, the Frenchman also won a Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, and FA Cup before moving to Al-Ittihad this summer.

2 Patrick Vieira

£3.5m - AC Milan to Arsenal

Patrick Vieira arrived in London in 1996 to strengthen the midfield. His glory days at Arsenal came under Wenger, becoming the general in their engine room under the legendary manager.

The Frenchman won an array of trophies with the Gunners, captaining them to three Premier League titles and four FA Cups. Still thought of as one of the best midfielders ever to play in England, he was named in the PFA Team of the Year for six consecutive years between 1999 and 2004. Not a bad CV for someone so cheap.

1 Eric Cantona

£1.2m - Leeds to Manchester United

Like Vieira, Eric Cantona is up there with the greatest and most iconic players in Premier League history. What gives him the edge in this particular list, however, is that he cost a little less than his French compatriot. The forward showcased his class at Old Trafford and instantly became a legend at the club. He was influential in Manchester United winning four Premier League titles.

Cantona played 181 times, scoring 81 goals and grabbing 62 assists. His unique personality, audacious sense of self-belief, and pure footballing ability made him a fan favourite and a true United icon. Very few have made an impact on the English game quite like King Eric. Not bad for £1.2m.